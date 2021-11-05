Quarterback Jake Fox threw a pair of touchdowns and David Crockett beat Sevier County in the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs for a second straight year.
Fox hit John Rucker in the corner of the end zone and later found Adrian Wynn on a 25-yard touchdown in the Pioneers’ 24-14 win over the Smoky Bears.
Chase Schroeck produced the game’s first score on a 36-yard field goal, giving the Pioneers a 3-0 lead they took into the half.
Jordan Williams had an interception and Javeon Emile made a key sack in the third quarter. After the Smoky Bears scored with 7:38 in the fourth to cut the lead to 17-14, Fox completed a 44-yard pass to Brayden Reid.
The drive was kept alive when Brenden Reid converted a fake punt on fourth down. Two plays later, he took a direct snap and scored the final touchdown.
Brayden Reid, Dom Hopper and Emile combined on a sack in the closing moments to help salt the game away.
Unicoi County 25, Austin-East 16
ERWIN — Nehemiah Edwards had 23 carries for 102 yards and all four of his team's touchdowns as the Blue Devils turned back the Roadrunners.
His effort was needed as Austin-East outgained Unicoi County 250-83 in total offense and held the Blue Devils to just 17 yards passing.
However, Unicoi County took a 13-0 lead and answered both times when Austin-East score. Brody Rasnick tallied eight tackles and interception off a tipped ball by Jay Snyder. Edwards recorded eight tackles and forced a fumble, while Snyder blocked a punt. Blake Edney added five defensive stops.
Esteban Mendoza successfully changed field position with four punts for 227 yards, an average of 56.7 yards per punt.
Hampton 21, Monterey 0
HAMPTON — Senior quarterback Conor Jones scored all three rushing touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs over the Wildcats.
Levi Lunsford had the best game of his high school career, while Chance Point was the leading receiver.
Hampton dominated at the point of attack with the offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs defense held Mr. Football candidate Mason Bowman, who came into the game with 1,501 rushing yards for the season, under 50 yards.
Midway 42, Unaka 26
ELIZABETHTON — Trailing 26-21, the Green Wave scored three touchdowns in the final eight minutes to overcome the Rangers.
Unaka scored on Landon Ramsey's 50-yard touchdown pass to Devin Ramsey and a two-point conversion for an early 8-6 lead. The Rangers followed with three rushing touchdowns for a 26-14 lead early in the fourth quarter before Midway cut loose.
Emmett Hegland scored a rushing touchdown for the go-ahead score. He later added his third and fourth TD runs of the night.
Ramsey threw for two TDs and ran for one. Devin Ramsey accounted for both scoring receptions and Jamol Blamo had a Unaka rushing score.
Maryville 41, Dobyns-Bennett 14
MARYVILLE — Carson Jones hit 14 of 18 passes for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Rebels pulled away from the Indians in the second half.
Noah Vaughn added 21 rushes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a game-changing 75-yard kick return at the end of the second quarter. It came after Dobyns-Bennett tied the contest on the second of two touchdown strikes from Jake Carson to Jonavan Gillespie.
Carson hit 14 of 26 passes for 159 yards to lead the Indians. Gillespie finished with seven catches for 62 yards. Tight end Ben Phillips had three catches for 43 yards.
Knox Fulton 42, Volunteer 7
KNOXVILLE — Rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, quarterback Marcellus Jackson also hit De’Rondre Peebles on a 60-yard score just before halftime.
Peebles’ score made it 21-7, then Fulton broke it open with a 21-point third quarter. The winning effort included Daveon Shenault’s 15 rushes for 149 yards and two TDs.
Volunteer took an early 7-0 lead when Heath Miller caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Garrison Barrett. Barrett went 17 of 26 through the air, netting 248 yards. Cason Christian caught six passes for 112 yards and Miller five for 98.