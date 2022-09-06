Soccer logo

KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone pulled off a big upset win Tuesday night.

Shyra Phan scored off an assist from Cassidy Church in the 21st minute and made it stand up for a 1-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett in girls soccer.

