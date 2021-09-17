MORRISTOWN — Aiden Riner rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as Daniel Boone fell 34-28 to Morristown West in a Region 1-5A football game Friday night.
Riner’s TD runs covered 14, 48, 53 and 1 yards. He carried the ball 19 times.
Morristown West’s Hunter Delaney rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns — of 2, 6 and 37 yards. The big blow for the Trojans was Zaylan Frias’ 67-yard punt return.
West was ahead 34-14 before Riner’s final two touchdowns. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Braiden Blankenship had 82 yards on 12 carries for Boone, which rushed for 315 yards as a team but threw three interceptions. The Trailblazers fell to 1-3 overall, 0-1 in the region.
Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0
RUTLEDGE — Bryson Rollins threw four touchdown passes and the Cyclones built a 35-0 halftime lead in the blowout Region 1-4A win.
Nate Stephens had a pair of touchdown receptions while Jake Roberts also caught two scoring passes. Cade Russell ran in a pair of touchdowns.
“It was a good win,” head coach Shawn Witten said. “We ran the ball and we threw it well. We got to play a lot of kids. It was a solid performance by our team.”
The Cyclones (3-1) improved to 1-1 in league play.
West Greene 22, Johnson Co. 14
MOSHEIM — Dalton Brown had a 60-yard fumble return for a score right before halftime to give the Longhorns hope, but they couldn’t muster any second-half points.
Brown’s play made it 19-14 at the break. Johnson County’s other score came on a 15-yard pass from Connor Simcox to Cory Neely.
A fourth-quarter 38-yard field goal by West Greene’s Blair Shelton accounted for the only second-half points.
Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7
SEYMOUR — Drake Fisher hit Hunter Brown with a first-quarter scoring toss to tie the game, but the Patriots weren’t able to score again against the tough Eagles defense.
Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23
ROGERSVILLE — The Bulldogs put up 22 points in the first quarter and 27 more in the third en route to a big interstate win over Cherokee.
Murphy is the defending North Carolina Class 1A state champion and has won 10 state titles overall. Three Chandler Wood touchdown runs spearheaded the victory, which included Kyle Williford and Cameron Grooves scoring on fumble returns.
Preston McNally hauled in scoring receptions of 29 and 68 yards for the Chiefs, who opened their scoring with Nick Sumpter’s 41-yard field goal. Logan Johnson ran for an 8-yard score.
Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7
CHURCH HILL — Putting up nine touchdowns, the top-ranked Greene Devils scored seven times from 41 or more yards in a runaway win.
Backup quarterback Corbin Cannon, Brady Quillen and Jakobi combined to go 9 of 12 for 399 yards and six touchdowns through the air. Cannon went 3 of 3 for 186 yards and three TDs, Quillen fit two scoring throws into a 5-of-8, 172-yard effort and Gillespie’s only attempt resulted in a 41-yard TD.
Mason Laws had scoring receptions of 19 and 58 yards. Adjatay Dabbs, Jayquan Price, Gillespie and Jaden Stevenson made TD grabs of 82, 75, 63 yards and 41 yards.
Mason Gudger ran 11 times for 140 yards, scoring from 24 and 45 yards out, and Quillen cracked the goal line from a yard away. Cooper Graham converted all nine of his extra-point kicks.
The Falcons got a 60-yard touchdown run by Jared Counts, who finished with 101 yards on five rushes.
Garrison Barrett completed 14 of his 24 throws for 116 yards. Andrew Knittel served as Barrett’s chief target, making seven receptions (50 yards).