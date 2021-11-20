Keynan Cutlip made 17 of 19 free throws in a 30-point performance that led Science Hill to a 73-58 win over Unicoi County in Hall of Champions boys basketball action Saturday in Johnson City.
Jamar Livingston came through with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Dalvin Mathes finished with eight points and four assists.
Grant Hensley was the Blue Devils’ leader with 20 points. Ty Johnson scored 17.
Science Hill 64 Stone Memorial 54
Jamar Livingston was perfect 10 of 10 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line in a 30-point performance for the Hilltoppers earlier in the day. Keynan Cutlip contributed 17 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Cade Capps, a 6-4 point guard, was the visiting Panthers’ team leader with 23 points. Matthew Bilbrey closed with 12 points.
Dani
el Boone 84, Alcoa 78
Creed Musick scored 21 points and Luke Jenkins came close to a triple double with 10 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds as the Trailblazers turned back the Tornadoes.
Landon Carrico had 17 points and Liam Strouth had 14 in the Boone victory. Luke Scott barely missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Morr
istown East 89 Daniel Boone 61
Micah Simpson had 32 points as the Hurricanes doused the Trailblazers. Kyle Cloninger had 10 points and seven assists, while ETSU signee Braden Ilic ended with eight.
Musick led Boone with 19 points and six rebounds. Breadon Blankeship scored 13 points for the ’Blazers, who were plagued by 21 turnovers.
Unaka 58 Cumberland Gap 51
SNEEDVILLE — Joseph Slagle poured in 22 points and Ryan Sexton finished with 11 as the Rangers chased off the Panthers. Gavin Seigfried added eight to the Unaka total.
Gavin Owens scored 15 and Dylan Ellison had 13 for Cumberland Gap.
Hanc
ock County 69 Unaka 23
SNEEDVILLE — Ethan Hoffman and Hunter Hatfield each scored 11 points. Chandler Ferguson netted nine as the Indians routed the Rangers. Brayden Powell had six points to lead Unaka.
Sullivan East 73 Cocke County 43
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley hit four shots from 3-point range in an 18-point performance as the Patriots stomped the Fighting Cocks.
Ashton Davison accounted for 15 points, followed by Braden Stanbridge with 13 and Hunter Brown’s nine. Overall, Sullivan East hit 12 shots behind the arc.
Brazen Stewart scored 18 to lead Cocke County, which trailed 33-21 at the half.
Sullivan East 84 South Greene 60
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley matched his earlier total with 18 points in the Patriots’ late win over the Rebels. He canned five of Sullivan East’s 15 threes.
Masun Tate was right behind him with 17 points. Braden Standbridge hit double digits again with 14 points. Logan Murray scored nine and Davison ended with eight.
Lance Kelley paced South Greene with 13 points.
Volunteer 88 David Crockett 84
MOUNTAIN CITY — Volunteer used a balanced attack to defeat David Crockett in the Johnson County Hall of Champions showcase.
Andrew Knittel paced the Falcons with 22 points, followed by Garrison Barrett and Jon Wes Lovelace with 20 points. Joltin Harrison contributed 13 points and Bradin Minton netted nine.
The balanced attack offset a 33-point effort from the Pioneers’ Dawson Wagner. Jacob Ayers tallied 13 points while Ethan Barnett finished with a dozen and Seth Britton scored 10.
Volunteer 72 Cherokee, N.C. 50
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Falcons rolled to the win over the other Cherokee (N.C.) with four players in double figures.
Lovelace posted 18 points to lead the charge. Knittel totaled 16 points, Harrison had 15 points and Barrett finished with 10.
West Ridge 75 Happy Valley 30
MOUNTAIN CITY — All 13 players scored for the Wolves in the rout of the Warriors.
Eight players scored at least six points, led by Cooper Johnson with eight. Ethan Bergeron and Parker Leming each scored seven. James Murray provided eight points to lead Happy Valley.
West Ridge 80 Cloudland 39
MOUNTAIN CITY — Dawson Arnold and Wade Witcher each scored 14 points as the Wolves easily handled the short-handed Highlanders.
Parker Leming contributed 11 points, while Ty Barb had 10 points and Jackson Dean scored nine. Down to five players with much of its team still in the football playoffs, Cloudland was led by Donte Williams and Noah Barnett with 17 points apiece.
GIRLS
David Crockett 69 Chuckey-Doak 22
The Lady Pioneers held the Knights to just three points in the first half on their way to an easy win.
Crockett, which was led by Emily Trivette’s 19 points, took a 45-3 lead into the break. Nora Walters scored 14 points, while other double-digit scorers were Bella Ferguson with 11 and Kadence Fannon with 10. Ferguson also dished out 11 assists, with Walters and Fannon each pulling down nine rebounds.
Taliah Johnson scored seven points to lead Chuckey-Doak.
Sullivan East 59 State Line Rush 40
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare pumped in 25 points for the Lady Patriots, who outscored State Line Rush 30-14 through the second and third quarters.
Aden Clark had 19 points and Rebekah Clark 16 for State Line.
Sullivan East 64, Unaka 62
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots made a last-second defensive stand to hold off Unaka.
Jenna Hare led Sullivan East with 29 points. Riley Nelson had 12, including a key 3-point shot, and Olivia Ashbrook finished with eight.
Lyndie Ramsey had a game-high 30 points for Unaka. Macy Ensor accounted for 18 points and Kiki Forney totaled 11.
Unaka 68, State Line 50
BLUFF CITY — Lyndie Ramsey scored 17 points and Macy Ensor came through with 15 as the Lady Rangers rolled. Julie Simerly added nine to the cause.
Aden Clark and Rebekah Clark finished with 16 points apiece to lead State Line. Emily Vaughn added another dozen.