Before rains took control, the Nuclear Fuels Services high school softball tournament was able to get a handful of games played Saturday in Erwin.
Here’s a rundown of those contests:
Science Hill 7, Unicoi County 0
Sejal Neas threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts to get the win.
Jayden Salts had a homer for the Lady Hilltoppers while Jannon Glaspie (two RBIs) and Tatyanna Beatty (two hits) also had standout contributions.
Elizabethton 9, Johnson County 7
Kallista Deprimo hit a grand slam in a six-run second inning and finished with six RBIs for the Lady Cyclones.
Deprimo was 3 for 3 in the game. Ember Jensen went 4 for 4 with three runs scored. Cheyenne Poiroux and Emma O’Quinn each had two hits.
For Johnson County, Hannah Fritts was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs.
Johnson County 9, Unaka 4
The Lady Longhorns lit it up for nine runs in the first three innings.
Hannah Fritts and Hailey Cox each had three RBIs while Cox totaled two hits. Autumn News, Madalyn Edington, Emmy Miller, Faith Walsh and Sydni Potter each totaled two hits while Jenna Horner drove in a pair of runs.
Grainger 7, Unaka 0
Shounta Coffey threw a three-hitter for the Lady Grizzlies.
Brooklyn Copley and Hannah Cure hit home runs.