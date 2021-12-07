ALCOA — Science Hill hit 69 percent from the field in a 91-79 win at Alcoa on Tuesday night.
Keynan Cutlip led the way with 23 points, 13 assists and five steals. Dalvin Mathes hit four of five shots from 3-point range and finished with 18 points. Jamar Livingston accounted for 17 points and six rebounds.
Michaeus Rowe grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Unselfish play resulted in 26 assists for the Hilltoppers, who had an 11-of-19 night behind the 3-point line.
Terrennce Dorsey and Tai Cates each scored 24 points in a losing effort for Alcoa. Jahvin Carter added 19.
Daniel Boone 66, Morristown West 60
MORRISTOWN — Brayden Blankenship had a 29-point night in leading the Trailblazers to the win over the school’s old IMAC rival. He had two blocks and two steals on the defensive end.
Creed Musick added 11 points and seven rebounds and Landon Carrico scored eight.
Bereket Evans and Landon Howard each finished with 15 points to pace the Trojans.
Johnson County 56, Happy Valley 39
MOUNTAIN CITY — Zach Parsons filled the Shoun Gym nets with 25 points as the Longhorns stampeded the Warriors. Dalton Robinson added eight points for Johnson County.
Landon Babb was the Happy Valley leader with 10 points, while James Murray and Blake Garmon each scored seven.
Sullivan East 68, Gate City, Va. 51
GATE CITY, Va. — Dylan Bartley scored 20 points as the Patriots got the best of the Blue Devils.
Masun Tate scored 16 points and Corbin Dickenson ended with nine. Gate City had three in double figures — Ryan Jessee with 14 points, Gunner Garrett with 13 and Eli McMurray with 10.
Cocke County 65, Cherokee 30
NEWPORT — The Fighting Cocks held the Chiefs scoreless in the first quarter on their way to the home win.
Kyler Hayes produced 17 for Cocke County. Jordan Woods was right behind with 15 points. Colton McLain hit a trio of 3-point shots and scored 13 to lead Cherokee.
Oak Hill Academy 95, Providence Academy 58
MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — Chris Livingston scored 21 points as the Warriors romped to the win over the Knights.
Unlike in the two teams’ matchup in Johnson City, the Warriors took control early with a 34-13 lead at the end of one quarter.
Caleb Foster and Judah Mintz each scored 15 points, as Justin McBride had 11 and Tybo Bailey tallied 10.
Andrew Lawrence led Providence with 11 points. Jayme Peay scored 10 with nine points for Ethan Carpenter and eight for Thomas Messimer.
GIRLS
Wise Central 78, Tennessee High 27
BRISTOL — The Lady Warriors rolled to a 45-16 halftime lead and crushed the Lady Vikings.
Emilee Brickey hit five shots behind the 3-point line to lead Wise Central with 18 points. Jill Sturgill recorded 17 points with 15 points for Emmah McAmis and 13 for Isabella Sturgill.
Anna Kate Kinch accounted for 14 of Tennessee High’s points.
Morristown West 64, Daniel Boone 40
MORRISTOWN — The Lady ’Blazers were within 11 points early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Trojans pulled away late.
Jayden Riddle blazed the way for Boone with 13 points. Lily Walters finished with eight points.
Morristown West was led by Nina Lovelace with 16 points. Aubrie Messer had 10 points and Mia Dinkins netted nine.
Hampton 80, Unicoi County 54
HAMPTON — Macy Henry scored 28 points and Linsey Jenkins totaled 12 to lead the Lady Bulldogs in the blowout win. Madison McClain added 10 points.
Faith Bennett was the Lady Devils’ leader with 15 points, followed by Hannah Shelton with 11.
Happy Valley 35, Johnson County 25
MOUNTAIN CITY — Holly Moore and Kadie Bailey each posted 11-point efforts in leading the Lady Warriors over the Lady Longhorns. Scarlett Zeoli added seven in the win.
Brookanna Hutchins was Johnson County’s leader with 11 points and Makenzie Kelly scored seven.
Sullivan East 77, Gate City 71
GATE CITY, Va. — The Lady Patriots knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range in taking the win over the Lady Devils.
Jenna Hare was East’s top scorer with 28 points. Hayley Grubb came through with 17 points.
Gate City cut East’s lead to two points on four different occasions and tied the game once in the fourth quarter. The Lady Devils, who were led by Lexie Ervin with 24 points and Addie Gibson with 21, never could take the lead.
Cloudland 41, Volunteer 29
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland held Volunteer to 11 points in the first half on its way to the victory.
Ella Benfield scored 19 points to pace the Lady Highlanders and Izabella Christman finished with 12.
Veda Barton was the only double-digit scorer for the Lady Falcons, recording 11 points. Naomi Strickland scored seven.
Cocke County 72, Cherokee 35
NEWPORT — Paige Neithammer nailed down a 28-point performance to lead the Lady Red over the Lady Chiefs. Sydney Clevenger added 10 to the Cocke County cause.
Emma Houck hit three shots behind the arc to lead Cherokee with 10 points. Macy McDavid added seven points.