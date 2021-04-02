Travis Whitson and Lucas Slagle joined forces for a dominant one-hit, 15-strikeout performance as Unicoi County shut down Chuckey-Doak 9-0 in high school baseball Friday in Erwin.
“We talk a lot about our pitcher setting the tone early,” Unicoi head coach Chad Gillis. “Travis comes out in the first inning and strikes out the first three batters. Then we score in the bottom of the inning. Both Whitson and Slagle know how to compete and give us a chance to win.”
It was the sixth straight win for the Blue Devils (7-2).
Whitson went five innings and allowed a hit with 11 punch outs. Slagle finished up with two no-hit innings.
At the plate, Valentin Batrez had three hits with a double and his second homer of the season. Slagle cranked out his third homer of the year. Jordan Bridges and Whitson added two hits.
Farragut 9, Science Hill 1
Accumulating 11 strikeouts, Carson Mitchell held Science Hill to two hits over five innings as the Admirals remained unbeaten (12-0).
The Hilltoppers finished the contest with four hits, two of those courtesy of Jaxon Diamond.
CAK 2, Science Hill 1
CAK was held to three hits by the Hilltoppers, but managed to put a mark in the win column.
Gavin Briggs tallied six strikeouts over four innings, then Evan King logged a pair of scoreless frames for Science Hill.
Conner Hyatt accounted for half the Hilltoppers’ hit load with a 3-for-3 showing in which he drove across the team’s lone run. Jack Torbett batted 2 for 3.
Sullivan Central 4, Unaka 0
Hunter Stanley did a number on the Rangers, striking out 11 batters in five innings as the Cougars earned their first win of the season after nine losses.
Logan Bowers had two hits and stole three of the Cougars’ seven thefts for the game. Carson Tate added two hits.
Landon Ramsey and Luke Carr each had two hits for Unaka.
Gibbs 4, Dobyns-Bennett 1
Jacob Claiborne and Brayden Taylor pitched the Eagles past the Indians.
For D-B, Tanner Kilgore had two hits and Payton Grimm struck out eight batters in 51/3 innings.
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Jefferson County 3
Aiden Byington’s sparkling relief effort helped the Indians protect an early lead.
Byington went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Jake Timbes totaled three hits for D-B while Brady Stump and Grimm each had two.
Cherokee 15, Knoxville Central 9
Matt Newton went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs while Aidan Webb drove in three runs to pace the Chiefs.
It was the second straight win for Cherokee, which improved to 2-9.
Trent Price and Cameron Seals each added two hits and two RBIs while Jackson Davenport, Peyton Bledsoe and Parker Bailey each added two hits.
Daniel Boone 5, Lebanon 3
Gaven Jones hit a go-ahead homer to help the Trailblazers get the win in the Murfreesboro tournament.
Tyler Barnett was the winning pitcher while Jackson Jenkins worked two innings for the save.
Boone lost 13-0 to Davidson Academy in its second game of the day.
Knox Webb 11, David Crockett 1
Jackson Musrock allowed only one hit in five innings as the Spartans handled the Pioneers.
Elizabethton 13, Flames 1
Noah Rosato drove in three runs to pace the Cyclones’ offensive attack.
Cooper Tipton and Elijah Birdsong each had two hits and two RBIs while Jack Farris also chipped in with two hits.
University High 12, Lookout Valley 0
Brayden Ryder had two hits and three RBIs and the Buccaneers scored 11 times in the first two innings.
UH had only five hits, but took advantage of 11 walks by Lookout Valley. Kaleb Meredith had a double and two RBIs.
South Pittsburg 12, University High 0
Brayden Sanders allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings on the mound as the Pirates shut the Buccaneers down.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 5, Hardin Valley 3
The Lady Hilltoppers scored four times in the top of the sixth inning for the come-from-behind win.
Trailing 3-1, Brynne Goines drove in a run with a single, Tatyanna Beatty tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Abigail Taylor drove in the eventual game-winner with a single.
Bree Presnell went the distance in the circle, striking out 11 and allowing just one earned run.
Science Hill 3, Jefferson County 2
Sejal Neas was terrific, fashioning a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts, no walks, and no earned runs for the Lady Hilltoppers.
Science Hill stretched its winning streak to 11 games.
It was a strange fourth inning as the Hilltoppers plated all three of their runs on the strength of four walks, a hit batter and three passed balls.
Elmwood 9, Sullivan East 4
Karlee Miller went 2 for 4 with an RBI, but the Lady Patriots fell short in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tournament.
Sullivan East 13, GCA 0
Lexie McDuffie fired a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Lady Patriots rolled.
Emma Timbs was a hitting standout with two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs. Also collected two hits were Cayden Bawgus (2 triples, 3 RBIs), Hannah Scott and Katie Botts. Jayla Vance drove in a pair of runs.
Daniel Boone 20, Middlesborough 0
Maci Masters, Emma Robinette and Kyleigh Bacon all homered as the Lady Trailblazers pummeled the Kentucky team.
Audrey Moorhouse drove in four runs while Dannah Persinger added two hits. Susie Chatman got the win, striking out four batters.
Daniel Boone 7, Murf. Central Magnet 0
Kayleigh Quesinberry got the win, striking out five and allowing only three hits.
Emma Robinette totaled two hits and drove in three runs. McKenna Dietz and Audrey Moorhouse each had two hits.
Unaka 16, Johnson County 0
Trinity Bowers and Sadie Shoun combined to no-hit the Lady Longhorns in a four-inning game.
Bowers struck out seven in three innings.
Shoun and Lyndie Ramsey each had three hits with Shoun driving in four runs and Ramsey totaling three RBIs. Kylie Blevins added two hits.