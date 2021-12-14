ELIZABETHTON — Preston Greer poured in 44 points to lead Johnson County to a 101-85 double overtime win at Elizabethton on Tuesday night.
Zack Parsons added 25 in the Longhorns’ triumph. Nathan Ball scored 15 points and Dalton Robinson totaled 11.
Jake Roberts was Elizabethton’s top producer with 20 points. Seth Carter and Kaleb Hambrick each scored 13 and Dalton Mitchell finished with 10.
Chuckey-Doak 76, University High 58
Cadin Tullock scored 19 points as Chuckey-Doak defeated University High at Brooks Gym.
Christian Demy added a dozen points for the Black Knights, who received 10 points each from Roberto Vasquez and Isaiah Treadway.
Hank Stott led University High’s efforts with 13 points. John Carter scored 11 for the Bucs with A.J. Murphy coming through with 10 and Joseph Armstrong recording eight.
Dobyns-Bennett 70, Greeneville 61
KINGSPORT — Malachi Hale scored 20 points as the Indians defeated the Greene Devils, winners of last season’s Class AA championship.
Jonavan Gillespie totaled 16 points, followed by Carter Metz with 14 and Jack Browder with 10. Jakobi Gillespie was the leading scorer for Greeneville with 22 points and Reid Satterfield added 17.
Hampton 80, South Greene 73
GREENEVILLE — The Bulldogs remained undefeated with the win over the Rebels.
Dalton Holtsclaw led a balanced Hampton attack with 16 points. Conor Burleson accounted for 14 points, Logan Whitehead chimed in with 12 and Morgan Lyons had 11. Their efforts offset a 25-point performance by Clint Lamb and 15 from Hayden Hartman.
Morristown East 77, Volunteer 42
MORRISTOWN — Braden Ilic, an ETSU signee, scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes over the Falcons. Kyle Cloninger gave 16 points to the winning effort and Micah Simpson ended with 13. For Volunteer, Bradin Minton was the high scorer with 11 points, followed by Jon Wes Lovelace with nine.
Twin Springs (Va.) 69, Tri-Cities Christian 52
BLOUNTVILLE — The Titans outscored the Eagles 64-31 over the first three quarters to roll to the easy win.
Connor Lane drove to the basket and hit from the outside in a 27-point effort. Bradley Owens totaled 17 points and Mason Elliott accounted for 13.
GIRLS
Elizabethton 68, Johnson County 31
ELIZABETHTON — Lina Lyon stepped up big with 20 points and Olivia Holly had five 3-point goals for a second straight night and 19 points as the Lady Cyclones blew out the Lady Longhorns.
Renna Lane contributed 13 points and Reiley Whitson added eight to the Elizabethton total. Brookanna Hutchins paced Johnson County with 14 points. Peyton Gentry finished with eight.
Greeneville 64, Dobyns-Bennett 46
KINGSPORT — The Lady Devils dominated the third quarter to gain complete control in a conquest of the Lady Indians.
D-B managed just one bucket in the third period, allowing Greeneville (10-1) to run out to a 47-32 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Greeneville was led offensively by Lauren Bailey, who scored 14 points. Chloe Marsh scored 11 for the Devils, who got 10 points apiece from Delana Debusk and Grace Hayes.
The Lady Tribe were paced by the 13-point game of veteran Olivia Doran and the 11-point outing of Caroline Hill.
South Greene 76, Hampton 50
GREENEVILLE — Linsey Jenkins totaled 28 points in a losing cause for the Lady Bulldogs.
It was a balanced attack for the Lady Rebels as Haley Brooks scored 16, followed by 14 apiece for Emma Cutshall and Jordan Roderick.
Volunteer 47, Morristown East 42
MORRISTOWN — Danielle Sizemore drained five 3-point goals in a 17-point effort to lead the Lady Falcons to the non-conference win.
Ava Jackson scored nine and Audrey Evans added eight. Kaleah Davis was the Lady Hurricanes’ leading scorer with 15 points.
Chuckey-Doak 64, University High 24
Down by 15 points at the half, the Lady Bucs suffered a tough loss when guard Vanya Ortiz went down with an ankle injury.
In her absence, UH was outscored 14-0 in the third quarter. Hayleigh Hensley led the Lady Knights with 13 points. Bre Roberts scored nine points and Hayleigh Taylor finished with eight.
Catie Leonard was University High’s leading scorer with eight and Ortiz finished with six.
Twin Springs (Va.) 48, Tri-Cities Christian 21
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Titans held the Lady Eagles to four points in the second half to claim the road win. Chloe Gilmer scored 14 points and Kaylee Keith had 13 in the Twin Springs victory.
Ryleigh Gillenwater had six rebounds and three steals. Michaela Dixon led the Lady Eagles with eight.