KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone pulled off a big upset win Tuesday night.
Shyra Phan scored off an assist from Cassidy Church in the 21st minute and made it stand up for a 1-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett in girls soccer.
“It is hard to put tonight into words,” said Boone head coach Ashley Delavega. “These girls left me speechless and so unbelievably proud. At the beginning of the season, we set team goals and beating D-B was one of them. We knew it would not be easy, but we knew it would be possible. Tonight was our night with an unforgettable team win.”
It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Indians (8-1 overall), and they fell to 3-1 in District 1-AAA play. The Lady Trailblazers improved to 3-2 in the league and upped their overall mark to 4-2.
“Once we scored, we had to keep the pressure on and refuse to give up,” Delavega said. “We simply refused to lose tonight. This is a new beginning for our program and a stepping stone for this season.”
Volunteer 4, Cherokee 0
ROGERSVILLE — Taylor Castle found the net and added an assist for the Lady Falcons as they rolled to the rivalry win.
Also scoring for Volunteer were Macey Gladson, Savannah Howard and Courtney Bellamy.
Chuckey-Doak 1, University High 0AFTON — Addy Bradley scored the game’s lone goal as the Lady Black Knights earned the important District 1-A victory.
Chuckey-Doak (4-0-1) took over first place with a league mark of 2-0 while UH (4-2) fell to 1-1.
Knox Webb 5, Providence Academy 0
KNOXVILLE — Despite 13 saves from goalkeeper Caydee Hogan, the Lady Knights fell short.
VOLLEYBALL
David Crockett 3, Volunteer 1
Busy Brylee Tullock made a whopping 38 digs to go with eight kills, Sophia Gouge coupled 18 kills with nine digs and the Lady Pioneers foiled the visitors from Church Hill — prevailing 30-28, 15-25, 25-23 and 25-16.
Crockett’s Sydney Shelton (18 digs, 10 assists) and Brooklyn Dulaney (15 assists, 10 digs) both hit double figures in two statistical categories.
Veda Barton served as a Lady Falcons illuminary, piling up 17 kills, 17 digs and five blocks. Alisha Lindsey shined as well, evidenced by her 37 digs and eight kills.
Science Hill 3, Heritage 0
Getting 18 kills, a .452 hitting percentage and 11 digs from Autumn Holmes, Science Hill dusted Heritage 25-16, 25-13, 25-23.
Meaghan Kanady and Ella Neal each contributed 14 assists for the Lady Hilltoppers, who had two players other than Holmes finish with double-digit digs: Marin Ross (16) and Molly Williams (15).
Ross also struck for a team-high four aces.
West Ridge 3, Elizabethton 0
BLOUNTVILLE — It was a 25-20, 25-17, 25-11 decision for the Lady Wolves, whose output included a Casey Wampler double-double (10 kills, 12 digs) and 35 Faith Wilson assists.
Madison Haynie was good for a dozen kills while Kari Wilson produced 19 digs. Parker Fischer added nine digs, six kills, two blocks and a pair of block assists. Wilson supplemented her assists total with seven digs.
Jayci Bowers had 16 assists and Bailee VanHuss 13 digs for the Lady Cyclones. Ainsley Wampler and Gracie Kirsch were tops in kills, totaling six apiece.
Providence Academy 3, KACHEA 0
Spurred by Addie Smith with 13 digs, 11 aces and eight assists, the Lady Knights triumphed 25-16, 25-11 and 25-15.
Andrea Smith accounted for seven kills and a .313 hitting performance for Providence, which hosts its annual Blue Ridge Classic this Friday and Saturday.
Tennessee High 3, Daniel Boone 0Winning 25-22, 25-21 and 25-18, the visiting Lady Vikings were bolstered by Marley Johns (12 kills, 3 blocks), Ashton Blair (7 kills, 11 assists), Sydnee Pendland (26 digs) and Bree Adams (18 assists, 7 digs).
Sophie Meade pitched in 10 digs as Tennessee High improved to 11-2.