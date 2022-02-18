One of four players to hit double digits, Cross Chadwick pitched in 15 points to help Providence Academy romp past the Tennessee Heat 72-31 in Friday’s championship game of the Knights-hosted tournament.
Jayme Peay had 14 points while tournament most valuable player Andrew Lawrence and Thomas Messimer added 10 apiece to the winning effort.
The Knights held the Heat to two first-quarter points and led 34-12 at intermission.
S. Greene 54, Johnson Co. 36
Luke Myers totaled 16 points, while Clint Lamb and Jase Roderick each had 13 to lead the Rebels over the Longhorns in the District 1-2A semifinals at Daniel Boone High School.
Zack Parsons provided a game-high 18 points for Johnson County and Preston Greer scored 10.
GIRLS
Mountain Mission 56, Providence Academy 55
The Lady Knights’ young tandem of Addie Wilhoit and Kinley Painter nearly pulled Providence through against the Lady Challengers.
Wilhoit, a seventh-grader, finished with 19 points, three assists and three steals. Painter, a freshman, had another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists and three steals.
Taylor Price had 12 points and seven rebounds.