ELIZABETHTON — Fourteen Hampton players scored as the Bulldogs took a bite out of Unaka in Watauga Valley Conference boys basketball action Friday night at Snavely Gym.
The Bulldogs romped to the 75-34 road win as Conor Burleson posted an all-around effort of 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Dalton Holtsclaw was next on the scoring charts with eight points, while Cadon Buckles, Logan Whitehead, Michael Harrison and Morgan Lyons all scored seven.
Joe-Z Blamo scored seven to lead the Rangers, who trailed 17-2 at the end of one quarter and 45-12 at the half.
Pigeon Forge 60, David Crockett 57
Corey Bohanon knocked down four shots behind the arc in an 18-point performance as the visiting Tigers rallied to beat the Pioneers.
Tanner Robinson finished with 14 points and Holt Hensley scored 10.
Seth Britton scored a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Crockett. Dawson Wagner was next up with 19 points and Gage Peterson scored eight.
Morristown East 64, Dobyns-Bennett
56
Kyle Cloninger was the difference-maker in this game, which was played at Science Hill. He not only finished with a game-high 19 points, but he was a passer, defender, ball handler and playmaker in the Hurricanes’ overtime win.
Caleb Hall finished with 15 points while Brandon Ilic totaled 13.
For the Indians, Carter Metz was at the forefront with 16 points. Brady Stump totaled 12 while Browder and Malachi Hale each had nine.
Johnson County 63, Cloudland 46
MOUNTAIN CITY — Zach Parsons continued his early-season scoring assault with 28 points in the Longhorns’ win over the Highlanders.
Preston Greer scored 15 points and Austin West finished with 11 for Johnson County. Victor Hicks had 12 points and Caleb Sluder had 11 to pace Cloudland.
Chuckey-Doak 58, Happy Valley 42
ELIZABETHTON — Christian Deery and Cadin Tullock scored 16 points apiece to lead the Black Knights to the win over the Warriors.
Isiah Treadway added a dozen points in the Chuckey-Doak win.
Dakota Grindstaff paced Happy Valley’s efforts with 14 points. James Murray had 11 points and Landon Babb ended with eight for the Warriors.
Claiborne 57, Cherokee 47
ROGERSVILLE — Ethan Cupp dropped 16 points as the Bulldogs got the measure of the Chiefs.
Levi Peoples and Landen Wilson also hit double figures with 11 and 10 points.
Colin Ryan finished with 16 points to lead Cherokee. Colton McLain ended with 10 points.
Providence Academy 70, Carolina Day 40
Tied at the end of one quarter, the Knights outscored the Wildcats 17-2 in the second and rolled to the win.
Andrew Lawrence led the way with 17 points. James Reese and Jayme Peay each scored 13 points. Thomas Messimer totaled 10 points and Reid Stoltzfus had nine.
Carolina Day’s leader was Waker Spencer with 19 points and Lleyton Thomas-Johnson ended with 12.
GIRLS
David Crockett 60, Pigeon Forge 53
Kadence Fannon scored 16 points as the Lady Pioneers tamed the Lady Tigers.
Gabby Wood contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Other leaders were Bella Ferguson with 12 assists and Nora Walters with 11 rebounds.
Paiton Whaley led Pigeon Forge with 23 points and nine rebounds. Coral Powell scored 14 points.
Farragut 56, Dobyns-Bennett
30
Farragut was led by Avery Strickland’s 19-point outing. She made five of the Lady Admirals’ 10 treys. Ashlyn Sheridan added 11 points.
For the Lady Indians, Hannah Frye led the way with nine points.
Sullivan East 57, Morristown East 33
BRISTOL — The Lady Patriots delivered a lockdown defensive effort, holding Morristown East to 10 points in the first half.
Jenna Hare led Sullivan East on the offensive end with 21 points. Riley Nelson had 14 points and Hayley Grubb hit double digits with 11. Megan Winstead scored seven to lead the Lady Hurricanes.
Unaka 61, Hampton 42
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey scored 26 points as the Lady Rangers proved triumphant in the county rivalry.
Mailey Guy added 13 points in the Unaka victory. For Hampton, Macy Henry scored 17 points. Taylor Berry netted nine and Madison McClain ended with eight.
Cloudland 53, Johnson County 25
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Highlanders raced out of the gate with a 20-2 lead at the end of one quarter and romped to the win over the Lady Longhorns.
Ella Benfield was Cloudland’s leading scorer with 15 points. Izabella Christman scored nine points as did Kendall Birchfield, who hit three shots from 3-point range.
Peyton Gentry led Johnson County with nine points.
Happy Valley 63, Chuckey-Doak 27
ELIZABETHTON — Holly Moore and Kadie Bailey combined for 37 points leading the Lady Warriors over the Lady Knights.
Moore had 21 points, Bailey had 16 and Marcida Moore added nine.
Sanish Atchison was Chuckey-Doak’s top scorer with six.
Cherokee 54, Claiborne 50
ROGERSVILLE —Macy McDavid produced 18 points as the Lady Chiefs held on against the Lady Bulldogs.
Anna Houck accounted for 15 points and Emma Houck added eight. Hannah Fugate and Taylor Presnell scored 14 points apiece to lead Claiborne.