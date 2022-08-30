BLOUNTVILLE — Overcoming a promising start by West Ridge, Science Hill collected a 3-1 victory (17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21) in Big Five Conference volleyball play from Tuesday night.
Autumn Holmes crafted an authoritative performance for the Lady Hilltoppers, piling up 22 kills and 19 digs. Ella Neal and Meaghan Kanady came through with 25 and 16 assists, respectively, with Neal tacking on seven digs.
Molly Williams uprooted 29 digs.
Leading the way for the Lady Wolves was Rylee Hanie with 10 kills and a .444 hitting percentage. In the assists category, it was Faith Wilson logging 14 and Mollee Cutshall 11.
Kari Wilson led the way in digs with 19. Casey Wampler and Laynie Jordan had 10 each.
Elizabethton 3, Johnson Co. 0
ELIZABETHTON — Gracie Kirsch cut loose for 13 kills and a .444 hitting percentage, lifting the Lady Cyclones in straight sets (25-11, 25-17, 25-16).
Jayci Bowers did her usual fine work, recording 25 assists and seven digs. In the digs department, it was Bailee VanHuss having a highly productive outing with 22.
Tennessee High 3, Unicoi Co. 0
The Lady Vikings got the job done (25-7, 25-14, 25-14) behind Bree Adams’ 16 assists and 14 Sydnee Pendland digs.
Sophie Meade was tops for Tennessee High in kills with seven.
Volunteer 3, Sullivan East 0
CHURCH HILL — Veda Barton had a double-double of 10 kills and 25 digs in the Lady Falcons’ 28-26, 25-21, 25-20 victory.
Alisha Lindsey and Madisyn Williams each had nine kills, while Sydney Cloud and Lily Christian had 19 and 14 assists, respectively.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, S. Greene 2
KINGSPORT — Inari Phillips dominated at the net with 10 blocks and 12 kills in the Lady Indians’ hard-fought victory over the Lady Rebels.
Riley Brandon provided 14 digs and 11 kills in the 18-25, 26-24, 25-14, 27-29, 15-9 decision. Kate France also had 11 kills, while defensive leaders were Rachel Falin with 30 digs and Karley Wilson with 20 digs. Dakota Vaiese totaled 39 assists and 19 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
University High 10, W. Greene 0
Carmen Ellis cut loose for four goals as the Lady Buccaneers rolled.
Amia Dixon scored twice for UH, which improved to 4-0-0 on the season. Also scoring were Clara Lipscomb, Caroline Bader, Kallipopi Papas and Hanifah Mohammed. Blake Johnson and Ellis each had two assists.
Providence Acad. 1, Lakeway 0
Lali Lemmon scored the game’s lone goal while Caydee Hogan provided a 15-save effort in front of the net for the Lady Knights.
Providence (2-4-1) improved to 2-0 in Division II, District 1-A.
Volunteer 6, Unicoi County 0
Taylor Castle and Courtney Bellamy each had two goals as the Lady Falcons rolled.
Bellamy also had two assists. Kourtney Bradshaw and Terrilynn Calhoun also scored for Volunteer. Elana Horne had the shutout in goal.