Talk about big wins.
University High took down the state’s No. 1-ranked baseball team, beating North Greene 2-1 in a dandy high school baseball battle Monday at Science Hill’s Broyles Field.
UH coach Josh Petty said his team’s tough schedule played a role in getting this win.
“I think it is a big deal,” Petty said. “Getting to see low 80s weekly, it helps when you face strong Class A pitchers. We’re not surprised by anything. I think it really helped.”
Kaleb Meredith had his fingerprints all over this one. On the mound he went the distance, buffering the Huskies’ tough lineup and limiting them to three hits. Meredith gave up a first-inning run and nothing else, striking out nine, allowing five hits and walking one.
“Kaleb threw the ball well,” Petty said. “He threw his secondary stuff great. And he came up big at the plate. He had a good day.”
At the plate, Meredith had a key one-out hit that put Hank Stott in scoring position for Will Joyner’s go-ahead sacrifice fly. Meredith also drove in UH’s first run with a fourth-inning single. Meredith and Stott each finished with two hits.
No. 9 hitter Miles Bembry had sacrifice bunts to set up each of UH’s two runs.
North Greene ace Carson Whaley got the loss for the Huskies. The left-hander allowed eight hits and striking out nine batters in a complete-game performance.
Providence Academy 20, Tri-Cities Flames 0
Nathan Eisfelder knocked in five runs and scored three times in a 3-for-4 showing and Drew Niebaeur went 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs as Providence flattened the Flames.
Eisfelder homered and doubled while Niebauer had a two-bagger of his own.
Hayden York and Tine Bowman doubled and they joined Jayme Peay in banging out two hits apiece. York also accounted for four runs and three RBIs. Bowman drove across two runs and Peay added a pair of runs.
Daniel Lawson went 1 for 1 with a walk, three runs and two stolen bases. Tyner Simpson (2 runs) and Levi Hooven contributed two RBIs apiece.
Mabry Runnels, who pitched the first four innings, and Peay combined for a five-inning one-hitter.
Johnson County 11, Sullivan North 7
With Matt Mowery going 4 for 5, the visiting Longhorns pounded out 16 hits against the Golden Raiders.
Among Mowery’s hits was a home run. Asa Lewis was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, Seth Condor batted 3 for 4 and had two RBIs, and Jackson Earnhardt contributed two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Stacy Greer doubled, tripled and drove in three runs.
Notching six strikeouts, Lewis threw five innings for the victory. Three of the five runs he surrendered were earned.
Brayden Ketron highlighted a five-run Sullivan North first inning with a three-run homer. Jonah Leslie doubled and scored twice in the game.
Elizabethton 7, Sullivan East 3
The Cyclones did all their scoring over the final two innings to get the job done in Bluff City.
Both teams were experiencing offensive futility till the Patriots took a 1-0 fifth-inning edge. Elizabethton answered with four runs in the sixth before East pulled within a run in the lower half.
Gage Treadway and Padraig Murphy each had two hits and two RBIs for the Cyclones, who got a 2-for-3 effort from Ashton Wilson. Treadway and Zak Workman both homered.
Going 51/3 innings, winning pitcher Wilson allowed all three Patriot runs — but just one was earned. Bryson Rollins closed out for a save.
Despite blanking the Cyclones for five innings, East starter Luke Hale absorbed the loss. He worked into the sixth, yielding four runs (three earned) and totaling seven strikeouts.
Sullivan South 5, Unicoi County 4
Valentin Batrez clubbed a three-run homer and doubled for Unicoi County. Teammate Kaleb Metcalf was good for a double and a pair of runs.
Travis Whitson was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs on five hits. He tallied seven strikeouts.
Unicoi’s Jordan Bridges hurled 41/3 innings of shutout relief. He allowed just three hits and collected five Ks.
Happy Valley 14, Sullivan Central 1
Andrew Little batted 2 for 4 as eight of Happy Valley’s starting nine came through with at least one hit.
Lucas Chausse, Colby Chausse and Hunter Smith each doubled and produced a pair of RBIs. Going 1 for 1, Lucas also drew two hit-by-pitches.
Eli Ayers nabbed the pitching win. He gave up three hits and struck out six batters.
Hampton 17, Unaka 0
Caleb Royston hurled a four-inning no-hitter, striking out seven batters and walking two in Hampton’s Watauga Valley rout.
Morgan Lyons banged out three hits, McKinley Kuhn accounted for two and both players produced four RBIs.
Lyons stroked a double, as did Josh Owens. Owens and Parker Henry collected two hits apiece.
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Volunteer 7
Sam Ritz totaled four RBIs, Isaac Hale added three and Jake Timbes came up with a trio of hits for the Indians, who took control after Volunteer tied the game at 7 with a five-run fourth inning.
Hale homered, tripled and scored three times while Ritz (2 hits, 2 runs) and Timbes (2 RBIs) each supplied a triple. Payton Grimm (double) and Turner Stout contributed two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece.
The Indians cranked out 14 hits on the day, six of them going for extra bases. Gage Hensley hurled 22/3 innings of spotless middle relief for the win.
Topping the Falcons was Casen Christian with two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Zach Justice added two hits and two runs.
BOYS SOCCER
Daniel Boone 6, Volunteer 3
Alan Gerlock and David Fields each had two goals to lead the Trailblazers. Isaac Lizotte and Bryon Rojas also scored.
Chris Litteral had three saves and Gage Reno had five as they shared goalie duty.
Providence Academy 1, Chuckey-Doak 0
Jacob Reese scored off a Reid Stoltzfus assist in the 20th minute and Providence made the goal stand up in action at Chuckey-Doak.
Goalkeeper Tyler Zepeda hung tough for seven saves in the shutout, which included fine defensive work from Harlan Williams, Jasper Williams, Connor Fulks, Jacob Orr and Kaedon Pearson.
The Knights improved to 4-4-1 on the season.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 10, Sullivan East 3
It was fine day at the dish for David Crockett’s softball team.
Clanging out 20 hits, the Lady Pioneers ran roughshod over Sullivan East in a decision in Bluff City.
Crockett improved to 23-4 on the season.
Ashlyn Dulaney homered, doubled, had four hits, and drove in three runs to power the Lady Pioneers. Mackenzie Baldwin totaled three hits and three RBIs.
Riley Hope, Avery Hope, Sydney Hodges, Alyssa Suits and Megan Davis each finished with two hits as Crockett pounded out 20 as a team.
Kennedy Broyles got the win, going six innings and allowing three hits and no earned runs.
Volunteer 9, Sullivan Central 2
Haley Russell totaled three hits as the Falcons earned the non-conference win.
Veda Barton and Alexis Dixon each added two hits as Volunteer improved to 11-10.
Johnson County 5, Happy Valley 4
Emmy Miller mashed a two-out three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, giving the Lady Longhorns a come-from-behind win.
Hannah Fritts got the win in relief, throwing five sparkling innings of relief. She allowed one hits, no earned runs, and struck out seven batters.
It was a tough loss for Happy Valley pitcher Abby Holt as all four of the late runs were unearned. Holt allowed five hits and struck out eight.
Happy Valley’s Alleah Grindstaff was the only player for either team with two hits.
Elizabethton 16, Hampton 0
Pounding out 21 hits, the Lady Cyclones rolled.
Leading the hit parade was Kallista Deprimo with three hits and four RBIs. Kenidy Harris added two hits and four runs batted in.
Maddie O’Quinn and Madisun Pritchard added three hits apiece with Pritchard totaling two RBIs. Emma O’Quinn, Maely Ingram, Mollie Johnson and Lexie Holmes each had two hits.
Maddie O’Quinn and Johnson combined in the circle for a four-hit, 10-strikeout performance.