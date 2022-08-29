Combining 11 kills with 17 digs, Brylee Tullock spearheaded David Crockett’s 3-1 triumph over Providence Academy in high school volleyball action from Monday night.
Elizabeth Wheeley complemented Tullock offensively, logging 10 kills. Brooklyn Delaney doled out 15 assists for the Lady Pioneers, who earned a 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 decision.
Katie Onks contributed 23 digs to the winning cause.
Morristown East 3, Daniel Boone 2
Daniel Boone fought back from a two-set deficit to make it quite a match, but the Lady Hurricanes regrouped to win 28-26, 25-22, 19-25, 16-25 and 15-9.
Pacing the Lady Trailblazers was Addison Dietz, who fell a bit shy of a triple-double with 21 digs, 20 assists and eight kills. Kyleigh Bacon achieved double digits in both kills (15) and digs (20).
Allie Davis had 30 digs for Boone, whose other notables included Abbie Huff (18 assists), Josie Jenkins (13 digs) and Grace Misciagna (10 kills).
Volunteer 3, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Striking for 19 kills, Veda Barton also supplied 17 digs in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 Lady Falcons victory.
Sydney Cloud played a strong match as well for Volunteer, compiling 18 assists, nine digs and six aces. Lily Christian handed out 12 assists with Chloe Redwine and Alisha Lindsey contributing 16 and 12 digs, respectively.
The Lady Cyclones were topped by Jayci Bowers, who amassed 21 assists and 15 digs.
Gracie Kirsch had 13 digs to go with seven kills while Bailee VanHuss and Zyleigh Bates each accounted for a dozen digs.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Tennessee High 0
BRISTOL — The Lady Indians scored one of their biggest wins of the season, thwarting Tennessee High 25-14, 25-17 and 26-24.
Julianne Tipton led D-B’s offensive efforts with 11 kills while Riley Brandon had nine kills to go along with 11 digs. Rachel Falin had a team-high 20 digs and Karley Wilson finished with 18. Dakota Vaiese accounted for 25 assists.
Madison Blair topped the Lady Vikings’ attack by putting down eight kills. Syndee Pendland picked up 18 digs and Bree Adams notched 11 assists.
Grainger 3, Unicoi County 0
ERWIN — Grainger took measure of the Lady Devils despite good efforts. Madison Oakes had five kills and nine digs to lead Unicoi County.
Noell Farnor accumulated seven digs for the Lady Blue Devils. Olivia Bailey led the team in assists.