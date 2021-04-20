Trinity Bowers was flawless Tuesday.
The Unaka pitcher fired a perfect game in a 16-0 five-inning win over University High in high school softball at Ronnie Hicks Field in Elizabethton.
Bowers struck out nine batters and threw 46 of her 60 pitches for strikes.
“She did a wonderful job pitching and the defense played behind her,” Unaka head coach Kenneth Chambers said. “It was a big conference win, and I am very proud of the job Trinity is doing.”
At the plate, Unaka got two hits and two RBIs from both Alana Parsons and Noelle Collins. Parsons scored three runs. Sadie Shoun added two hits as did Bowers. Jill Faust drove in a pair of runs as Unaka (16-14 overall) improved to 7-0 in the Watauga Valley Conference.
Unicoi County 7, Happy Valley 0
Lady Blue Devils’ head coach Grady Lingerfelt earned his 600th career victory.
Lingerfelt reached the lofty total in just 17 seasons as head coach, with one of those limited to one win because of COVID.
“That’s a lot of hard-fought battles,” Lingerfelt said.
Kerstin Buchanan and Betaste Chavez both homered to back up a six-hit shutout from Cami Peterson as the Lady Blue Devils stayed in the Three Rivers Conference title chase.
Buchanan went 2 for 4 with three RBIs while Chavez drove in a pair of runs.
Unicoi (12-14 overall) improved to 7-2 in league play, one game behind front-running Elizabethton.
Leadoff hitter Leah Edney went 3 for 4 and Destiny Bridges added two hits. Peterson struck out two and walked none.
David Crockett 7, Science Hill 3
The Lady Pioneers clinched a tie for the Big Seven Conference title by earning their eighth win in their last nine games.
Crockett (24-4 overall) improved to 9-0 in league play.
Alyssa Suits homered among her three hits and drove in three runs. Kennedy Broyles also left the park with a big fly, finishing with two RBIs.
Riley Hope and Matty McKee each had two hits. McKee kept things under control in the circle, allowing five hits and two earned runs. She struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.
Cherokee 9, West Greene 5
Kaylee Cinnamon drove in a run in the top of the eighth inning to put the Lady Chiefs ahead, and they added three more tallies as insurance.
Madi Jones had three hits for Cherokee, which improved to 8-13. Hannah Bates drove in two runs while Audrey Mowell and Gema Brooks each had two hits.
Jones went all eight innings to earn the win.
Sullivan South 8, Sullivan Central 2
Emma Jones had three hits and two RBIs as the Lady Rebels rolled.
South led 2-0 after four innings, but scored six runs in the final three innings.
Katelyn Jamison had a home run while Madison Chapman totaled three hits. McKenzie Wallen and Chloe Nelson each added two hits for South. Chapman went the distance in the circle to get the win.
For the Lady Cougars, Camille Nottingham had three hits and two RBIs while Jasmine Sheffield had two hits.
BASEBALL
Elizabethton 4, Sullivan East 0
With Gage Treadway hurling a compete game, the Cyclones blanked Sullivan East to wrap up the Three Rivers Conference championship.
Yielding four hits, Treadway recorded eight strikeouts against no walks.
Noah Rosato’s two-run homer broke up a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning. He went deep immediately after Bryson Rollins led off with a hit-by-pitch.
Jaden Anderson added a run-scoring double in the fifth inning and Cooper Tipton accounted for a sixth-inning sacrifice fly as ‘Betsy moved to 11-1 in league play.
Patriots pitcher Seth Chafin went the whole way, giving up three earned runs on four hits. He, too, struck out eight batters while walking none.
Chafin was the only player from either team with multiple hits, going 2 for 3.
Hampton 10, Unaka 0
McKinley Kuhn went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Josh Whitson fired a five-inning two-hitter as the Bulldogs shut out Unaka for the second straight day.
Josh Owens contributed a pair of hits in three at-bats to help Hampton win for the seventh time in 10 games.
Accumulating seven strikeouts, Whitson (2-1) finished without giving up a walk.
Kuhn finished 5 for 7 with six RBIs in the two-game series.
Johnson County 10, Sullivan North 4
Jackson Earnhardt batted 2 for 2, was plunked twice and pitched five effective innings of winning relief in action in Mountain City.
Dakota Holt batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Longhorns, who got two-hit performances from Stacy Greer and Ethan Icenhour. Greer added a pair of runs.
The Golden Raiders managed just one run on two hits against Earnhardt, who worked around six walks.
North’s Tyler DePriest and Chandler Raleigh both banged out two hits.
Providence Academy 14, Asheville Blues 5
The Knights settled the issue pretty quickly, charging to a 10-0 lead over the first three innings.
Nathan Eisfelder went 3 for 5 with a double and two runs from the top of Providence’s order. Mabry Runnels was 2 for 3, Daniel Lawson absorbed three hit-by-pitches and Manny Lesie added a hit, a hit-by-pitch and three runs.
Noah Lawson tossed a complete game for the Knights.
Sullivan Central 8, Happy Valley 0
Carson Tate had a big afternoon, throwing a five-hit shutout and striking out 11 batters while also ripping a two-run homer.
It was the first Three Rivers Conference win of the season for the Cougars (4-13 overall) as they improved to 1-9.
Preston Staubus and Nathanial Mullins each had two hits.
North Greene 9, University High 0
The Buccaneers couldn’t tame top-ranked North Greene two days in a row, producing just five hits off Huskies pitcher Cayden Foulks.
Uncorking 111 pitches, Foulks tallied seven strikeouts and issued three walks.
North Greene got a 2-for-2 outing from Carter Morelock, who drew two walks and scored twice. Brady Harkleroad (2 RBIs) and Chance Campbell (2 runs) each added a pair of hits.
Going 2 for 4 for the Bucs, who topped the Huskies 2-1 on Monday, was Kaleb Meredith.
SOCCER
Science Hill 5, Tennessee High 0
The Hilltoppers flourished behind two goals and an assist from Ben Schulz plus a Kieran Yra shutout in goal.
Hayden Forrester had an active night for Science Hill, churning out a goal and two assists. Isaiah Neal authored a 1-goal, 1-assist performance while Harper Jennings also found the back of the net.
Providence Academy 1, University High 1
Chris Miller accounted for Providence’s goal, scoring off a Reid Stoltzfus assist.
Knights goalie Tyler Zepeda tallied a half-dozen saves.
Dobyns-Bennett 6, David Crockett 0
Maddox DeVinney put together a hat trick as the Indians rolled.
Jerome Jarjoura scored two goals while Rodrigo Nina-Ortiz added the other tally for the Indians. Brayden Conner had two of the Indians’ five assists.
D-B (8-4 overall) improved to 5-0 in district play.
Elizabethton 9, Volunteer 0
Dawson May and Holston Howard found the net twice to lead the Cyclones.
Skylar Jenkins, Riley Vernon, Kerry Williams, Clay Hopland and Tylar Jenkins also scored as Elizabethton (5-2-1 overall) improved to 2-0 in district play.