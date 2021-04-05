Jack Torbett carried a big stick Monday night leading Science Hill to a 10-7 Big Seven Conference baseball victory at David Crockett.
Torbett went 3 for 5 with a home run and a triple. He drove in two runs and scored three times. Jaxon Diamond added to the offensive output by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Conner Hyatt hit two doubles, while Landon Smelser and Cole Torbett each doubled and drove in two runs. Science Hill had 11 hits overall, seven for extra bases.
Evan King got the win, going four innings before giving way to Spencer Powell.
Crockett was led by Cody Wheeley, who went 2 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Brenden Reid had two hits and scored three times, while Mason Britton doubled and drove in two runs.
Sull. Central 8, Providence Acad. 7
Carson Tate hit an inside-the-park, walk-off home run in the eighth inning to lift the Cougars over the Knights in eight innings.
Tate had two hits and scored two runs as did both Clay Wampler and Nathaniel Mullins. Tate was also the starting pitcher. Jacob Wise threw the final three innings and picked up the win.
Daniel Lawson had a triple and single to lead Providence. Levi Hoover and Merritt Runnells also had two hits as Providence led 7-5 before the Cougars rallied to tie.
Daniel Boone 15, Cherokee 1
Gaven Jones totaled nine strikeouts in a five-inning complete game, Jackson Jenkins batted 3 for 3 with three runs and Preston Miller had two extra-base hits for the Trailblazers.
Jones surrendered just one hit — a Peyton Bledsoe single — and issued one walk. Miller homered, doubled and scored three times.
Hagan Edwards (2 for 2) and Cole Bishop (1 for 2) each contributed two runs and two RBIs. Bishop doubled and drew a pair of walks while Griffen Jones drove in three runs.
Unicoi Co. 4, Elizabethton 2
Going the distance, pitcher Kaleb Metcalf surrendered just one earned run and put up six strikeouts as the Blue Devils nabbed a quality Three Rivers Conference victory.
Valentin Batrez tripled, Brayden Hendrickson doubled and both players furnished a pair of hits for Unicoi. Hendrickson also scored twice.
The Cyclones’ Cade Russell accounted for two hits.
Happy Valley 5, Sull. East 2
Tucker Shoun was 2 for 3 with a double for Happy Valley, which finished an upset of the Patriots after doing all of its scoring in the first inning.
Winner Eli Ayers struck out eight batters over 41/3 innings.
Lucas Eaton led the Pats with a 3-for-4 effort. Pitcher Seth Chafin went the whole way, yielding three earned runs and racking up 13 strikeouts against one walk.
University High 14, Sull. North 0
Holding the Golden Raiders to three hits, Kaleb Meredith struck out seven batters over five complete-game innings. He also knocked in a pair of runs.
Will Joyner enjoyed a bountiful RBI day, totaling five in a 2-for-3, 2-run effort. Cade Pollock finished at 2 for 2, Joseph Armstrong tallied two RBIs and Connor Horton coupled three walks with two runs.
Sull. South 12, Johnson Co. 2
Marshall Buchanan drove in three runs in a 2-for-3 outing for the Rebels, who trailed 2-1 before erupting for 11 runs in the fourth inning.
Jackson Dean (2 RBIs) and Eli Jennings also batted 2 for 3 for South, which got a five-inning two-hitter from Dean (1 ER, 5 Ks).
The Longhorns’ Dakota Holt went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Sevier Co. 8, Dobyns-Bennett 6
Collin Shannon clubbed a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, breaking a 6-6 tie.
Starring for the Indians was Jake Timbes, who tripled in a 2-for-2, 3-RBI performance. Timbes added two runs and a couple of walks to his totals.
D-B’s Isaac Hale batted 2 for 4.
North Greene 2, Hampton 0
Chance Point was 3 for 3 at the plate and Morgan Lyons had two hits, but the Bulldogs left runners on second and third in the fourth inning and bases loaded in the sixth in the loss to the Huskies.
Carson Whaley struck out 12 in a complete game. Tucker Owen and Micah Jones each went 2 for 3 to lead North Greene as Cayden Foulks scored both runs.
Josh Owens had the hard-luck loss for Hampton.
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 2
CHURCH HILL — C.J. Huntley had two hits and Nick Grainger came up with another to lead the Vikings over the Falcons.
Mason Johns captured the win, while Conner Haynes was tagged with the loss. Both threw complete games and ended with five strikeouts.
Garrison Barrett and Ethan Smith each went 2 for 3 to lead the Falcons’ offense.
BOYS SOCCER
Science Hill 2, Daniel Boone 0
A two-goal output by Hayden Forrester and goalkeeper’s Kieran Yra’s shutout keyed a district win by the Hilltoppers.
Hunter Turgeon and Winston Bennah recorded assists.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Sull. North 0
Julianne Tipton dominated in the circle and Haigan Depew homered to lead the Lady Indians.
Tipton allowed only one hit in six innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Depew had two hits and two RBIs while Makaila Collier went 3 for 3. Emma Allgood and Tipton each added two hits.
Elizabethton 4, Cherokee 0
Madisun Pritchard fired a three-hitter, striking out six batters.
Emma O’Quinn came through at the plate, driving in three runs. Mailey Ingram added two hits.
Unicoi Co. 5, Johnson Co. 4
Caroline Podvin went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, giving the Lady Blue Devils the offensive impetus they needed for the Three Rivers Conference win.
Hannah Shelton added two hits and Cami Peterson went the distance in the circle with six strikeouts and no walks.
Hannah Fritts and Hailey Cox both homered for the Lady ’Horns. Fritts, Cox and Lakatos each had two hits.
Sull. Central 6, Happy Valley 3
Katie Horne went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Lady Cougars to the Three Rivers Conference win.
Camille Nottingham went the distance to get the win, allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
Regan Street and Allie Grindstaff had two hits apiece for the Lady Warriors.
Cloudland 23, University High 4
The Lady Highlanders broke loose for a pair of seven-run innings.
Krisi Bare went 4 for 4 with three RBIs while Jasmine Birchfield was 4 for 6 with three runs batted in. Taylor Hicks added three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Cyndia Dobbins had two hits for the Buccaneers.