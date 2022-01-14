MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — Andrew Lawrence was on fire Friday night, hitting 12 shots from 3-point range in a 38-point performance to lead Providence Academy to an 84-64 victory over Oak Hill Red.
Jayme Peay had to the total with 23 points, while Thomas Messimer contributed 13, including three buckets behind the arc. Overall, the Knights connected on 17 3-point shots.
Aiden Miller and Jalen St. Clair each finished with 23 points to lead the Warriors.
Sullivan East 75, Tennessee High 63
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East took control in the third quarter to down Tennessee High in Friday’s Upper Lakes Conference battle.
Ahead by three at the half, the Patriots pushed the lead out to 14 heading in to the final quarter.
Braden Standbridge led a balanced Sullivan East attack with 17 points. Masun Tate was right behind him with 16 points, followed by Dylan Bartley with 15. Ashton Davison was the fourth East player to hit double figures with 10.
Brandon Dufore went 10 for 12 at the free-throw line to lead the Vikings with 22 points. Ty Hopson added 19 points for Tennessee High, which was an efficient 20 of 25 on free throws.
Johnson County 60, South Greene 56
MOUNTAIN CITY — Connor Simcox had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Longhorns held on for the win over the Rebels.
Preston Greer led Johnson County in scoring with 18 points. Zack Parsons totaled nine points and Dalton Robinson had eight.
Clint Lamb paced South Greene with 23 points. Luke Myers tallied 14 points and Chandler Fillers filled in with 11.
West Greene 72, Happy Valley 42
ELIZABETHTON — Leyton Frye torched the nets with a 34-point effort and Josh Haase came through with 12 as the Buffaloes won their seventh straight game.
Landon Babb knocked down 22 points and Dakota Grindstaff finished with a dozen to lead the Warriors.
Chuckey-Doak 77, Unaka 52
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak poured it on in the second half to pull away from Unaka in the non-conference contest.
Christian Derry had 22 points in the Black Knights’ victory, followed by Cadin Tullock with 13 and Hayden Anderson with nine.
The Rangers were led by Landon Ramsey with 16 points and Joe-Z Blamo with 13.
Hampton 64, North Greene 54
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs took sole possession of first place in the Watauga Valley Conference as Cadon Buckles finished with 13 points on the offensive end — and three steals and two blocks on the defensive end.
Michael Harrison had 10 points and four assists with Morgan Lyons hot on his heels with nine points and four assists.
Conor Burleson accounted for eight points and seven rebounds, and Hayden Campbell also scored eight points.
Cody Freshour was the game’s leading scorer with 22 for North Greene, while got 17 from Jason Britton.
University High 58, Cloudland 31
ROAN MOUNTAIN — John Carter guided the Bucs to the win over the Highlanders with a 26-point effort. AJ Murphy came through with another 12 points.
Dylan Shell led Cloudland with nine points and Gage McKinney ended with eight.
GIRLS
Science Hill 49, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 37
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lexi Green had 11 points to lead the Lady Hilltoppers to the win in the She Got Game Classic. Kathryne Patton and Nae Marion each finished with 10 points.
The Rock Hill, South Carolina-based Lady Lancers were led by Aubrey Stevenson with 12 points.
With a snowy weather forecast for the weekend, Science Hill is returning home Saturday.
South Greene 63, Johnson County 26
MOUNTAIN CITY — Emma Cutshall led the tradition-rich Lady Rebels with 17 points in their rout of the Lady Longhorns.
Ameila Mullins and Madison Hensley each finished with 10 as South Greene outscored Johnson County 29-6 in the second half.
Happy Valley 56, West Greene 34
ELIZABETHTON — Kadie Bailey pumped in 30 points as the Lady Warriors pulled away from the Lady Buffaloes in the second half for the Three Rivers Conference victory.
Holly Moore added eight points to the victory party.
Breanna Ellis topped West Greene with 10 points and Tayli Rader scored eight.
Unaka 65, Chuckey-Doak 49
AFTON — The Lady Knights had no answer for Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey, who recorded a 33-point performance.
Julie Simerly provided 17 points for the Lady Rangers, who also got nine from Macy Ensor.
Kennedy Brown was the only Chuckey-Doak player in double figures with 11.
Cloudland 72, University High 16
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Highlanders dominated from the opening tip, taking a 39-8 halftime lead and rolling to the victory.
Karah Fields was Cloudland’s offensive leader with 18 points as Izabella Christman and Ella Benfield scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lakin Blair chimed in with eight.
Anna Wells dropped in five points to lead University High.
North Greene 62, Hampton 57
HAMPTON — The Lady Bulldogs came up a hair short, pushing league-leading Lady Huskies to the limit.
Taylor Berry had a sweet shooting stroke with a team-best 20 points. Linsey Jenkins was next up with 15 points and Macy Henry ended with nine.
North Greene made the most of its free-throw attempts, going 25 for 35 at the foul line. Shelby Davenport hit 10 of her 12 attempts with a game-high 24 pointts.
Sonya Wagner contributed 16 points and Zoe Sanders finished with nine.
Cherokee 57, Chuckey-Doak 30
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Chiefs raced out to an 18-point halftime lead in their Thursday conquest of the Lady Knights.
Macy McDavid posted a 14-point effort to lead Cherokee. Emma Houck scored 10 and Olivia Sanders attached eight more to the total. Kennedy Brown led Chuckey-Doak with eight.
Tri-Cities Christian 59, Clinch 19
BLOUNTVILLE — Michaela Dixon and Madison Huskins finished with 20 points apiece as the Lady Eagles soared over the Lady Wildcats.
Tori Faut had 11 of Clinch’s 19 points.