Generating the fourth-highest run total in state history, University High downed Watauga Valley Conference rival Unaka 37-1 in a baseball game Tuesday at Thomas Stadium.
The Bucs amassed 25 hits in the five-inning affair, getting a 5-for-5 performance (three doubles) from Cade Pollock. He totaled six RBIs and also scored five runs.
Matching Pollock in the RBI department was Daniel Seehorn, who went 3 for 4 (2 doubles) with four runs and two walks. Joseph Armstrong banged out four hits in five at-bats, drove in four runs and scored four times.
Also for UH, Will Joyner was 3 for 3 with three runs. Garrett Gentry collected five RBIs in a 2-for-4, 2-run day and Connor Horton batted 2 for 2, scoring three times. Joyner and Horton both doubled and tripled as the Bucs cranked out 11 extra-base hits (9 doubles, 2 triples).
Other Bucs of note were Kaleb Meredith (2-5, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), Davis Hampton (double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) and Daniel Grindstaff (3 runs, 3 RBIs). Meredith also went the distance for the pitching win, recording 12 strikeouts in the process. He held the Rangers to three hits and the run he allowed he unearned.
UH, which boasted a pair of 15-run innings (2nd, 4th), drew 10 walks in the contest with Jaxson Williams (2 runs) accumulating three.
The Rangers’ Landon Ramsey was 2 for 3 with a triple.
The state record for single-game runs belongs to Unicoi County, which beat Mt. Heritage, N.C., 53-6 in 1985. Four of the top six scoring efforts have been recorded by Northeast Tennessee schools (Unicoi 2, UH 1, Unaka 1).
Cherokee 4, Volunteer 2
Jackson Davenport failed to give up an earned run over 6 1/3 innings from the hill, then Lane Helton closed out for the save.
Striking out 10 batters, Davenport was touched for only three hits.
Falcons pitcher Tucker Bellamy surrendered one earned run in five innings of work.
Unicoi Co. 8, Johnson Co. 0
Hurling a two-hitter, Travis Whitson piled up 14 strikeouts as Unicoi County blanked Johnson County.
Whitson (3-1) issued just two walks from the 105 pitches he delivered. He didn’t give up a hit till Stacy Greer dented a single to lead off the fifth. Dakota Holt added a base hit to begin the sixth.
Socking a two-run double in a four-run first inning, Chris Chavez finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Gavyn Sawyer added a pair of hits while Lucas Slagle (2 runs) and Jordan Bridges each drove in two runs.
Science Hill 1, Daniel Boone 0
The Hilltoppers beat the Trailbazers by the same score they did on Monday, this time winning in Gray.
Winner Cole Torbett and Preston Miller each hurled complete-game two-hitters, striking out eight batters apiece.
It was in the third that Science Hill dented the scoreboard as Torbett drew a one-out walk, then came home on a Jack Torbett triple to center field.
Conner Hyatt had the other hit for the ’Toppers. Lead-off man Anthony Edwards was responsible for both Boone hits, going 2 for 3.
Sull. South 3, Sull. East 0
Ringing up 12 strikeouts along the way, Drew Hoover pitched a complete-game shutout in a Three Rivers win for the Rebels. He also accounted for three of his team’s seven hits, including a double.
Hoover limited the Patriots to two hits and a pair of walks to trump a good pitching performance by Sullivan East’s Luke Hale, who also went the whole way. Allowing two earned runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batter, Hale put up 6 Ks against one base on balls.
The Rebels’ Sean Reed batted 2 for 4.
N. Greene 9, Sull. North 2
Dakota Robbins drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 effort and Cayden Foulks went the distance in an effective outing from the mound.
Scattering six hits and giving up one walk, Foulks tallied eight strikeouts.
Jonah Palmer knocked a two-run double for North Greene, which accumulated 10 stolen bases. Carter Morelock accounted for four of those thefts, plus he totaled three walks and a pair of runs.
Hampton 7-12, Flames 1-2
Sophomore Josh Whitson nabbed his first career win in Game 1, a 7-1 Hampton triumph. He pitched a five-inning two-hitter, totaling 3 Ks.
Conor Jones and Chance Point turned in 2-for-3 efforts with Jones also stealing two bases.
In Game 2, which the Bulldogs took 12-2, sophomore Brody Hicks registered his first career pitching win. He went all five inning, yielding two hits, withstanding five walks and notching six Ks.
Going 3 for 3 was Morgan Lyons, who doubled and totaled three RBIs. Caleb Royston had two doubles and drove in three runs in a 2-for-3 showing. Point batted 2 for 3 to help Hampton pick up its fifth win in six games.
Elizabethton 16, Sull. Central 5
The Cyclones exploded for 14 runs in the second inning to blow away the Cougars.
Noah Rosato and Padraig Murphy each drove in three runs to lead the Elizabethton charge. Gage Treadway had two hits and two RBIs, while Ashton Wilson drove in two runs and scored twice.
Treadway threw the first four innings before giving way to Workman in the fifth.
Logan Bowers led Central’s offense with two RBIs. He also scored a run off an RBI single by Benji Novak.
The Cyclones lined into a triple play to Central shortstop Carson Tate in the third inning.
SOFTBALL
Tenn. High 4, Cherokee 3
Standing toe to toe with one of the best teams in Northeast Tennessee, the Lady Chiefs forced 10 innings but came up one tally short.
The Vikings got the winning run on Tori Ryan’s single in the top of the 10th inning. Ryan finished with four hits and four RBIs. Rylee Fields went all 10 innings in the circle, allowing 10 hits and one earned run. She also had two hits.
Samantha Tilson was the hard-luck loser, allowing nine hits in 10 innings and striking out 16 batters. Haley Vigil, Meredith Owen and Hannah Bates each had two hits for the Lady Chiefs.
David Crockett 7, Volunteer 4
Avery Hope homered and drove in two runs to pace the Lady Pioneers.
Alyssa Suits added two hits and two RBIs while Riley Hope drove in a pair of runs. Megan Davis added two hits.
For the Lady Falcons, Audrey Evans drove in two runs.
Sull. East 4, Happy Valley 0
Leadoff hitter Lexie McDuffie did her thing, totaling four hits to lead the Lady Patriots’ offensive attack.
Jillian Shackelford added three hits and Cayden Bawgus clubbed a homer and totaled two RBIs. Emma Timbs added two hits.
Hannah Scott got the job done in the circle, working up a five-hitter with six strikeouts.
Maddie Lingerfelt delivered two hits for the Lady Warriors.
Elizabethton 11, Johnson Co. 7
Kallista Deprimo and Mailey Ingram each had three hits, and the Lady Cyclones pulled away late.
Mollie Johnson and Madisun Pritchard each had two hits. Pritchard homered and drove in a pair of runs.
Hailey Cox and Maddi Eddington homered for the Lady Longhorns. Cox finished with three hits while Eddington, Emmy Miller and Faith Walsh each had two hits.
Sull. North 13, Hampton 4
Kendall Nash had four hits, three RBIs and four runs scored as the Lady Raiders rolled to the Watauga Valley Conference win.
It was the fourth league victory of the season for North, which improved to 4-2. The Lady Raiders are 4-8 overall.
Makayla Estep had three hits and two runs batted in while Riley Absher totaled three hits. Kylie Glover, Maci Clark and Lilly Crawford each had two hits.
Madison Setlock had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Unicoi Co. 17, Sull. South 2
Samantha Chavez was just about picture perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs scored and five runs batted in for the Lady Blue Devils.
Caroline Podvin also had three hits. Betsabe Chavez and Alison Hensley each had two hits and two RBIs. Leah Edney and Kerstin Buchanan added two RBIs apiece. Hannah Shelton had two hits.
Cami Peterson went the distance to earn the win. She allowed nine hits and struck out three.
Madison Chapman, McKenzie Wallen and Emma Ellis had two hits each for the Lady Rebels.
N. Greene 14, Univ. High 8
Despite a huge two-homer, three-hit, six-RBI game from Cyndia Dobbins, the Lady Buccaneers came up short.
Ryleigh Owen also homered for UH. Emily Morgan added two hits.
Haley Bailey homered among her three hits for North Greene, and drove in five runs.
Unaka 4, Cloudland 2
Pitcher Sadie Shoun was too tough for the Lady Highlanders to handle.
Shoun went the distance on a six-hitter, allowing only one earned run and striking out eight with just one walk.
Hailey Gilman drove in a pair of runs while Shoun, Noelle Collins and Lyndie Ramsey each had two hits.
The Lady Rangers (6-0 in league play) took control of the Watauga Valley Conference title chase.
Karah Fields had two hits for Cloudland.
BOYS SOCCER
D-B 4, Daniel Boone 0
With Grayson Hammond striking for two goals, the Indians thwarted league foe Daniel Boone.
Adding a goal and an assist apiece were Charles Santana and Maddox DeVinney. Brayden Conner contributed an assist as well.
The Indians outshot the Trailbazers 37-1, recording 11 on-goal attempts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Asheville 3, Providence Academy 2
Callie Burchette totaled nine saves in a close loss for the Lady Knights, who scored on kicks from Anna Hodge and Lali Lemmon.
Katie Loran and Ryan Luff each supplied a Providence assist.