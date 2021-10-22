KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett controlled the clock with its ground game to take a 14-10 win at Oak Ridge on Friday night.
With the victory over the non-conference rival behind them, the Indians (7-2) will now turn their attention to next Friday’s Region 1-6A showdown with Science Hill at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
After a 27-yard field goal by Oak Ridge’s Efrain Rodriguez, the Indians went ahead on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Noah Blankenship to Hayden Sherer.
Dobyns-Bennett pushed the lead to two possessions in the third quarter on a 1-yard fullback dive by Levi Evans. However, the Wildcats rallied with Hayden Tarwater hitting Elijah Rogers for an 18-yard TD.
Tartwater went 14 of 21 for 151 passing yards.
I’Shawn Graves and Andrew Myers each had 13 carries, combining for 105 rushing yards. Blankenship completed 7 of 10 passes for 77 yards and Sherer finished with four catches for 55 yards.
Greeneville 49, Morristown East 7
MORRISTOWN — Mason Gudger had 17 rushes for 107 yards and four touchdowns as the top-ranked team in Class 4A completed a 10-0 regular season.
Brady Quillen went 13-of-15 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.
Jakobi Gillespie was the leading receiver with six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Mason Laws scored in a 4-catch, 73-yard effort.
Overall, the Greene Devils held a 378-144 advantage in total offense.
After Greeneville fumbled the opening kickoff, the Hurricanes scored 15 seconds into the game when Eli Seals hit Micah Simpson for a 39-yard touchdown.
Volunteer 48, Cherokee 3
ROGERSVILLE — In a dominating performance, Falcons racked up 408 yards of offense to 143 for the Chiefs.
Dawson Dykes had three touchdown runs, while Garrison Barrett had a pair of scoring throws. Jared Counts powered in from a yard out for Volunteer’s other score.
Heath Miller had four receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown and Cason Christian hauled in three catches for 68 yards, including a TD.
Nick Sumpter booted a 27-yard field goal for Cherokee’s lone score. Cherokee’s field was named after former coach Mike Sivert prior to the game.
Pigeon Forge 35, Happy Valley 0
PIGEON FORGE — Andrew Little had 119 all-purpose yards in a losing effort for the Warriors.
Little and Pedro Colunga combined for 51 rushing yards, while he and Landon Babb each caught a pair of passes. Bronson Norman led Happy Valley’s defensive effort.
Ayden Little led Pigeon Forge with 11 rushes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Aiden Howard had 68 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.
VOLLEYBALL
South Greene wins state title
MURFREESBORO — South Greene defeated Summertown 3-2 (25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13) to win the Class A state volleyball championship Friday at Murfreesboro Siegel High School.
It was the first state title after five runner-up finishes for the Rebels program.
Jordyn Roderick paced South Greene (41-4) with 22 kills and nine digs. Addison Williams had 17 kills, while Sydney Gentry ended with 52 assists and Macey Snapp finished with 31 digs.
Summertown (43-5) had three players finish with double-digit kills — Katie Burdette with 18, Ansley Burleson 13 and Carlee Emerson 12.