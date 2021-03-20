University High had a chance to upset a Class AAA team, but fell just short.
The Buccaneers loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh inning, but managed only one run on a sacrifice fly. Tennessee High held off UH 6-5 in high school baseball Saturday.
Five errors doomed UH, which got two hits apiece from Kaleb Meredith, Hank Stott and Jesse Greene. Stott totaled two doubles.
Tennessee High improved to 4-1 on the season while the Buccaneers fell to 1-2.
Science Hill 7, Rhea County 6
In a game played at Seymour, the Hilltoppers tied the game with a five-run sixth inning and then won on a two-out walk-off single by Cole Torbett in the seventh.
Conner Hyatt tied the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Jack Torbett and Hyatt each had two hits. Torbett finished with two RBIs.
Pitching in relief, Caleb McBride allowed three hits and one run with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Evan King pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win.
Knox Catholic 11, Science Hill 5
After surrendering a six-run inning in the win over Rhea County, the Hilltoppers couldn’t overcome a seven-run fourth inning against the Irish.
Hot-hitting Conner Hyatt hit his second and third homers of the day, finishing the Catholic game with three hits and three runs scored. Jaxon Diamond and Nate Conner each had two hits.
On the mound, Cole Torbett was touched for nine runs, five earned, in 3 2/3 innings.
Sullivan East 5, Chuckey-Doak 1
Dylan Bartley hit a two-run, third-inning homer, helping the Patriots earn the win.
Justice Dillard added two hits for East, which got a superb mound effort from Tyson Mitchell. In five scoreless innings of work, Mitchell allowed three hits while striking out eight.
Knox Catholic 7, Daniel Boone 3
Frank Spence had three hits and four RBIs to pace the Irish.
The Trailblazers managed only four hits off Canyon Green, who pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Gibbs 10, Daniel Boone 0
Ronnie Claiborne fired a no-hitter against the Trailblazers. He struck out 10 and walked only one batter.
A nine-run first-inning outburst by the Eagles set the tone.
Sullivan North 7 Providence Academy 4
In a scheduled three-pitcher split, Brayden Ketron threw three scoreless innings, Chandler Raleigh relieved and got the win, and Seth Davis earned the save.
Tristan Jobe had an RBI double and scored twice for North.
Mabry Runnels had two hits for Providence.
Hampton 7, Happy Valley 2
Josh Owens had a strong outing on the mound, throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts.
At the plate, Parker Henry totaled two runs and had an RBI triple for the Bulldogs.
For Happy Valley, Andrew Little, Andrew Clawson and Lucas Chausse each had two hits.
SOFTBALL
After two days of rainouts, the East Tennessee Classic went into pool play action Saturday at Winged Deer Park.
The tournament will conclude Sunday.
Here are some highlights from Saturday’s action:
In an 18-1 win over Sullivan South, David Crockett got four hits and three RBIs from Kennedy Broyles while Riley Hope had three hits and three RBIs.
Sullivan South’s Kathleen Jamison homered and drove in three runs in a 4-for-5 showing in a 15-7 win over University High.
David Crockett’s Alyssa Suits finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs in a 19-1 win over UH.
Tennessee High’s Rylie Fields struck out 15 batters in a 6-5 win over Unicoi County. Grayson Phipps clubbed a home run in a 2-for-3, 3-RBI effort for the Lady Vikings.
In a 4-2 win over Grainger, Sullivan East’s Cayden Bawgus hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning.