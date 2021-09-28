ELIZABETHTON — With Rachel Miller striking for 10 digs and uprooting seven digs, West Ridge downed Elizabethton 3-0 (25-20, 25-9, 25-19) in a high school volleyball match Tuesday night.
Rylee Haynie, Isabella Musick and Casey Wampler followed with nine, eight and seven kills, respectively, in the winning effort.
Olivia DeLung amassed 16 assists, six digs and three aces to help the Lady Wolves get the job done. Allie Jordan closed with 18 digs while Marleigh Pendleton doled out 17 assists. Musick chipped in three blocks
Jayci Bowers had 22 assists and Grace Martin 19 digs to spearhead the Lady Cyclones.
Mikiah Williams and Krisalyn Elliott registered seven kills apiece with Mattie Davis adding six to go with her 11 digs.
Science Hill 3, Sullivan East 2
BLUFF CITY — The Lady ’Toppers rallied for a hard-fought 16-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 15-8 victory over the Lady Patriots at the Dyer Dome.
Autumn Holmes continued to be a force at the net with 17 kills. Jordan Hallman also reached double digits with 10 kills. Maddie Fuller’s night included nine kills and 13 digs. Lexi Kalogeros led the Science Hill defense with 16 digs.
Kinley Norris was active all over the court, piling up 36 assists, 10 digs and eight kills. Addison Stables had six kills and three blocks. Lia Gay also registered six kills and Olivia Kneisley had nine digs.
Monday Daniel Boone 3, Elizabethton 1
Riley Brines narrowly missed a 20-20 night for the Lady Trailblazers, notching 19 kills and 22 digs.
Rylee Wines posted big numbers of her own, producing 33 assists, 11 digs, eight kills and five aces as Boone prevailed 25-11, 26-28, 25-19 and 28-26.
Allie Davis tallied 24 digs and Taylor Spears 16 in the victory. Other key Boone performers were Shaylee Stanley (7 kills, 4 blocks), Emma Green (5 aces, 8 digs) and Suzie Chapman (6 kills).
Jayci Bowers amassed 31 assists and 18 digs for the visiting Lady Cyclones. Unloading for 14 kills, the Lady Cyclones’ Mattie Davis also tallied 12 digs.
Gracie Kirsch and Krisalyn Elliott totaled seven and six kills, respectively.
Grace Martin topped Elizabethton in digs with 26. Bailee VanHuss accounted for 18 with Kennadee Williams chipping in seven.
West Ridge 3, Morristown East 0
MORRISTOWN — Olivia DeLung’s 23 assists, nine kills and six digs formed a big building block for a Lady Wolves victory (25-22, 25-20, 25-23).
Allie Jordan’s 28 digs and Rylee Haynie’s 12-kill, 4-block output could also be found among West Ridge’s prominent numbers. Marleigh Pendleton handed out 13 assists while Elllie Snodgrass turned up 13 digs.
Rachel Miller and Casey Wampler added eight kills apiece with Miller also turning up eight digs. Bradlie Warner tallied eight digs of her own.
Volunteer 3, Cherokee 1
ROGERSVILLE — Veda Barton paced the Lady Falcons with 19 digs, 11 kills and three aces in a 26-24, 25-6, 22-25, 25-10 win over Cherokee.
Madison Williams finished with 12 digs, six kills and two aces. Sydney Cloud provided 34 assists, nine digs and six aces.
Other leaders included Lara Baraldi-Marinetti with 15 digs and Chloe Redwine with 12 digs and three aces. Jaycee Cassidy also had a dozen digs and Alexis Bellamy had nine.
SOCCER
University High 9, West Greene 0
Amia Dixson scored two goals in the Lady Bucs’ rout of West Greene.
Abby Rawls, Anna Wells, Ella Barnett, Aubrey Davidson, Caroline Bader, Carmen Ellis and Rowan Gilmer each scored one goal.
Dobyns-Bennett
5, Morristown East 2
MORRISTOWN — Maggie Fleming, London Taylor and Ava Flanary scored first-half goals to give the Lady Indians a 3-1 lead after falling behind with an early penalty kick.
The Lady Hurricanes closed within a goal at the intermission, but D-B responded with Peyton Moore’s goal off a cross from Taylor. Madeline Lyons provided the final goal off a cross from Macee Pickup.
Sullivan East 6, Unicoi County 1
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots’ lone senior, Emme Fox, played the entire 80 minutes, scoring her fourth goal of the season and setting the tone in the win over the Lady Devils.
Loren Hensley and Wachippi Hamelryke each scored two goals and Ella Littlejohn scored her first career goal.