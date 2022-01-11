Hampton doubled up University High in a Watauga Valley Conference boys basketball matchup Tuesday night at Brooks Gym.
Hayden Campbell went 6 of 8 from the floor to lead the Bulldogs with 12 points in their 64-32 rout of the Bucs. He also blocked four shots on the defensive end.
Morgan Lyons totaled 11 points, while Cadon Buckles had an all-around effort with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Hampton defense was a difference with five deflections for Dalton Holtsclaw.
Brayden Ryder had six points to pace University High.
Unaka 64, Cloudland 55
ELIZABETHTON — Joe-Z Blamo torched the nets for 36 points as the Rangers got the best of their Watauga Valley Conference rivals.
Devin Ramsey added 13 points for Unaka.
Caleb Sluder had a big night for the Highlanders with 28 points. Caden Clark and Dylan McClellan each finished with nine.
South Greene 81, Happy Valley 30
GREENEVILLE — TJ Buckner led four Rebels in double figures with 18 points in the romp over the Warriors.
Chandler Fillers provided the Rebels with 13 points, while Clint Lamb and Conner Marshall ended with 10 points apiece.
Donavan Maxwell tallied nine for Happy Valley.
Greeneville 69, Cherokee 33
GREENEVILLE — The Chiefs found tough sledding against the defending Class 2A champions.
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, a Belmont signee, led the Greene Devils with 22 points. Adjatay Dabbs contributed 11 points for Greeneville and Jayquan Price had nine.
Colton McLain was the top scorer for Cherokee with 13 points and Conner Mowell grabbed eight rebounds.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 72, Volunteer 48
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare posted a 24-point effort to lead the Lady Patriots in their win over the Lady Falcons.
Hayley Grubb ended with 12 points and in the process, with 1,392 career points, passed Brandy Watkins for 10th place on East’s all-time scoring list. Riley Nelson added 10 more to the East victory.
Veda Barton led the Volunteer efforts with 16 points and Audrey Evans finished with eight.
Chuckey-Doak 58, Johnson County 28
AFTON — Freshman point guard Saniah Atchison tallied 13 points to lead the Lady Knights past the Lady Longhorns. Anna Lee Seaton accounted for eight more.
Peyton Gentry ended with 11 points to lead Johnson County.
South Greene 59, Happy Valley 43
GREENEVILLE — Hailey Brooks and Emma Cutshall scored 14 points each as the Lady Rebels downed the Lady Warriors to take over first place in the Three Rivers Conference.
Kenzie Ramey had a game-high 16 points for Happy Valley and Kadie Bailey finished with 10.
Unicoi County 59, Tennessee High 39
ERWIN — Olivia Bailey led the Lady Devils to the victory with 12 points. Allie Lingerfelt followed with 11 points and Laurel Osborne ended with eight.
Hampton 58, University High 20
The Lady Bulldogs bolted out to a 30-2 lead at the end of one quarter in the blowout win over the Lady Bucs.
Linsey Jenkins led a balanced attack with 10 points, while Piper Helle, Madison McClain and Taylor Berry each finished with eight.
University High’s leaders were Priya Lewis and Lemy Ortiz with four points each.
Unaka 51, Cloudland 34
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey and Macy Ensor were the dynamic duo once again in leading the Lady Rangers over the Lady Highlanders.
Ramsey scored 29 points and Ensor contributed 16 with four 3-pointers in the Unaka victory. Ella Benfield was Cloudland’s top scorer with nine points.
Greeneville 70, Cherokee 28
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Devils raced out to a 17-1 lead at the end of one quarter and continued to roll against the Lady Chiefs.
Lauren Bailey finished with a game-high 22 points to lead Greeneville. Tambryn Ellenburg finished with 19, which included five 3-point goals.
Bella Markham was Cherokee’s leading scorer with seven.