DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The beach life was the good life this week for Science Hill’s boys basketball team.
Knocking off their fourth opponent in four days, the Hilltoppers defeated Kentucky’s Graves County 66-52 on Thursday at Seabreeze High to win the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic.
Combining for 51 points in the championship affair, Keynan Cutlip pumped through 26 and Jamar Livingston 25. Sinking each of his team’s five 3-pointers, grabbing six rebounds and doling out four assists, Cutlip ended the day with the tournament’s most valuable player award.
Dalvin Mathes accounted for eight assists and Michaeus Rowe five for the Hilltoppers, who outscored Graves County 20-8 in the fourth quarter.
Science Hill players joining Cutlip on the all-tournament team were Livingston and Rowe.
Johnson County 85, Trinity Christian, Fla. 58
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Getting off to a strong start, the Longhorns made fairly easy work of Trinity Christian.
Taking part in a holiday event, Johnson County outscored its foe 25-10 in the opening quarter. It was 46-30 at intermission, then the Longhorns worked on padding their lead.
Led by Zack Parsons with 19 points, four JCHS players achieved double-digit scoring. Connor Simcox was good for 16, Preston Greer 15 and Dalton Robinson 13.
Jose Westbrook had 21 points for Trinity. Carlos Crawford scored 10.
Williamsburg, Ky. 93, Johnson County 90
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — With Zack Parsons, Preston Greer and Dalton Robinson combining for 72 points, the Longhorns pushed the tournament host to the limit on Wednesday.
Down two with seven seconds left, Johnson County inbounded the ball from the side and got a great look at the bucket — but failed to find the mark. That forced the ’Horns to quickly foul, leading to a made free throw by Williamsburg.
“We played well,” said Longhorns coach Austin Atwood. ”We played pretty good that game. They were really good.”
Parsons cut loose for 29 points with Greer popping in 24. Johnson County nearly had three 20-point efforts as Robinson finished with 19.
Willamsburg’s Lance Blankenship accounted for 27 points.
Seffner Christian 68, Elizabethton 61
TAMPA, Fla. — Daniel Jenkins pitched in 17 points for Seffner Christian, which shook off the Cyclones in the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders got 13 points from Elijah Williams and 11 out of Mahlik Brady-Ayers.
Topping the Cyclones was Jake Roberts with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Seth Carter followed closely, netting 14, and Nicholas Wilson hit for 12.
North Greene 66, Daniel Boone 33
POWELL — Jason Britton racked up 30 points as the Huskies breezed to victory in the First Baptist Academy Classic.
The Huskies got 21 points from Jasper Brand.
GIRLS
Myers Park, N.C. 57, Sullivan East 49
GREENEVILLE — Jenna Hare totaled 17 points and Riley Nelson 11 as the Lady Patriots lost in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Hal Henard Gym.
Anna Giannopoulou fired in 18 points for Myers Park, which led 44-28 after three quarters. Reese Wilson contributed 10.