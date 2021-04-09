Gavin Briggs drove in three runs and pitched three effective innings for Science Hill, which kept Sevier County off the scoreboard till the seventh inning of the Hilltoppers’ 8-4 baseball win Friday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Offensively, Briggs banged out three hits — including a double — in four at-bats. Braden Ramsey also went 3 for 4 while Cole Torbett was 2 for 2 (double) with two runs and three walks from the top of the Science Hill order.
Ashton Motte recorded two runs and a pair of RBIs in a 2-for-5 outing.
Earning the decision, Briggs was the first of six Science Hill pitchers. He worked around four walks to avoid giving up a run.
Caleb McBride (2 IP) and Spencer Powell shut down the Smoky Bears over the next three frames.
Providence Academy 15, Tri-Cities Flames 2
J. Riley Long was the main man for Providence Academy, going 4 for 4 and picking up five RBIs as the Knights breezed to victory.
Long doubled and tripled in his bountiful day, also scoring twice. Teammate Hayden York was excellent with a bat in his hands, going 3 for 3 (double), scoring four times and driving in two runs.
Tine Bowman tallied three RBIs in a 2-for-3 showing, Daniel Lawson homered and Merritt Runnels coupled two RBIs with a pair of stolen bases.
Runnels handled the Knights’ pitching chores rather well, yielding no earned runs and six hits in a five-inning complete game. He struck out five batters and walked two.
Hampton 8, Johnson County 7
A seven-run Longhorns fifth wiped out Hampton’s 3-0 lead, but the Bulldogs answered with five runs in the top of the sixth to win their third in a row.
Chance Point drove in Brody Hicks with the go-ahead run. Morgan Lyons, Parker Henry, Conor Jones and Hicks had two hits apiece for the winners, who got a pair of Caleb Royston RBIs. Eight of Hampton’s nine batters had at least one hit.
Royston also pitched two innings of scoreless, hitless relief for the win. Striking out five, Josh Owens yielded three earned runs in a five-inning start.
The home-standing Longhorns were paced by Jackson Earnhardt at 2 for 4 with a pair of stolen bases.
Elizabethton 8, David Crockett 4
Jumping out to a 3-0 first-inning lead, the Pioneers couldn’t get much done from there on out at Elizabethton’s Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Bryson Rollins had quite a night for the Cyclones, connecting for two doubles, a triple and two RBIs in a 3-for-4 effort. Zachary Workman was outstanding as well, going 3 for 3 with a two-bagger and a pair of runs. Noah Rosato chipped in two RBIs.
Hurling 41/3 innings of four-hit, shutout relief, Jaden Anderson earned the victory.
Mason Britton (2 RBIs), Hayden Osburn and Brenden Reid had two hits apiece for David Crockett. Britton and Osburn both socked a double.
Sullivan East 7, Chuckey-Doak 4
Lead-off man Dylan Bartley homered in a 3-for-4, 2-run performance for the Patriots, who got past the Black Knights in Bluff City.
Sullivan East dented four doubles on the day with Justice Dillard (2 RBIs) and Corbin Dickenson (2 runs) each accounting for one as they both went 2 for 4.
Dickenson held Chuckey-Doak without a run in his 31/3 innings of closing relief. He surrendered two hits and tallied seven strikeouts en route to victory.
The Knights were led by Cadin Tullock and Thomas Guy. Both players were 2 for 3.
Hardin Valley 21, University High 12
It was a wild one at Thomas Stadium, where Hardin Valley pushed across 16 second-inning runs.
Though down 16-2 at that point, the Bucs managed to keep things interesting. Bolstered by a seven-run third, they got within five runs (17-12) in the fifth.
Headlining an 11-hit UH attack was Connor Horton at 3 for 4. He tripled and scored twice.
Kaleb Meredith added a 2-for-4 night from the leadoff spot and Brayden Ryder tallied three RBIs.
Jesse Greene accounted for two RBIs and two walks.
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Sullivan South 4
The Indians scored three times in the first and three more in the fourth in turning back visiting Sullivan South.
Brady Stump batted 3 for 4 with a triple and scored twice for D-B. Jake Timbes (double, 2 runs, walk, HBP) went 2 for 2 and Payton Grimm doubled twice in going 2 for 3.
Winning pitcher Turner Stout limited the Rebels to one run through his four innings of work.
Top Sullivan South producers were Sean Reed (double, 2 RBIs), Brody Ratliff and Drew Hoover each batting 2 for 3. Isaac Haynie hurled two innings of scoreless relief.
Cherokee 12, Morristown West 5
The Chiefs poured it on in the top of the seventh inning, scoring nine times to obliterate a two-run Trojans edge.
Peyton Bledsoe, who tripled and had three RBIs, and Parker Bailey each contributed two hits to the winning cause. Devan Carpenter drove in two runs and winner Matt Newton threw three innings of closing shutout relief, notching seven Ks.
Going 3 for 4 for Morristown West was Bryson Jenkins. He doubled and collected two RBIs.
Sullivan Central 13, Unaka 0
Nathaniel Mullins went 2 for 3 and scored three times, Preston Staubus drove in three runs and walked twice in a 2-for-2 effort and the visiting Cougars made short work of Unaka.
Jacob Bombailey batted three times, producing two hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs. Carson Tate batted 2 for 4, scoring twice, while Hunter Stanley contributed a triple, three runs and two walks.
Furthermore, Sullivan Central amassed 17 stolen bases with Mullins and Tate swiping five apiece.
Recording five strikeouts, Tate turned in a three-inning start for the pitching win.
The Rangers were held to four hits. Lucas Carr batted 2 for 2.
Northview Acad. 7, Sullivan North 3
Jon Webster broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the sixth inning with a two-out, two-strike triple to help the Cougars earn the win.
Tyler DePriest had two hits for North. On the mound, he allowed only thee hits in six innings.
SOCCER
Franklin Grace Christian 3, Science Hill 2
Nelson Owen and Harper Jennings found the back of the net for the Hilltoppers, but they came up a goal short in the Gatlinburg tournament.
“It was a great game,” said Science Hill coach David Strickland. “We played a very good team and we played well.”
Providence Academy 1, Madison Co. 1
Reid Stoltzfus punched in a goal and goalkeeper Tyler Zepeda accumulated 11 saves for the Knights, who are competing in the Smoky Mountain Cup at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Providence has two SMC matches tomorrow, taking on Carter and Chuckey-Doak.
Eastman softball tournament Unaka 12, Chuckey-Doak 1
Trinity Bowers and Kailey Wilson combined on a no-hitter for the Lady Rangers.
The duo had just one strikeout, but didn’t walk a batter.
At the plate, Alana Parsons collected three hits while Sadie Shoun totaled two hits and two RBIs. Bowers and Lyndie Ramsey each had two hits while Kylie Blevins and Noelle Collins both drove in two runs.
Dobyns-Bennett 7, Clinton 0
Julianne Tipton fired a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Lady Indians cruised.
Emma Anthony had two doubles and three runs batted in. Tipton had three hits while Hannah Frye totaled two.
Cherokee 7, Sullivan East 2
A six-run, third-inning explosion was all Samantha Tilson needed to pitch the Lady Chiefs to the win.
Tilson struck out eight batters and allowed two hits in the four-inning game. Audrey Mowell drove in three runs with a double while Haley Vigil and Hannah Bates each had two hits.
Sullivan East 5, Chuckey-Doak 3
Cayden Bawgus hit an inside-the-park homer to help the Lady Patriots earn the tough win.
Bawgus finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Lexie McDuffie got the win and Jillian Shackelford earned the save.
Macon East 6, David Crockett 1
The Lady Pioneers were swarmed under in a six-run fourth-inning outburst. Ashlyn Dulaney had two hits for Crockett.
David Crockett 6, Chuckey-Doak 1
Alyssa Suits and Dulaney combined for a pair of hits apiece as the Lady Pioneers bounced back from the earlier loss.
Daniel Boone 10, North Greene 0
Maggie Hillman tossed a no-hitter, striking out three.
Maci Masters had two doubles and drove in three runs. Emma Robinette and Audrey Moorhouse each had two hits with two RBIs.
Daniel Boone 6, Claiborne 2
Masters drove in three runs to pace the Lady Trailblazers.
McKenna Dietz, Camryn Sarvis and Robinette each had two hits. Susie Chatman got the win, striking out five.
Tennessee High 7, Unicoi County 3
Nikki Duncan went 3 for 3 while Grayson Phipps while Kaci Honaker had two hits and three RBIs.
For Unicoi, Betsabe Chavez, Hannah Shelton and Caroline Podvin each totaled two hits. Destiny Bridges homered.
Morristown West 8, Unaka 5
Noelle Collins totaled two hits, but the Lady Rangers fell short against the Trojans’ 16-hit attack.
Anderson Co. 12, Johnson County 1
Autumn Lewis had a pair of hits for the Lady Longhorns.
Tennessee High 4, Cookeville 2
Grayson Phipps totaled three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Lady Vikings.