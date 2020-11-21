From staff reports
BLUFF CITY—Having five players reach double figures in the scoring column, Sullivan East flattened KACHEA 99-46 on Saturday at the Dyer Dome.
The Patriots also won handily over visiting South Greene, prevailing 70-48.
John Waldon poured in 18 points and sank four of Sullivan East’s 11 3-pointers versus KACHEA. Dylan Bartley accounted for 11 points with Branden Standbridge, Isaac Grubbs and Austin Davis each adding 10.
Landon Fuller handled the bulk of the Wildcats’ scoring, racking up 31 points. He drained nine of KACHEA’s dozen treys.
Bartley was high man against the Rebels, netting 14 points. Austin Davis contributed 13 and Ethan Bradford 10.
South Greene was led by Isaac Hoese with 13 points and Conner Marshall scoring 11.
Unicoi County 57, Tennessee High 44
ERWIN — The Blue Devils pulled away in the third quarter to take the win over the Vikings.
Lucas Slagle led Unicoi County with a dozen points. Ty Johnson hit double digits with 10 points and Robbie O’Dell came through with eight.
Wade Witcher and Bradley Dufore each scored 11 points to lead Tennessee High.
GIRLS
Sullivan South 51, Sullivan North 36
KINGSPORT—Racing to a 19-point halftime lead, the Lady Rebels went on to knock off visiting Sullivan North behind 15 points from Allie Jordan.
Jordan’s scoring came on five 3-pointers. Chloe Nelson had 10 points for Sullivan South, which was up 40-21 at the break.
The Lady Golden Raiders were paced by Maddy Winters, who totaled 10 points.
Tennessee High 62, Chuckey-Doak 38
BRISTOL—Kim Bright logged her 200th career victory as head coach of the Lady Vikings, who thwarted Chuckey-Doak behind a 16-point performance from Riley Fritts.
Madison Blair and Kendall Cross added 12 and 10 points, respectively, to Tennessee High’s effort.
Topping the Lady Black Knights was Taliah Johnson with 10 points.
The Lady Vikings outscored C-D 39-15 in the opening half.
Sullivan East 67, State Line Rush 39
BLUFF CITY—Jenna Hare pumped through 24 points, Hayley Grubb hit for 20 and the Lady Patriots rolled past Virginia homeschoolers State Line Rush in the first of their two meetings on the day.
Hannah Hodge contributed 14 points in the victory, which saw the home squad zip to a 42-12 halftime lead.
State Line placed three players in double digits. Rebekah Clark toiled for 13 points, Adan Clark registered 12 and Haley Smith finished with 10.
Sullivan East 70, State Line Rush 33
BLUFF CITY—Jenna Hare came through with 25 points in round two with Sullivan East’s out-of-state foe.
Hayley Grubb and Emma Aubrey directed 12 and 10 points, respectively, toward the winning cause.
State Line Rush’s Rebekah Clark tossed in 11 points.