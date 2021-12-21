COVINGTON, Ky. — Jamar Livingston cut loose for 43 points to lead Science Hill to a 92-64 win over host Scott County, Kentucky on Tuesday in the Scott Christmas Tournament.
Livingston hit 16 of 21 shots from the field. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists. His running mate, Keynan Cutlip, had a triple-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Also for the Hilltoppers, Antonio Syndor scored nine points and Michaeus Rowe finished with eight points and six assists. Dalvin Mathes had six assists, while Brady Lawson and Livingston came up three steals apiece.
Science Hill hit 54 percent from the field in an unselfish performance with 32 assists. On the defensive end, the ‘Toppers had nine steals and forced 16 turnovers.
Scott County was led by Nolan Hunter with 16 points. Dylan Giffen and Mason Helm each scored 11 for the Kentucky team.
Elizabethton 76, Cosby 38
MARYVILLE — Seth Carter led four Elizabethton players in double figures as the Cyclones grounded the Eagles in the Maryville Heritage Christmas Tournament.
Carter had 18 points and Nate Stephens had 16 to lead the Elizabethton rout. Jake Roberts and Mason Ball each finished with 10 points.
Corey Askew was the only Cosby player to reach double figures with 14.
Unicoi County 72, Happy Valley 34
ELIZABETHTON — Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson scored 18 points apiece as the Blue Devils scorched the Warriors. Ty Johnson added nine as Unicoi County grabbed a 38-14 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
Dakota Grindstaff posted 11 points to lead Happy Valley, whose next highest scorer was Colby Chausse with six.
Providence Acad. 81, Johnson Co. 33
The Knights outscored the Longhorns 27-7 in the first quarter and 30-3 in the third quarter in Tuesday’s romp.
Jayme Peay had a game-high 23 points for Providence. James Reese and Thomas Messimer each ended with 14 and Reid Stoltzfus had nine.
Zach Parsons had 14 as the lone Johnson County player to hit double digits.
Jackson County 61, Hampton 59
CELINA — Alex Johnson hit a 3-point shot with three seconds left as the Blue Devils edged the Bulldogs.
Tre Monette led Jackson County in scoring with 21 points and Jordan Arroyo provided 18.
Michale Harrison paced Hampton with 18 points, which included going 5-of-9 behind the 3-point line. Dalton Holtsclaw finished with 12 points and three assists. Conor Burleson contributed 11 points and five rebounds.
Sullivan East 79, West Greene 65
ROGERSVILLE —Masun Tate burned up the nets for 24 points and Dylan Bartley finished with 21 to lead the Patriots over the Buffaloes in the title game of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Corbin Dickenson contributed 12 for the tournament champs and Logan Murray ended with eight
Leyton Frye had 24 points to lead West Greene. Ethan Turner provided 16 for the Herd, followed by Joshi Haase with 13 and Drake McIntyre with 10.
Prestonburg, Ky. 44, Cherokee 36
ROGERSVILLE — A pair of 3-point goals by Caleb Lawson and Jacob Slone in the fourth quarter helped the Blackcats claw their way past the Chiefs in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Lawson led Prestonburg with 13 points and Brian Halbert totaled 10. For the host school, Colin Ryan finished with 13 points and Joey Henley ended with eight.
Clay County 78, Hampton 73
CELINA — Grant Strong had a herculean effort of 46 points as the defending Class A state champions handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season in Tuesday’s late game.
Jeff Spivey provided 13 points and Keaton Arms finished with 10 game.
For Hampton, Cadon Buckles topped the scoring column with 18 points and Morgan Lyons scored 17. Michael Harrison also hit double figures with 11.
GIRLS
David
Crockett 49, Morristown West 43
The Lady Pioneers rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half to score the win over the tradition-rich Lady Trojans. In fact, Crockett outscored West 22-9 in the final quarter.
Kadence Fannon was a force inside for the Lady Pioneers with 20 points and eight rebounds. Emily Trivette scored nine points, while Nora Walters hauled in 10 rebounds. Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson came through with six points and six assists.
Mia Dinkins led West with 14 points and A Bunsic accounted for 11.
Happy Valley 46, Unicoi County 41
ELIZABETHTON — Kadie Bailey spearheaded a balanced attack as the Lady Warriors got the best of the Lady Devils in the rivalry game.
Bailey had 13 points to pace Happy Valley, which got 11 from Holly Moore, 10 from Scarlett Zeoli and eight from Marcida Moore.
Allie Lingerfelt was Unicoi County’s leader with 12 points and Faith Bennett added 10.
Volunteer 61, Cherokee 11
ROGERSVILLE — Danielle Sizemore scored 20 points as the Lady Falcons routed their Hawkins County rivals in the girls championship game of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Jamie Begley scored 10 points, while Audrey Evans and Veda Barton each had eight. Kendra Huff, who had seven in the championship game, was named tournament MVP.
Volunteer led 16-1 at the end of one quarter and 34-3 at the half against a Cherokee team, which was missing two starters.