Jump-started by a four-run first inning, David Crockett dusted Big Seven Conference baseball foe Volunteer 11-1 in five innings Tuesday in Jonesborough.
Johnny Loyd topped a seven-hit Crockett output by going 2 for 3, Cody Wheeley belted a two-run homer to go with three runs — one coming on a steal of home plate.
Dakota Stout went 1 for 1, scored twice, drew two of his team’s six walks, swiped two bases and drove in a run. Hayden Osburn contributed three runs and a base on balls.
Wheeley turned in a six-inning start for the pitching win, allowing Volunteer’s one run and striking out a half-dozen Falcons.
Volunteer got a hit each from Colby Lawson and Cason Christian.
The two teams also played each other on Monday, meeting in Church Hill. The Pioneers won 12-1 in six innings behind a 2-for-4, 3-RBI output from Wheeley, who homered and scored twice.
Other offensive leaders for Crockett were Dakota Stout (1-2, triple, walk, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Garrett Leonard (2 runs, 2 RBIs, walk, stolen base).
Gage Peterson amassed seven strikeouts in a 3 1/3-inning win from the hill. Leonard closed out, ringing up four Ks.
Garrison Barrett was 1 for 1 for Volunteer.
Science Hill 12, Cherokee 1
ROGERSVILLE—Cole Torbett connected for three doubles in three at-bats, had four runs, drove in a run and drew a walk as the Hilltoppers thumped Cherokee in five innings.
Also batting 3 for 3 was Jack Torbett, who doubled, scored three times and produced three RBIs. Connor Hyatt knocked in three runs, Gavin Briggs scored twice and both players socked a two-bagger.
Winner Evan King pitched four innings, allowing Cherokee one run (unearned) and chalking up seven strikeouts.
The Chiefs were held to two hits, singles from Trent Price and Parker Bailey.
Elizabethton 11, Happy Valley
1
With Jaden Anderson and Gage Treadway each batting 3 for 3, Elizabethton stopped Three Rivers Conference foe Happy Valley in five innings at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Anderson also accounted for two runs, two RBIs and a walk. Treadway turned one of his hits into a double, plus he struck out nine batters in a victorious four-inning start from the slab.
Elijah Birdsong homered in a 2-for-3, 2-RBI effort. Ashton Wilson was 2 for 3 with a double and a pair of runs.
The Warriors were limited to three hits. Back-to-back doubles from Devon Smith and Lucas Chausee put Happy Valley on the board in the fourth inning.
Chuckey-Doak 5, University High
1
This was a 1-1 game till Cole Lamons lofted fifth-inning sacrifice fly. Jaylen Willett, who produced three RBIs, dented an RBI double in a three-run sixth.
Hunter Ball went 2 for 3 and Cadin Tullock tripled in the victory. Taking the mound one out and three walks into the bottom of the first inning, Connor Lamons pitched 5 2/3 innings for the decision. He totaled nine strikeouts against five walks.
The Bucs were limited to two hits (Miles Bembry, Cade Pollock), although they did induce 10 bases on balls. Starter Jacob Pealer pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up a run and striking out five.
Sull. East 12, Johnson Co. 0
Getting a two-hit, eight-strikeout shutout from Seth Chafin on the mound, combined with a 12-hit attack at the plate, the Patriots rolled.
Dickenson had two hits and two RBIs for East while Hale added a pair of hits.
Tenn. High 2, Dobyns-Bennett 1
Logan Quales pulled Tennessee High from a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the bottom of the seventh inning, inducing the final out on a Brady Stump fly ball.
Sophomore lefty Payne Ladd used just 52 pitches to hurl 6 1/3 innings for the Vikings, totaling five strikeouts en route to the win.
Tennessee High broke a 1-1 sixth-inning tie when Bryce Snyder drew a one-out walk, was balked to second base and scored on an Andrew Dingus single.
D-B’s Jake Timbes hurled a complete game on 100 pitches, striking out eight.
Daniel
Boone 9, Unicoi Co. 0
Gaven Jones and Preston Miller combined for 13 strikeouts in the one-hit performance on the mound for the Trailblazers.
Jones hit a solo homer in the first inning to give Boone the only run it would need. Jackson Jenkins and Anthony Edwards each added two hits.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 9, Daniel
Boone 6
Alyssa Suits cracked a grand slam in the fourth inning, helping the Lady Pioneers erase a deficit and they rode the momentum to a win over their biggest rival.
Suits’ two-out blow gave Crockett an 8-5 lead. She finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Pitcher Matty McKee worked around eight hits, three errors and five unearned runs to go the distance and earn the win as Crockett (2-0) won the Big Seven Conference opener for both teams.
Ashlyn Dulaney added two hits and two RBIs while Riley Hope, Megan Davis and Avery Hope each collected two hits.
Camryn Sarvis had a strong day for Boone (1-1) with two hits and two RBIs. Maci Masters added a pair of RBIs.
Tenn. High 3, Science Hill 1
The Lady Vikings pulled off the upset of the preseason favorite, getting a complete-game pitching performance from Rylee Fields.
Giving up 10 hits, Fields navigated through trouble spots and allowed just one run with five strikeouts. She also supported her own cause with a first-inning home run.
Kenzie Orfield and Keegan Myers led the Vikings with two hits each.
Abigail Taylor, Zoey Cooper and Maddi Holstein each had two hits for Science Hill. Despite 11 strikeouts and a complete-game effort, pitcher Sejal Neas took the loss.
Cherokee 4, Volunteer 2
Madi Jones cranked out a three-run fourth-inning homer to give the Lady Chiefs the impetus for a Big Seven win.
Samantha Tilson was the winning pitcher, dominating with 12 strikeouts in the complete-game performance. She allowed five hits and walked three with no earned runs. Hannah Bates had two hits for Cherokee.
Audrey Evans led the Lady Falcons with two hits.
Sull. East 9, Unicoi Co. 7
Back-to-back eighth-inning solo homers from Kinzie Brown and Cayden Bawgus lifted the Lady Patriots to the come-from-behind extra-inning win.
East forced the extra frame on a two-out, two-run seventh-inning error by Unicoi. Tori Leonard, who also homered for East, finished with two hits and four RBIs. Katie Botts had four hits while Bawgus and Cassie Littleford each had two.
Destiny Bridges went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Lady Blue Devils. Caroline Podvin, Alison Hensley and Hannah Shelton each had two hits.
Elizabethton 15, Sull. Central 1
Exploding for eight runs in the second inning, the Lady Cyclones had a runaway win.
Cheyenne Poiroux homered as part of a 3-for-4, five-RBI performance for Elizabethton (1-1). Leadoff hitter Ember Jensen went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and scored four runs. Kallista Deprimo homered as one of her two hits and drove in three runs. Maddie O’Quinn, Madison Pritchard and Mollie Johnson each had two hits for the Cyclones.
In the circle, Pritchard fired a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and no earned runs.
Johnson Co. 4, Sull. South 1
Solid work in the circle from Hannah Fritts and first-inning homers from Emmy Miller and Fritts lifted the Lady Longhorns to the Three Rivers win.
Fritts went the distance, allowing eight hits with four strikeouts. Autumn Lewis finished with three hits for Johnson County while Hailey Cox had two.
The Lady Rebels got two hits from Katelyn Jamison.
Unaka 13, Sull. North 2
Scoring in every inning they batted, the Lady Rangers were too much for North.
Trinity Bowers authored the big stick with three hits, two of them doubles, and two RBIs as Unaka improved to 2-0 in Watauga Valley Conference play.
Sadie Shoun — who was the winning pitcher — and Alana Parsons each added two hits and three RBIs. Lyndie Ramsey had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in two.
For the Lady Raiders, leadoff hitter Kaitlyn Lemmons had two hits.
Correction
Monday’s game
Sullivan Central defeated Sullivan North by a score of 9-6 in the season opener for both teams.
Camille Nottingham went 5 for 5 for the Lady Cougars while teammate Jasmine Sheffield totaled four hits, three RBIs and scored three runs. Rachel White added two hits and four RBIs while Averey Cross added two hits.
Lipoma Alexis went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for North.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 2, David
Crockett 0
Brayden Conner and Wyatt Arrowood found the back of the net, lifting the Indians to the season-opening league victory.
Alex Eastman had an assist while Aiden Townsend and Ryan True combined in goal for the shutout.
University High
6, Unicoi Co. 0
Playing its first game since a region semifinal loss in 2019, the Buccaneers rolled to the win.
Bracken Burns scored a pair of goals and added an assist for UH. Pete Anglin also scored twice while Ander Blowers and Patrick Willard rounded out the goals.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sam McGee led the shutout performance.
Morristown East 2, Elizabethton 1
Holston Howard scored the lone goal for the Cyclones.