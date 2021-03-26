Daniel Boone got another home run from one of the area’s hottest hitters and rolled to a 9-1 win over Sullivan East in high school softball Friday in Bluff City.
Maci Masters had three hits, including a home run, to lead the Lady Trailblazers’ plate attack.
Savannah Jesse totaled three hits and two RBIs while Camryn Sarvis also had three hits. Dannah Persinger chipped in with two hits.
Susie Chatman got the win in the circle. She allowed only three hits and struck out seven.
Boone improved to 7-2 on the season.
David Crockett 12, South Greene 1
Kennedy Broyles smacked a homer and also went the distance in the circle.
Broyles finished with two hits at the plate while allowing four hits with seven strikeouts at pitcher.
Kristen Lowery had two hits and two RBIs while Sydney Hodges totaled two hits. Ashlyn Dulaney drove in a pair of runs as Crockett improved to 9-2 on the season.
NFS tournament in Erwin Elizabethton 10, Happy Valley 1
The Lady Cyclones hit the Warriors with four runs in the first inning and six in the third.
Madison Pritchard was strong in the circle, allowing just two hits and no earned runs in four innings with six strikeouts. Pritchard also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs. Kallista Deprimo drove in two runs while Mailey Ingram added two hits.
Happy Valley 4, Grainger 3
Four first-inning runs stood up for the Lady Warriors.
Reagan Street and Cierra Southerland each drove in two runs while Maddie Lingerfelt totaled two hits. Abby Holt went the distance in the circle with six strikeouts to get the win.
Science Hill 5, Unaka 3
Zoey Cooper hit a home run for one of her two hits to lead the Lady Hilltoppers.
Jannon Glaspie had two hits while Kendall Goines drove in two runs. Sejal Neas earned the win with three scoreless innings.
Science Hill 6, Johnson County 0
Bree Presnell fired a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Neas homered and drove in three runs for the Lady Hilltoppers (9-1).
Unicoi County 10, Johnson County 1
Hannah Shelton hit a pair of three-run homers while teammate Destiny Bridges also cranked out a three-spot long ball.
The Lady Blue Devils scored all of their runs in the first two innings. Cami Peterson earned the win, going all five innings and allowing just four hits.
Emily Miller had three hits for Johnson County.
Grainger 11, Elizabethton 5
A seven-run outburst by the Lady Grizzlies in the third inning was too much for the Cyclones.
Elizabethton got two hits apiece from Ember Jensen, Deprimo and Pritchard. Kenidy Harris added a pair of RBIs.
Unaka 8, Unicoi County 7
The Lady Rangers built an 8-1 lead and held on for the tight win.
Alana Parsons and Noelle Collins each drove in two runs with two hits. Sadie Shoun had three hits while Lyndie Ramsey added a pair of hits.
Unicoi got two hits from Hannah Shelton.
BOYS SOCCER
University High 5, Providence Academy 1
Getting a hat trick from captain Bracken Burns plus a one-goal, two-assist contribution from Andrew Jarvis, the Buccaneers got the job done at Winged Deer Park.
Pate Anglin added an assist as UH upped its record to 4-0.
The Knights’ goal was courtesy of Jacob Reese, who was assisted by Chris Miller.
David Crockett 1, Mountain Mission 1
KINGSPORT—The Jon Metcalf Highland Cup match was recorded as a tie, but the Pioneers earned two points and Mountain Mission one after Crockett took a 5-4 shootout.
BASEBALL
Science Hill 10, Hardin Valley 8
Science Hill rallied with seven runs in the sixth inning to take a win over Hardin Valley at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Hilltoppers started off the big inning with three walks and had RBI hits from five different players.
Conner Hyatt had a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaxon Diamond also drove in two runs, while Owen Painter went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Cole Torbett went the first five innings before giving way to Caleb McBride. Gavin Briggs came in to earn the win and Spencer Powell was credited with the save.
David Crockett 12, University High 4
Johnny Loyd went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in leading the Pioneers over the Bucs.
Dakota Stout was 2-for-3 with a homer and also driving in three runs. Garrett Leonard was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cody Wheeley homered and finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Isaac Cook picked up the win for Crockett, striking out seven while giving up no hits and only one walk.
Connor Horton tripled and scored a run to lead University High.
Knox West 11, Cherokee 1
KNOXVILLE — Jackson Davenport had a double and scored the Chiefs’ only run in a loss to the Rebels.
Held to four hits in the loss, the Chiefs had eight hits in a 14-2 loss to Halls later. Parker Bailey and Matt Newton had two hits apiece against the Red Devils.
Unicoi County 11, West Greene 4
MOSHEIM — Lucas Slagle belted a two-run home run as the Blue Devils took down the Buffaloes. He also came in relief of winning pitcher Travis Whitson, who threw seven strikeouts. Slagle fanned four batters over three innings.
Valentin Batrez had two hits and two RBIs. Jordan Bridges also finished with two hits.
Pigeon Forge 15, Sullivan South 3
PIGEON FORGE — Logan Johnson had a pair of doubles with three RBIs and two runs scored as the Tigers scored the mercy- rule win over the Rebels.
Riley Franklin had a three-run home run in the Pigeon Forge victory.
Unaka 4, Hancock County 0
SNEEDVILLE — Landon Ramsey struck out seven in a one-hit shutout for the Rangers against the Indians.
Michael Duvall and Gavin Siegfried each had two hits, while Lucas Carr reached base four times, including an RBI double in the first inning.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Sullivan East 1
KINGSPORT — After East loaded the bases with nobody out and produced a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning, Indians’ pitcher Turner Stout got out of the jam and it was smooth sailing.
Stout was dominant on the mound for D-B, striking out 10 batters in six innings of work. He allowed three hits and walked four. At the plate, Stout hit a homer and drove in two runs.
Payton Grimm had a big game with two hits and three RBIs for the Tribe. Gage Hensley scored three runs as D-B improved to 4-4.
The Indians took full advantage of wildness by East pitchers, who walked nine batters.
Farragut 10, Dobyns-Bennett 0
KINGSPORT — The Indians didn’t hold up against the powerful Admirals.
Ranked among the top teams in the nation, Farragut scored 10 runs from the third through fifth innings.
Angus Pence cracked three hits and drove in four runs as Farragut improved to 7-0 on the season.