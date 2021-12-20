GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Science Hill came up just short on Monday night, dropping a 67-63 boys basketball game to Kentucky’s Oldham County in the Scott County High School Christmas Tournament.
Jamar Livingston hit 7 of 13 shots from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to lead the Hilltoppers with 19 points. He also had a team-best 11 rebounds.
Keynan Cutlip scored 15 points and Antonio Syndor came through with 11 points. Michaeus Rowe grabbed seven rebounds.
The Colonels, who went 9 of 15 from 3-point range, were led by 6-foot-7 Sam Powell with 15 points. Levi Gilmour scored 14 points. Max Green and Hayden Burgess each added 11.
Providence Academy 77, Berean Christian 27
KNOXVILLE — With an air-tight defense and a balanced scoring attack, the Knights rolled over the Eagles on Monday afternoon.
Thomas Messimer and James Reese topped the scoring charts for the Knights with 15 points each. Jayme Peay was right behind with 13 points, followed by Andrew Lawrence’s 10 and Ethan Carpenter with nine.
Lawrence made a pair of 3-point goals, which pushed his total to 49 on the season. Providence led 50-3 at the half.
Dom Beasley and Dalton Claiborne scored eight apiece to lead the Eagles.
Red Bank 82, Elizabethton 54
MARYVILLE — Kris Clay scored 20 points as the Lions mauled the Cyclones. Other Red Bank players in double figures were Reco Trimble with 15 points, Nick Smith with 13 and Jaylen Bates with 11.
Bryson Rollins paced the Cyclones with 14 points. Kaleb Hambrick scored 10, while Jake Roberts and Nate Stephens each ended with eight.
Cloudland 49, Happy Valley 34
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Back at full strength after a long football run, the Highlanders won their second straight game Monday night. Dylan Shell had a team-high 19 points for Cloudland and Caleb Sluder scored 13.
James Murray produced 15 points for Happy Valley and Colby Chausse finished with eight.
Unaka 73, Chuckey-Doak 66
ELIZABETHTON — The Rangers got off to a fast start, establishing a 38-26 halftime lead in their win over the Black Knights.
Gavin Seigfried and Landon Ramsey each had 17 points to lead Unaka. Joe-Z Blamo was on their heels with 16 points and Joseph Slagle hit three shots behind the arc to finish with nine.
Cadin Tullock recorded 19 points to top Chuckey-Doak. Hayden Anderson tallied 13 and Christian Derry ended with 11.
Sullivan East 79, Cocke County 58
ROGERSVILLE — Dylan Bartley and Corbin Dickenson combined for 47 points as the Patriots took the fight to the Fighting Cocks.
Bartley had a game-high 26 and Dickenson had 21, all on shots from 3-point range. Logan Murray chimed in with 14.
Jordan Woods led Cocke County with 20 points. Kyler Hayes netted 12 and Brazen Stewart added 11.
Glenwood, Ala. 68, Cherokee 49
ROGERSVILLE — Ahead by six in the fourth quarter, the Gators got distance on some timely 3-point shots by Eli Devaughn.
Colten McLain and Colin Ryan paced the Chiefs in scoring. Joe Henley pulled down eight rebounds and Conner Mowell made an impact on the defensive end.
GIRLS
Providence Academy 70, Berean Christian 42
KNOXVILLE — Addie Wilhoit continued her torrid scoring pace with 33 points to lead the Lady Knights over the Lady Eagles.
Kinley Painter recorded an all-around effort of 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Taylor Price had 10 points and six rebounds.
Cloudland 51, Happy Valley 26
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Highlanders locked down on the defensive end, holding the Lady Warriors to 10 first-half points.
Karah Fields led Cloudland offensively with 12 points and Izabella Christman had 11 points. Ella Benfield ended with eight.
Scarlett Zeoli was Happy Valley’s leading scorer with 11 points, followed by Kadie Bailey with seven.
Unaka 72, Chuckey-Doak 49
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey had 25 points, including 10 free throws on 12 attempts, as the Lady Rangers stymied the Lady Knights.
Macy Ensor contributed 17 in the Unaka victory and Tara Whitehead finished with nine.
Saniah Atchison had 19 points in the Chuckey-Doak loss.
Cherokee 47, Glenwood, Ala. 46
ROGERSVILLE — Houck-a-Mania ran wild as the home-standing Lady Chiefs scored the thrilling win over the Lady Gators.
Anna Houck scored the game-winning layup off an assist from Emma Houck. It was Emma Houck, who led Cherokee with 18 points, while Anna Houck finished with 13.
Jasmyn Burts was Glenwood’s top scorer with 24 points.
Volunteer 41, Cumberland Gap 29
ROGERSVILLE — After scoring just two points in the first quarter, the Lady Falcons got on track to overcome the Lady Panthers in the semifinals of the Big H BBQ tournament.
Veda Barton led the Volunteer offense with 19 points and Audrey Evans finished with nine.
Abbie Fultz scored nine points and Kylie Fultz ended with eight.