Bryson Rollins had a sweet swing going for himself on Monday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Going 4 for 4, Rollins drove across four runs and also scored twice as the Cyclones rolled to a 14-2 Three Rivers Conference baseball win over Sullivan Central.
Noah Rosato fit three RBIs and a double into a 2-for-4 showing while Elizabethton teammate Elijah Birdsong homered, scored three times and drew a walk.
The Cyclones plated at least two runs in every inning of the five-inning game.
‘Betsy pitcher Ashton Wilson gave up one earned run, held the Cougars to four hits and tallied seven strikeouts.
The Cyclones honored the old Blue Grays Semi Pro Negro League team based in Elizabethton by wearing replica uniforms and meeting with relatives of the team. The Blue Grays played against some of the top teams in the South from the 1930s to 1950s.
University High 15, Unaka 0
Cade Pollock threw 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits as the Bucs made quick work of the Rangers.
Kaleb Meredith, Will Joyner and Pollock all had two hits and scored two runs at the top of the lineup.
Connor Horton, batting from the clean-up spot, had two RBIs and scored three runs. Jesse Greene also scored three times, while Joseph Armstrong had two hits and drove in two runs. Garrett Gentry added two RBIs.
Unicoi County 14, Johnson County 2
Chris Chavez, Brayden Hendrickson and Kaleb Metcalf each contributed two runs and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, who prevailed in five innings.
Chavez scored three times and Hendrickson twice. Travis Whitson, who accounted for a pair of runs, and Alex Green supplied two hits apiece to the winning effort. Among Whitson’s hits was a triple.
Metcalf went the whole way from the mound, keeping Johnson County off the scoreboard till the bottom of the fifth.
Providence Academy 8, Hampton 4
A two-run Providence fifth broke a 3-3 game and the Knights added three in the sixth to go up by five.
While both teams were limited to five hits, Providence accounted for five unearned runs to the Bulldogs’ two. A Merrritt Runnels walk and Hampton error off a ball put in play by Tyner Simpson factored into the Knights moving ahead in the sixth.
Simpson hurled 61/3 innings for the victory, striking out six batters before Nathan Eisfelder garnered a two-out save.
Hayden York had two RBIs for the Knights, who got three walks and a trio of runs from Daniel Lawson.
Batting from the top of the Bulldogs’ order, Chance Point batted 2 for 4.
Sullivan South 6, Sullivan East 4
The Rebels pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth, then wiggled out of a seventh-inning jam to beat Sullivan East.
Blake Candler tied the game at 4 with an RBI single, which Will Harris followed with a two-run base hit to put Sullivan South on top.
The seventh unfolded with the Patriots loading the bases with nobody out. From there, however, East hit into a force-out at home, suffered a strikeout and then grounded out.
Jackson Dean struck out six batters over six innings for the victory, then plus he and Drew Hoover banged out a pair of hits.
Isaac Haynie pitched the seventh to earn a save.
Turning in two-hit games for the Patriots were Dylan Bartley, who homered, and Justice Dillard.
Dobyns-Bennett
10, David Crockett 7
It was Payton Grimm’s day at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. The Indians’ lead-off man pounded out two home runs and a double in a 4-for-4, 5-RBI performance. He also scored four times.
The Indians were trailing 3-1 when Grimm belted a second-inning grand slam. Highlighted by Tanner Kilgore’s two-run double, D-B used a four-run fourth to break up a 5-5 contest.
Kilgore batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs, winner Aiden Byington struck out seven in 51/3 innings and Gage Hensley collected the final five Crockett outs.
Mason Britton (2 doubles), Garrett Leonard (triple), Hayden Osburn (double) and Nate Laws all had two hits for the Pioneers. Cody Wheeley ripped a two-run homer in a three-run Crockett first.
Volunteer 3, Cherokee 0
Connor Haynes pitched a four-hit gem for the Falcons in the win over their Hawkins County rivals.
Haynes scored the game’s first run on a Cherokee error. Tucker Bellamy had a RBI double in the sixth and later scored on another error by the Chiefs for the 3-0 lead.
Parker Bailey had two hits, including a double to lead Cherokee. Luke Condra had a solid outing for the Chiefs, giving up five hits and one walk. He threw seven strikeouts.
Happy Valley 17, FCA Flames 1
Hunter Smith came through with three hits and Lucas Chausse had two hits to lead the Warriors over the Flames. Eli Ayers picked up the win.
North Greene 4, Sullivan North 0
Carson Whaley was dealing, firing a no-hitter against the Raiders.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East 2, Elizabethton 0
East’s Jillian Shackelford outdueled the Cyclones’ Madisun Pritchard in a Three Rivers Conference first-place showdown.
The Lady Patriots (5-1 in league play) moved to within half a game of the Cyclones (6-1).
Shackelford allowed only three hits and struck out four. Keelye Fields drove in the game’s only runs with a fifth-inning single. Cayden Bawgus and Katie Botts finished with two hits apiece for East.
Pritchard struck out 10 with no walks and both runs were unearned. Mollie Johnson had two hits for Elizabethton.
Tenn. High 12, Sullivan Central 1
Kenzie Orfield and Ashley Worley combined on a one-hitter for the Lady Vikings.
Nikki Duncan had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs. Mac Newport also totaled three hits.
SOCCER
Volunteer 4, Sullivan South 3
Dawson Dykes scored with 31/2 minutes left in the second overtime to lift the Falcons over the Rebels in one of the biggest wins in school history.
Dykes scored all four goals as the Falcons rallied from a 2-0 deficit with two late goals to send the match into overtime. Volunteer scored first in the first overtime period before South rallied to tie.
Jackson Moncier and Aiden Owen came up with huge efforts on the defensive end.
Lance Pollock scored two goals and Giovanni Misciagna had the other for South.
Dobyns-Bennett 9, Tennessee High 0
Maddox DeVinney tallied two goals and three assists in an Indians romp at the Stone Castle. Junior Arrieta accounted for three goals.