Daniel Boone’s softball team got slam happy against Macon County on Saturday.
Kyleigh Bacon hit a first-inning grand slam, and teammate Emma Robinette matched the accomplishment in the second inning.
The Lady Trailblazers racked up all of their runs in two innings and walked away with a 15-1 decision in the Cookeville tournament.
The game was called after 2 1/2 innings.
Boone won its seventh straight game and improved to 11-2. Macon County fell to 12-3.
Maci Masters had two doubles and two RBIs. Riley Brinn drove in a pair of runs and Mckenna Dietz scored three times.
Daniel Boone 4 Murf. Central Magnet 1
Masters homered while Dietz and Brinn each added two hits for the Lady Trailblazers.
Susie Chatman earned the win in the circle while Kayleigh Quesinberry finished with two innings for the save.
The King’s Academy 2 Daniel Boone 0
The Lady Trailblazers outhit the Lady Lions 7-3, but couldn’t turn it into a victory.
Maggie Hillman was the tough-luck loser. Bacon and Audrey Moorhouse each had two hits.
North Greene 8, Unaka 7
The Lady Huskies rallied from a 7-2 deficit for the win in the Erwin tournament.
Kessie Antonelli drove in three runs for North Greene.
Kendall Bare and Alana Parsons homered for the Lady Rangers, and both players drove in three runs. Trinity Bowers and Lyndie Ramsey added two hits apiece.
Unaka 2, North Greene 1
Bowers locked the Lady Huskies down for a three-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.
Also, Bowers led Unaka with two hits. Parsons broke a 1-1 deadlock with a fourth-inning home run.
Unaka 16, Happy Valley 0
Bare homered and drove in five runs as the Lady Rangers rolled.
Parsons went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Jill Faust drove in two runs.
Unaka 6, Unicoi County 4
The Lady Rangers jumped ahead 5-0 and held on for the win.
Bare and Kailey Wilson each had two hits and two RBIs. Kylie Blevins drove in two runs and Trinity Bowers had two hits. Sadie Shoun struck out eight batters in five innings.
Kenzie Jones had two RBIs for Unicoi County.
BASEBALL
David Crockett 11 Morristown West 0
Mason Britton and Caleb Bradburn combined for four hits and five RBIs to lead the Pioneers in the Clinton tournament.
Britton went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs while Bradburn was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Brenden Reid also had two hits. Cody Wheeley cranked out a homer.
Garrison Richardson threw five scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed four hits.
David Crockett 9, Clinton 3
Isaac Cook went five strong innings to earn the win.
Britton had three hits while Reid drove in a pair of runs.
Warren County 6, Daniel Boone 3
A four-run fifth inning pushed the Pioneers to the win in the Murfreesboro tournament.
Cole Bishop and Brogan Jones each had two hits for Boone. Preston Miller had a pair of RBIs.
Grainger 9, Cherokee 4
The Chiefs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a one-run lead, but could not convert it into a third straight win.
Jackson Davenport was impressive on the mound, striking out 11 batters in five innings and only two of the five runs he surrendered were earned.
Parker Bailey and Peyton Bledsoe each had two hits for Cherokee.
Silverdale Academy 5 University High 4
Trailing 4-1, the Seahawks pushed across two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and the Division II school earned the win in the Chattanooga tournament.
Cade Pollock had two hits for the Buccaneers.
Bearden 8, Science Hill 4
Up 4-1 after doing all of their scoring in the fifth inning, the Hilltoppers were in an advantageous position.
Bearden then cut loose for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to position itself for the victory.
Science Hill mustered just two hits off the Bulldogs — singles from Ashton Motte and Gavin Briggs.