Bree Presnell had a big game Tuesday at Kiwanis Park.
The Science Hill standout tossed a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and went 4 for 4 at the plate with two doubles as the Lady Hilltoppers defeated David Crockett 5-0 in Big Five Conference softball action.
Presnell walked only one batter and threw 65 of her 91 pitches for strikes.
Four Science Hill players collected two hits apiece — Abigail Taylor, Jayden Salts, Tatyanna Beatty and Brynne Goines — while Beth Pridemore drove in a pair of runs.
Daniel Boone 11, West Ridge 1
A six-run fourth inning was enough to push the Lady Trailblazers to the win.
Savannah Jessee led the offensive assault with four hits in four at-bats. Maci Masters went 2 for 4 with a homer. Kyleigh Bacon, Audrey Moorhouse and Brylee Mesusan each had two hits.
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON—Claudia Maness totaled three hits and drove in four runs to power the Lady Indians.
Also checking in with a big day at the dish was Julianne Tipton with two hits and three RBIs. Hannah Frye drove in a pair of runs.
Sophie Dean and Frye combined on a two-hit, 10-strikeout effort. Dean went three innings, allowing one hit and striking out six.
Sullivan East 2, Elizabethton 1
BLUFF CITY—Abby Lacey hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the strong pitching of Lexie McDuffie made it stand up.
Lacey finished 3 for 3 at the plate while McDuffie hurled a six-hitter with six strikeouts and no earned runs.
East shortstop Karlee Miller made a diving catch on a line drive up the middle with tying run on second base for the second out of the seventh inning.
Ember Jensen had three hits for the Lady Cyclones while Madisun Pritchard was the hard-luck loser, allowing seven hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Tennessee High 14, Unicoi County 4
ERWIN—Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan homered as the Lady Vikings rolled to the Upper Lakes Conference win.
Kenzie Orfield and Ashley Worley each had three hits with Orfield driving in two runs.
For Unicoi County, Kerstin Buch- anan and Betsabe Chavez hit home runs. Chavez finished with three hits.
Johnson County 15, West Greene 6
MOSHEIM—Autumn Shepherd hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and the Lady Longhorns rolled from there.
Shepherd finished with three RBIs. Hannah Fritts got the win in the circle.
Unaka 15, University High 3
ELIZABETHTON—Alana Parsons went 3 for 3 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored in the Lady Rangers’ rout.
Trinity Bowers homered and had three RBIs. Mattie Salyer had a double and three runs batted in while Sadie Shoun totaled three hits and two RBIs.
BASEBALL
University High 4, Sullivan East 3
BLUFF CITY—Drew Finney robbed Dustin Bartley of a potential game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth, and doubled the runner off of second base to end the game.
Finney got back against the fence and jumped with his hand over the fence, UH head coach Josh Petty said.
“I thought it was out,” said Petty. “It was unbelievable, probably the greatest thing I’ve seen in coaching. You might see something like that in the third or fourth inning, but in the bottom of the eighth to win the game, it was incredible.”
Cade Pollock was 2 for 3 while Hank Stott 2 for 4 with two runs for the Buccaneers. Daniel Seehorn drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the eighth.
Layton Burrow got the win in relief, throwing only 17 pitches.
Hampton 17, Northwood, Va. 7
HAMPTON—Starting 3-0 for the second time in three years, the Bulldogs pounded out 17 hits and swiped six bases on Tuesday.
Morgan Lyons and Conor Jones both batted 3 for 4. Lyons also provided two runs and two walks while Jones coupled three runs with three of Hampton’s 20 stolen bases on the young season.
Johnathan Greenwell knocked in three runs in a 2-for-4 showing, plus the junior totaled eight Ks over 4 1/3 innings in winning his first career pitching start. Collin Morgan homered and Chance Point scored three times.
Hampton pushed across 10 third-inning runs.
Volunteer 7, Elizabethton 5
CHURCH HILL—The Falcons avenged their loss to Elizabethton from the previous day as Conner Haynes went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.
Cooper Smith batted 1 for 1, scored once, drove in a run and drew his seventh hit-by-pitch of the young season. Winning pitcher Zach Justice struck out six batters over six innings, then Garrison Barrett (2 Ks) worked the seventh for a save.
The Cyclones’ Peyton Johnson batted 3 for 3. Jack Farris collected two hits in three at-bats.
South Greene 12, Johnson County 7
MOUNTAIN CITY—Dustin Crum finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Nathan Lisenby was 3 for 3 to lead the Rebels over the Longhorns.
South Greene had 12 hits overall with two hits each for Isaac Collins and Tucker Brown.
Graham Reece and Dakota Holt had singles in all four at-bats for Johnson County. Holt drove in two runs and Reece scored three runs.
Other Longhorn leaders included Ezra Howard at 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Ethan Icenhour with two hits.
Tennessee High 11, Unicoi County 5
ERWIN — Valentin Batrez had three hits and Nicky Satterly belted a two-run home run to lead the Blue Devils.
Eli Nelson took the loss on the mound, giving up five runs on five hits. Chris Chavez had seven strikeouts, but gave up six runs.
Brayden Blevins got the start for Tennessee High, although reliever Andrew Dingus picked up the win, helping himself with two hits at the plate.
Logan Quales was 3 for 3 with a home run.
Twin Springs 11, Unaka 1
NICKLESVILLE—Josh Dorton racked up five RBIs for the Titans, who snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the third inning — then put the game away with a six-run fourth.
Dorton, who doubled, batted 3 for 4 and accounted for two runs. Ryan Horne was 2 for 3 with three runs while Tanner Collins garnished his 2-for-3 showing with two RBIs. Will Farmer homered and had three RBIs.
BOYS SOCCER
David Crockett 8, West Ridge 0
TELFORD—Diego Cook Silva cut loose for four goals and an assist, helping the Pioneers get the job done convincingly.
Emmanuel Ruiz fashioned a hat trick, Drew Marshall coupled a goal with three assists and Gunner Corbit contributed an assist.
The match was played at Grandview Elementary because Crockett is having turf installed.
Elizabethton 4, Chuckey-Doak 0
Isaac Hurley scored two goals and Clay Hopland had two assists to lead the Cyclones over the Black Knights.
Sean Smithdeal added a goal, the fourth score was an own goal and Tyler Jenkins had an assist. Mason Williams was the keeper for the shutout.