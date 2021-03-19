With contributions arriving from various angles, the Science Hill boys soccer team throttled league foe Tennessee High 5-0 on Friday night.
Ben Schulz was the main catalyst for the Hilltoppers, coming through with two goals and an assist.
Contributing a goal apiece were Harper Jennings, Hunter Turgeon and Jonathan Keenan.
Joining Schultz in the assists department were Carter Strode and Robbie McQueen.
Recording the shutout was goalkeeper Kieran Yra.
Dobyns-Bennett 1, Hendersonville 0
GATLINBURG—A Maddox DeVinney goal three minutes into the second half was all the Indians mustered on the scoreboard.
That’s all they needed in their Smoky Mountain Cup match vs. Hendersonville.
DeVinney’s unassisted goal was complemented by four saves from goalkeeper Ryan True.
The Indians outshot Hendersonville 11-7, posting a 7-4 edge for on-goal attempts.
BASEBALL
Science Hill 12, White House Heritage 0
The Hilltoppers cleaned White House Heritage’s clock, breezing to a five-inning conquest.
Connor Hyatt topped a nine-hit Science Hill output by going 2 or 2. He opened the scoring with a two-run, first-inning home run and wound up scoring three runs and getting hit by a pitch.
Cole Torbett doubled in a 2-for-3, 2-run effort while Ashton Motte finished with a hit, two runs and three RBIs.
Winning pitcher Dustin Eatmon got the job done through four innings, striking out five batters. Spencer Powell pitched a perfect fifth as White House was limited to three hits overall.
Elizabethton 6, Rhea County 5
SEVIERVILLE—Ashton Wilson delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a comeback win for Elizabethton.
Rhea County opened the scoring with four runs in the top of the third, but the Cyclones led by a run by the end of the fourth. A fifth-inning tally enabled the Eagles to knot the score at 5.
Bryson Rollins, who drove in a pair of runs, and Wilson had two hits apiece for the winners. Rollins earned the pitching decision by hurling 2 2/3 shutout frames, allowing one hit and recording five strikeouts.
Dobyns-Bennett 21, Morristown West 0
KINGSPORT—Jake Timbes homered in a six-RBI performance as the Indians laid down the hammer on Morristown West.
Jack Browder was 3 for 3 with three runs and a trio of RBIs in the five-inning tilt. Batting first and second in the order, Brady Stump and Timbes both batted 2 for 3 and scored three times.
Banging out triples were Sam Ritz, who drove in three runs, and Payton Grimm, who had three walks, two runs and two RBIs. Gage Hensley contributed a double and three runs.
Turner Stout knocked in a pair of runs and Isaac Hale totaled three runs to go with three bases on balls.
The Trojans managed just two hits off Stout and Grimm. Stout worked four innings for the victory.
Tennessee High 15, Sullivan Central 1
BRISTOL—Highlighting a five-inning Vikings victory, Evan Mutter batted 4 for 4 with two doubles and a pair of runs.
C.J. Hensley was also perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3. He doubled, walked and chipped in two runs. Brayden Blevins got Tennessee High off to a flying start, clubbing a three-run home run in the first inning.
For the Cougars, who were held to three hits, Clay Wampler went 1 for 1, scored and drew a walk.
Cocke County 2, Cherokee 1
NEWPORT—In a game that offered just four hits, Cocke County broke a bottom-of-the-seventh deadlock when Kameron Wheeler scampered home on a passed ball.
Dylan Ellison was 1 for 2 with a run for the Fighting Cocks, who accounted for three hits.
Starting pitcher Isaac Dorsey gave up Cherokee’s one hit and run over five innings, recording six strikeouts in the process. Winner Zac Cortez tallied six Ks in the final two frames.
The Chiefs got a hit from leadoff man Trent Price. Matt Newton turned in a four-inning start, yielding a run on three hits and striking out nine.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greeneville 47, Upperman 41
MURFREESBORO—Greeneville is heading to the state championship game for the first time.
The Greene Devils closed the game on an 8-0 run to take a 47-41 win over Upperman on Friday in the TSSAA Class AA semifinals at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
Jakobi Gillespie, a Class AA Mr. Basketball finalist, scored 23 points for Greeneville (30-6), which trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime. Reid Satterfield added eight points and had eight rebounds for the Devils, who will take on Jackson South Side (26-1), a 70-45 winner of Kingston in the second semifinal, on Saturday.
Alexander Rush had 16 points and eight boards for Upperman (27-6).
The Class AA title game will be shown on Tri-Cities CW Live at 3 p.m.