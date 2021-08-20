BAILEYTON—Landon Ramsey unloaded four touchdown passes, including three to Devin Ramsey, as Unaka did all of its scoring before halftime in a 42-0 Region 1-1A football romp over North Greene on Friday night.
The Ramsey brothers posting scoring connections of 28, 12 and 70 yards, accounting for the bulk of a 28-0 second-quarter lead. From there, Takoda Freeman made a 66-yard scoring reception and Aiden Hayes cut loose for an 82-yard run to paydirt.
Hayes earlier scored on a 19-run scamper, shortly after Brayden Powell’s interception handed the Rangers possession on North Greene’s 24-yard line.
UNICOI COUNTY 22, NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 15
KODAK—Nehemiah Edwards scored two touchdowns and Bryson Peterson added another as the Blue Devils captured a non-region game in their season opener.
Peterson passed for 148 yards for Unicoi County.
Edwards’ short TD run with 6:05 left in the third quarter put the Blue Devils up 22-8.
Unicoi got a defensive stand late in the game when Northview Academy drove deep into their territory. Three consecutive incompletions ended the game as the Cougars appeared set on completing a comeback with what would have been an 88-yard drive.
Edwards finished with 52 yards on 18 carries.
CLOUDLAND 42, JELLICO 7
ROAN MOUNTAIN—Doing all of his damage before halftime, Seth Birchfield carried nine times for more than 200 yards in a runaway victory for Cloudland.
The Highlanders scored on all but one of their six first-half possessions — they had the ball when the half ended — to build a 36-0 advantage.
Chase Shell throwing to Gage McKinney for a 7-yard touchdown and Caleb Sluder tacking on a 2-point conversion made it a 30-0 game at the 6:22 mark of the second quarter.
The Blue Devils then drove deep into Cloudland territory, but were stopped on downs just inside the 5-yard line. Following a Highlander penalty, Birchfield erupted for a 98-yard TD.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 35, TENNESSEE HIGH 13
BRISTOL—It was a one-possession game (21-13) before the Indians parlayed a pair of Tennessee High turnovers into second-half touchdowns.
After the Vikings lost a fumble, D-B drove went on a 16-play, 65-yard march that culminated in a Levi Evans 2-yard score.
Colt Wynegar’s interception gave the Indians possession at the THS 15, setting up Hunter Minton’s 7-yard run to paydirt with 8:47 to play.
CHEROKEE 41, COCKE COUNTY 6
ROGERSVILLE—The Chiefs won big in a game that was stopped with 2:10 remaining for an injured Cocke County player to be airlifted to a local hospital.
Landon Jackson had earlier touchdown runs of 7 and 10 yards to give Cherokee a 14-0 lead. Baylor Baxter connected with Brazen Stewart for a 49-yard pass play for Cocke County’s lone score.
Cherokee answered with a 17-yard pass from Micah Jones to Will Price to take a 21-6 lead into halftime. Jones built on the lead in the third quarter with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Preston McNally.
Thomas Hughes then raced 68 yards for another Chiefs touchdown. The final score came courtesy of backup quarterback Logan Johnson’s 8-yard TD run.