BLOUNTVILLE — Overcoming a promising start by West Ridge, Science Hill collected a 3-1 victory (17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21) in Big Five Conference volleyball play from Tuesday night.

Autumn Holmes crafted an authoritative performance for the Lady Hilltoppers, piling up 22 kills and 19 digs. Ella Neal and Meaghan Kanady came through with 25 and 16 assists, respectively, with Neal tacking on seven digs.

