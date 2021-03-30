In a clash of Johnson City schools, Nathan Eisfelder’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Providence Academy to an 8-7 baseball win over University High on Tuesday.
The Knights finished with a dozen hits, getting two apiece from Daniel Lawson (2 RBIs), Eisfelder (double), Mabry Runnels and Tyner Simpson.
Simpson hurled six innings for the victory, then made room for Merritt Runnels to pick up a save.
Totaling 10 hits, the Bucs were topped by Jacob Pealer (double) and Kaleb Meredith with two each. Hank Stott (double) and Cade Pollock both drove in a pair of runs.
Falling behind 6-1 after UH pushed across five runs in the top of the second, Providence countered with four runs in the lower half of the inning.
The Knights’ only lead came on Eisfelder’s late RBI.
Greeneville 5, Science Hill 2
Will Hurley was tough on the mound as the Greene Devils surprised the Hilltoppers.
Hurley worked 61/3 innings, allowing eight hits and striking out nine. Nick Iezzi got the last two outs for the save.
Ayden Chaney had two hits and two RBIs while Hurley totaled three hits as the Greene Devils improved to 6-1.
Cole Torbett and Ashton Motte each had two hits for Science Hill (8-2).
Daniel Boone 19, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — The Trailblazers pounded out 21 hits, while winning pitcher Preston Miller gave up just two hits in the demolition of the Falcons.
Miller had four hits and two RBIs, while Gaven Jones was 3-for-3 with a triple, double and two RBIs. Griffen Jones had two doubles, driving in three runs and scoring three times. Cole Bishop doubled twice and drove in two runs. Others with two RBIs included Zach Zuehlke and Brogan Jones.
Elizabethton 9, Sullivan South 5
KINGSPORT — Elijah Birdsong drove in three runs and scored twice in the Cyclones’ league win over the Rebels.
Jaden Anderson had two hits and scored twice, while Noah Rosato had two hits and reached base three times. Gage Treadway picked up the win, tossing five innings. Bryson Rollins came in at the end to get the save.
Drew Hoover had two hits and Brody Ratliff had two RBIs to lead Sullivan South.
Unicoi Co. 10-11, Sullivan Central 0-0
The Blue Devils swept the Three Rivers Conference doubleheader, getting it done in every phase of the game.
Jordan Bridges fired a two-hitter in the first game, striking out nine. Lucas Slagle had two hits, one of them a homer.
Kaleb Metcalf tossed a four-hitter in game two, striking out nine. Valentin Batrez had a homer among his two hits. Brayden Hendrickson and Metcalf each added two hits.
Johnson Co. 13-13, Happy Valley 7-7
MOUNTAIN CITY — Jackson Earnhardt had two hits and two walks and drove in two runs in the Longhorns’ opener against the Warriors.
Dakota Holt went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Asa Lewis, Peyton Pavusek, Seth Condor and Dalton Brown also had two hits as the Longhorns pounded out 14 hits overall.
Earnhardt was also the winning pitcher, giving up two hits over 51/3 innings of work. Andrew Little had two of Happy Valley’s three hits.
The hits were much closer in the nightcap, although the score remained the same. Matt Mowery went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs to lead the Longhorns.
Condor drove in three runs, while Stacy Greer had two hits, including a triple, and scored twice. Trey Snyder drove in a pair of runs with Holt the winning pitcher.
Lucas Chausse went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors. Little had two hits and scored twice.
Pedro Colunga drove in two runs and Tucker Shoun scored twice.
Sullivan North 9, Hampton 4
Caleb Royston was rock solid on the mound, working six innings and striking out 10 for the Bulldogs.
Freshman Chance Point led the Hampton plate attack with three hits. Morgan Lyons, Collin Morgan and Conor Jones each added two hits. One of Morgan’s hits was a homer.
Hampton took command of the game with a five-run fifth inning.
North Greene 11-10, Unaka 0-0
Carson Whaley struck out eight and allowed just one hit in four innings in the first game.
In the second contest, Cayden Foulks and Jeshua Crawford combined for a four-hitter with five strikeouts apiece.
Lucus Carr had two hits for the Rangers in the opener.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 9, Volunteer 2
Cranking out four home runs, the Lady Trailblazers rolled to the Big Seven Conference win.
Freshman Kyleigh Bacon knocked two out of the park while Savannah Jesse and McKenna Dietz also played long ball. Dietz’s homer was on the first pitch of the game. Emma Robinette went 3 for 4.
Boone took control of the game in the fifth inning on the strength of Audrey Moorhouse’s squeeze bunt and a pinch-hit, two-run single from Kayleigh Quesinberry that made it 6-2.
Maggie Hillman got the win, striking out six batters.
Crockett 15, Toledo Christian 0
Avery Hope and Alyssa Suits each homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Pioneers to the win in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Sydney Hodges went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and scored three runs. Ashlyn Dulaney totaled three hits and three RBIs, collecting two triples and a double. Riley Hope added two hits as Crockett improved to 10-2.
Greeneville 5, Cherokee 4
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ansley Collins delivered a walk-off single.
Samantha Tilson went the distance for the Lady Chiefs, striking out eight. She also had two hits, homered, and drove in three runs.
Elizabethton 8, Happy Valley 1
Ember Jensen drove in a pair of runs and scored twice to help the Lady Cyclones earn the Three Rivers Conference win.
Kallista Deprimo and Emma O’Quinn each totaled two hits, and pitcher Madisun Pritchard overcame wildness to earn the win. Pritchard allowed just four hits and struck out seven while walking six batters and hitting two others. Of the 12 baserunners she allowed, only one scored.
Happy Valley made seven errors and all of the Cyclones’ runs were unearned.
Johnson County 20, Hampton 0
The Lady Longhorns rolled to the non-conference win with Hailey Cox leading the way.
Cox went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Cassidy Lakatos was 3 for 3.
Autumn Lewis got the win, tossing the shutout. She allowed two hits and struck out four in four innings.
North Greene 22, University High 0
Hailey Kirkpatrick had three hits and drove in five runs as the Lady Huskies ran away early in the game.
BOYS SOCCER
Providence Academy 3, Lakeway 0
Jacob Reese struck for the first goal, then James Reese and Landon Colinger found the back of the net as the Knights evened their record at 1-1.
In the assists department, Reid Stoltzfus accounted for two and J.B. Bragg one.
Providence, which led 1-0 at intermission, returns to action this Thursday at Chuckey-Doak. Start time is 5:30 p.m.
Volunteer 5, KACHEA 1
CHURCH HILL — Dawson Dykes scored all five goals for the Falcons in a romp over the Wildcats.
Ethan Lukens and Corbin Short each had two assists with the other assist by Jacob Haynes.
Zach Taylor was in the net for Volunteer, which lost the clean sheet in the closing minutes.