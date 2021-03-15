ERWIN — Science Hill opened the season with a bang, scoring multiple runs in three different innings en route to a 14-4 win over Unicoi County in the high school softball first game for both teams Monday.
Jannon Glaspie carried the big stick for the Lady Hilltoppers, totaling three hits with a homer and two RBIs. Jayden Salts and Zoey Cooper also homered for the Hilltoppers.
Bree Presnell added three hits. Beth Pridemore, Salts, Cooper and Brynne Goines added two hits.
Sejal Neas got the win in the circle, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts.
Samantha Chavez and Leah Edney homered for Unicoi. Hannah Shelton, Caroline Podvin and Edney each had two hits.
Daniel Boone 14, Sull. East 0
It was no contest.
The Lady Trailblazers scored four in the first inning and six in the second and didn’t look back.
Maci Masters totaled two home runs, a triple and a double, finishing with four hits, five RBIs and scoring four times to pace the Boone assault.
Cami Sarvis and Dannah Persinger each drove in two runs. Emma Robinette and Meghan Painter each totaled two hits.
Dobyns-Bennett 15, Sull. South 0
Breaking loose for five runs in the second and tacking on seven in the fifth, the Lady Indians rolled.
Savannah Hutchins had a homer, two hits and two RBIs for D-B. Chloe Duncan totaled four hits, two RBIs and three runs.
Claudia Maness drove in two runs while Kierstyn Judd had two hits.
Julianne Tipton went five innings in the circle, allowing two hits with no walks and striking out six.
Grainger 10, Elizabethton 0
The Lady Grizzlies broke open a close game with an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Grainger pitcher Allison Byrd allowed just four singles to Lady Cyclones’ hitters.
David Crockett 6, Volunteer 2
The Lady Pioneers broke away from a tie with a run in the sixth inning and three in the top of the seventh.
Ashlyn Delaney had three hits for Crockett while Mattie McKee homered and scored three times. Kennedy Broyles had two hits. Broyles also got the win in the circle, allowing five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.
Aliyah Crawley had three hits and hit a home run for the Lady Falcons. Chelsea Sanders added two hits.
Sull. North 9, Sull. Central 6
Totaling 14 hits, the Lady Raiders outslugged the Cougars.
Alexis Lipoma had four hits and two RBIs for North.
Carigan Woods and Maci Clark each added two hits while Kaitlyn Lemmons drove in two runs.
Elsie Nottingham went 5 for 5 for Central. Emily Sheffield had three hits while Rachel White drove in four runs.
Morristown East 21, Cherokee 0
A 10-run third inning was part of the Hurricanes’ attack.
Randi Drinnon and Sarah King homered for East.
Cherokee’s Samantha Tilson broke up Kylie Rader’s no-hit bid with a single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Unaka 12, Hampton 0
Sadie Shoun got the win in the circle while teammate Noel Collins hit a two-run homer.
BASEBALL
University High 20, South Greene 5
GREENEVILLE—The Bucs went wild in their opener, pounding out 22 hits and scoring in every inning — capped by a 10-run sixth.
William Joyner finished 4 for 5 with a double and two runs, while Cade Pollock went 3 for 3, socked a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Adding three hits apiece were Kaleb Meredith (double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs), Connor Horton (2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs) and Miles Bembry (2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs).
Jacob Pealer homered in a 2-for-4 performance that included four runs and three RBIs. Jesse Greene (double, 3 runs) and Brayden Ryder (2 RBIs) both had two hits.
UH finished with 10 extra-base hits, nine of them two-baggers. Yielding two runs and recording seven strikeouts, Daniel Grindstaff pitched three innings of victorious relief.
Sull. East 12, Johnson Co. 0
BLUFF CITY—Racking up a dozen strikeouts over five innings, Luke Hale hurled Sullivan East past Three Rivers Conference foe Johnson County. Walking one batter, Hale allowed only two hits.
Topping the Patriots offensively was Dylan Bartley at 2 for 4 with a double, three runs, a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases. Seth Chafin contributed three runs and a trio of walks, Ben Anderson added two RBIs and Lucas Eaton went 1 for 2 with two runs and a walk.
The Longhorns’ Dalton Brown (double) and Matt Howery each went 1 for 2.
Providence Academy 10, Hampton 0
HAMPTON—Mabry Runnels batted 4 for 4 and knocked in a pair of runs, Tyner Simpson struck out nine batters in a 52/3-inning start and the Knights cruised to a victory over Hampton.
Freshman Merrit Runnels worked the final 11/3 innings from the hill for the Knights, who surrendered just two hits. Providence banged out a dozen hits, getting two each from Simpson and eighth-grader Nathan Eisfelder.
Simpson and Levi Hooven each notched a pair of RBIs while Daniel Lawson got on base four times and produced three runs. Lawson was hit by three pitches.
Elizabethton 14, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON—Noah Rosato and Ashton Wilson victimized the Warriors for three hits, two doubles and two runs apiece in action at Cannon-Gouge Park.
Rosato drove in two runs in a 3-for-4 performance while Wilson finished 3 for 3.
Offensively, other notables for EHS were Zak Workman (2 for 4, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Elijah Bird- song (double, 3 RBIs) and Bryson Rollins (1 for 2, 4 runs, 2 walks).
Winner Ashton Wilson (6) and Birdsong (5) combined for 11 strikeouts in the five-inning game. Wilson threw the first three innings.
Happy Valley was held to one hit.
Unicoi Co. 9, West Greene 1
ERWIN—Kaleb Metcalf got the win on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.
Top hitters for the Blue Devils included Valentin Batrez (2 for 2) and Lucas Slagle (2 for 2).
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Tenn. High 5
BRISTOL — Tanner Kilgore drove in six runs, including a grand slam in the sixth inning, to lead the Indians over the Vikings in the Big Seven opener for both teams.
Sam Ritz also swatted a solo home run to open the third inning and Gage Hensley gave up just one hit over four innings to pick up the win.
Lead-off Brady Stump reached base on all five at-bats and scored three runs.
Chuckey-Doak 4, Sull. North 3
KINGSPORT—Trailing 3-1 with two outs and the bases empty in the top of the seventh inning, the Black Knights fought back for the win. They went ahead on Matthew Palazoo’s RBI double.
North loaded the bases with no outs in its end of the inning, but struck out three straight times.
Hunter Ball was 2 for 3 with a two-bagger for Chuckey-Doak. He hurled 41/2 innings before Cadin Tullock pitched 22/3 innings for the decision.
Tullock allowed a run on three hits and put up seven strikeouts against one walk.
The Golden Raiders got a three-hit day from David Howell. Jonah Leslie pitched 62/3 innings, giving up one earned run and six hits. Leslie tallied a half-dozen strikeouts.
BOYS SOCCER
David Crockett 5, Volunteer 0
John Plaisted and Austin Sanchez struck for two goals apiece as the Pioneers got the job done against Volunteer.
Alan Galvin added a goal in a 19-shot output (13 shots on target) for Crockett. Goalkeeper Jack Roney registered a pair of saves.