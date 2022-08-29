prep logo

Combining 11 kills with 17 digs, Brylee Tullock spearheaded David Crockett’s 3-1 triumph over Providence Academy in high school volleyball action from Monday night.

Elizabeth Wheeley complemented Tullock offensively, logging 10 kills. Brooklyn Delaney doled out 15 assists for the Lady Pioneers, who earned a 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 decision.

