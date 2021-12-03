BRISTOL — Tennessee High controlled the second half to earn a 71-64 win over West Ridge in Friday’s boys basketball action at Viking Hall.
Brandon Dufore topped the scoring charts with 15 points for the Vikings. Josh Sizemore ended with 11 points, while the trio of Colin Brown, Zander Phillips and Braden Wilhoit all scored eight.
Jackson Dean swished four shots from 3-point range in a 13-point effort to lead West Ridge. Ethan Bergeron and Tennessee High transfer Wade Witcher each finished with 12 points.
Unicoi County 64, West Greene 44
MOSHEIM — Down 20-10 after one quarter, the Blue Devils rallied past the Buffaloes for the non-conference win.
Grant Hensley sparked the comeback efforts with 18 points. Eli Johnson scored 15 points, followed by Lucas Slagle with 13 points and Ty Johnson with nine.
Ethan Turner and Leyton Frye scored 13 points apiece for West Greene.
Hampton 71, Happy Valley 22
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles scored 20 points as the Bulldogs clobbered the Warriors.
Playing without its football players, Hampton had nine points each from Michael Harrison and Hayden Campbell. Conor Burleson pitched in with eight points.
Landon Babb scored 12 of Happy Valley’s 22 points.
Unaka 58, Johnson County 54
MOUNTAIN CITY — Joe-Z Blamo scored 19 points as the Rangers picked up the road win against the Longhorns.
Joseph Slagle ended with 11 points and Devin Ramsey tallied 10 for Unaka. After leading 24-16 at the half, the Rangers fell behind by 11 points in the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.
Preston Greer knocked down five shots behind the arc in a 28-point effort. Zach Parsons ended with 13 points.
Volunteer 68, Cherokee 40
ROGERSVILLE — Joltin Harrison posted a 19-point performance as the Falcons soared above the Chiefs in the Hawkins County rivalry.
Andrew Knittel was a 13-point scorer with Jon Wes Lovelace next up with 11 points and Connor Hayes scoring 11.
Colton McClay was the Cherokee leader with 14 points and Braden Standbridge scored eight.
Providence Academy 89, BeREAn Christian 28
KNOXVILLE — The Knights took a 50-15 lead into the halftime break and rolled against the Eagles.
Andrew Lawrence recorded 23 points. Jayme Peay scored a dozen with 11 points for Cross Chadwick, 10 for James Resse and eight for Sam McAllister.
Dom Beasley led Berean with 12 points and Connor Copeland ended with 11.
Daniel Boone 70, Tennessee High 55
BRISTOL — Storming out of the gates in Thursday night’s game, the Trailblazers avenged their loss to the Vikings five days earlier at the Hardee’s Classic.
Boone took a 22-4 lead at the end of one quarter and led 48-15 at the half. Creed Musick led the way with 15 points. Luke Scott and Landon Carrico each scored 10, while Luke Jenkins and Isaac Lizotte netted nine.
Zander Phillips and Braden Wilhoit scored 11 points each for Tennessee High.
Unicoi County 79, Cloudland 49
ERWIN — The Blue Devils had four players in double figures in a Thursday win over the Highlanders.
Grant Hensley paced Unicoi County with 15 points. Eli Johnson added 13 points, while Lucas Slagle and Ty Johnson each scored 10.
Less than a week removed from the football field, Caleb Sluder scored 14 to lead Cloudland. Noah Barnett finished with 12 points.
GIRLS
West Ridge 50, Tennessee High 33
BRISTOL — The Lady Wolves’ romped to a 39-9 halftime lead and easily dispatched the Lady Vikings.
Fallon Taylor led a balanced attack with 12 points and Emma Niebruegge finished with 10 points. Other leaders were Lilly Crawford with nine points and Allie Jordan with eight.
Kendall Cross was the Tennessee High leader with 13 points and Anna Kate Kinch scored 11.
Sullivan East 64, Dobyns-Bennett 59
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots knocked down 11 shots from 3-point range to down the Lady Indians. Jenna Hare led the Sullivan East output with 20 points.
Hayley Grubb scored 17 points as Riley Nelson finished with 13 and Abby McCarter scored nine.
For Dobyns-Bennett, Alexis Hood led the way with 19 points and Hannah Frye scored 12.
West Greene 73, Unicoi County 54
MOSHEIM — Madi Brown scored a game-high 23 points as the Lady Buffaloes stampeded the Lady Devils.
Taylor Lawson scored 13 points as West Greene got nine points each from Megan Daniels and Tayli Rader.
Hayley Rush and Hannah Shelton scored 12 points apiece for Unicoi County. Marissa Soulier and Laurel Osborne reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Unaka 58, Johnson County 36
MOUNTAIN CITY — Lyndie Ramsey produced 15 points, while Macy Ensor accounted for 13 as the Lady Rangers corralled the Lady Longhorns.
Julie Simerly added another 10 points in the Unaka win. Johnson was led by Brookanna Hutchins with 16 points.
Volunteer 48, Cherokee 28
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Falcons held the Lady Chiefs scoreless in the third quarter, taking the ladies win in the Hawkins County rivalry.
Audrey Evans was Volunteer’s top scorer with 14 points and Kendra Huff was right behind her with 13 points. Cherokee leaders were Macy McDavid with nine points and Emma Houck with seven.
Twin Springs, Va. 49, Tri-Cities Christian 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Chloe Gilmer had 19 points and Kaylee Keith scored 17 as the Lady Titans grounded the Lady Eagles. Both girls added five rebounds and three assists to their stat line.
Ryleigh Gillenwater was next high for Twin Springs with seven points.