ELIZABETHTON — With Lina Lyon working the nets for 20 points, Elizabethton downed Science Hill 59-44 in a high school girls basketball game Saturday at Treadway Gym.
Renna Lane canned four 3-pointers in a 15-point effort. Lady Cyclone teammate Katie Lee added 12 points.
Nae Marion was tops for the Lady Hilltoppers, accumulating 12 points. Amaya Redd chipped in eight.
Elizabethton gained control early, outscoring Science Hill 20-6 in the opening period. The Lady Cyclones led 33-12 at halftime.
Tennessee High 65, Rye Cove, Va. 46
BRISTOL — Brooklyn Carter pitched in 17 points, Kendall Cross added 16 and Tennessee High handily won its regular-season finale.
Cross also accounted for six rebounds, six steals and five assists. Macie Strouth had 10 points and Mac Newport eight for the Lady Vikings, who led 39-22 at halftime and finished the game with nine 3-pointers.
Rye Cove’s Kaylee Lamb converted six treys in a 25-point showing. Gracie Turner added nine points.
Unaka 46, Jellico 11
JELLICO — Lyndie Ramsey fired in 21 of her game-high 22 points in the first half to lead the Lady Rangers to a win over the Lady Devils.
Kiki Forney added eight points in the Unaka victory. The Lady Rangers weren’t challenged, taking a 34-3 halftime lead and cruising the final two quarters.
Providence Academy 72 Mountain Missions 68
Addie Wilhoit dropped 30 points and doled out three assists to lead the Lady Knights to the Friday night win.
Taylor Price had 15 points and five rebounds, while Kinley Painter had a dozen points, eight assists and three steals.
Hampton 60, Chuckey-Doak 45
HAMPTON — Taylor Berry, with 13 points, led four Lady Bulldogs in double figures in the win over the Lady Knights.
Madi McClain finished with a dozen points, followed by Piper Helle with 11 and Macy Henry with 10.
BOYS
Hampton 76, Chuckey-Doak 60
HAMPTON — Serving as the main man for the Bulldogs, Cadon Buckles matched his career high of 26 points.
Buckles was 10 of 14 from the field and handed out four assists. Michael Harrison came through for Hampton with 15 points and seven rebounds while Conor Burleson and Logan Whitehead each tallied 10 points.
Contributing seven boards to the Bulldogs’ 20th win, Morgan Lyons also had four assists. Hayden Campbell blocked three shots.
The Black Knights received a 20-point performance from Cadin Tullock. Christopher Derry followed closely, scoring 18.
Dobyns-Bennett 82, Gate City, Va. 30
GATE CITY, Va. — Carter Metz racked up 20 points for the Indians, who shot 56.5% (35 of 62) in a romp.
Metz was 9 of 13 from the floor. Malachi Hale and Jovavan Gillespie each made a 12-point deposit with McKinley Tincher scoring 10.
The Blue Devils (10-46 FG) were topped by Ryan Jessee’s 10 points.