PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Science Hill pounded Florida’s Port Charlotte 72-48 in the opening round of the Wally Keller Classic on Friday night.
Keynan Cutlip posted a near triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Hilltoppers. Jamar Livingston also posted big numbers with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Antonio Sydnor scored 15 points and Daniel Nerren ended with eight. Michaeus Rowe grabbed 10 rebounds, while Dalvin Mathes dished out six assists and came up with three steals.
Science Hill won the rebounding battle 48-23, including 19 on the offensive end — which resulted in 69 shot attempts. The ’Toppers also shared the ball with 24 assists.
Alex Perry, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, had half of the Pirates’ points with 24.
Hampton 78, Cloudland 22
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs’ balance served a crushing blow to the Highlanders.
Hampton, which led 43-12 at the half, got 13 points from Cadon Buckles, 12 from Logan Whitehead and 10 courtesy of Brody Hicks.
Showing further balance, Morgan Lyons produced nine points and six rebounds, while Dalton Holtsclaw and Chance Point had eight each. Isaiah McCoury doled out eight assists in the game, pushing his season total to 104.
Dylan Shell and Caleb Sluder had eight points each for Cloudland.
Johnson County 66, Happy Valley 40
ELIZABETHTON — Zach Parsons got off to a hot start with 13 first-quarter points and finished with 20 overall to lead the Longhorns over the Warriors.
Austin West and Graham Reece added 11 points apiece. Connor Pierce and Preston Greer had nine and eight points, respectively.
Happy Valley was led by Colby Chausse with nine points and Landon Babb with eight.
Knoxville Christian 59, Providence Academy 50
The Knoxville-based Knights avenged a December loss to Providence as Kosi Mgbejiofor and Chandler Gamble each fed 10 points into a balanced attack.
Andrew Lawrence had a game-high 15 points for the Johnson City version of the Knights. James Reese accumulated 12 points and Cross Chadwick chimed in with eight.
GIRLS
Cloudland 62, Hampton 54
HAMPTON — Ryan Turbyfill scored 19 points as the Lady Highlanders bested their rivals.
Izabella Christman had 12 points and Kendall Birchfield accounted for 11. Showing further balance, Ella Benfield netted nine.
The Lady Bulldogs’ top three scorers matched those from Cloudland. Madison McClain knocked down five 3-point shots to score 19 points. Taylor Berry and Linsey Jenkins scored 12 and 11, respectively.
Happy Valley 57, Johnson County 26
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Longhorns 33-10 in the second half for the Three Rivers Conference victory.
Kenzie Ramey hit four shots behind the arc and had a game-high 19 points. Kadie Bailey added three more treys and scored 13, while Scarlett Zeoli totaled 11.
Brookanna Hutchins was Johnson County’s leader with 10 points.