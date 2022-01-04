David Crockett wasn’t fooling around this time.
The Pioneers scored the first eight points of the game and rolled to a 74-38 win over University High in Tuesday evening boys basketball action at Pioneer Gym.
Crockett led 38-16 at the half in a far cry from the teams’ first meeting, when the Pioneers had to rally from an 18-point deficit over overcome the Bucs.
Dawson Wagner had 14 first-half points and 31 overall to lead Crockett. He hit six shots from 3-point range.
“I thought we ran the ball well,” David Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “Some nights you aren’t shooting, but you can always run the floor and defend. We were pushing the ball in transition. We saw the guy with the hot hand in Dawson and we got the ball to him.”
Seth Britton contributed 11 points and Clint Pierce added eight in the victory. University High was led by A.J. Murphy with 10 points. Jackson Noland came off the bench to score eight.
Elizabethton 61, Johnson Co. 50
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Cyclones avenged an earlier double-overtime loss to the Longhorns with this road win.
Jake Roberts fueled Elizabethton’s victory with 22 points, while Seth Carter had 12 and Bryson Rollins ended with 10.
Connor Simcox had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, along with six blocks, to lead Johnson County. Preston Greer accounted for 13 points and Zack Parsons chipped in nine.
West Greene 62, Unicoi Co. 59
ERWIN — Ethan Turner scored 21 points and Kaeden Williams hit four shots from 3-point range in the fourth quarter as the Buffaloes scored the win in the Devils Den.
Leyton Frye was second in scoring for West Greene with 17 points and Williams finished with 14.
Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson scored 16 apiece for Unicoi County. Lucas Slagle totaled 12 points and Bryson Peterson added nine.
Unaka 61, Happy Valley 40
ELIZABETHTON — Joseph Slagle and Joe-Z Blamo each scored 18 points as the Rangers rolled in the Carter County rivalry game.
Landon Ramsey added to the Unaka bounty with nine points.
Cole Deakins scored 15 points, all on 3-point shots, and James Murray had 10 to lead the Warriors.
Hampton 78, South Greene 58
HAMPTON — Dalton Holtsclaw went 5 of 6 from 3-point range to score 19 points as the Bulldogs pulled away from the Rebels in the second half.
Michael Harrison added to the Hampton onslaught with 14 points, followed by Cadon Buckles with 11, Conor Burleson with nine and Morgan Lyons with eight.
Hayden Campbell led the team with six rebounds and Isaiah McCoury dished out nine assists for the third time this season.
For South Greene, both Clint Lamb and Chandler Fillers scored 12 points and Luke Myers finished with 12.
Cloudland 79, KACHEA 49
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Back at full strength, the Highlanders rolled to their fifth straight victory behind Caleb Sluder’s 24 points.
Dylan Shell fired in 18 points with 11 points for Caden Clark and nine for Jacob Street. Gage McKinney hauled in 12 rebounds.
Caleb Graham led the Wildcats with 14 points and Jake DeBoard had 12.
Lakeway Christian 56, Providence Academy 51
Colby White had 19 points as the Lions roared against the Knights.
Joseph Marsolo pounced on a 13-point effort and Malachi Jim-Lawson scored 10.
For Providence, Jayme Peay had a game-high 21 points, while Andrew Lawrence and Thomas Messimer each contributed nine.
Hancock County 47, Cherokee 34
ROGERSVILLE — The Indians scored the first 13 points as part of a 17-2 run to open the game.
GIRLS
Knox Catholic 63, Sull. East 40
KNOXVILLE — Sydney Mains torched the nets for 33 points as the Lady Irish romped past the Lady Patriots.
Jaz Williams added 11 for Catholic, led by former Daniel Boone coach Travis Mains.
Jenna Hare was the lone double-digit scorer for East with 13.
Elizabethton 58, Johnson Co. 23
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Cyclones tore through the Lady Longhorns as Lina Lyon had a game-high 21 points.
Renna Lane and Marlee Mathena each added 11 in the Elizabethton victory.
Brookanna Hutchins had eight to pace Johnson County.
Unicoi Co. 69, West Greene 46
ERWIN — The Lady Devils were on fire, racing out to an 11-point halftime lead and easily handling the Lady Buffaloes.
Jocelyn Metcalf knocked down four shots behind the arc and finished with 22 points. Allie Lingerfelt scored 12 points and Faith Bennett totaled nine.
Tayli Rader was West Greene’s leader with 17 points and Bre Cloran had 13.
Unaka 58, Happy Valley 44
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey netted 24 points and Macy Ensor finished with 17 as the Lady Rangers had too much firepower for the Lady Warriors.
Julie Simerly accounted for nine more for Unaka. Ensor knocked down five 3-pointers.
Scarlett Zeoli had 15 points and Kadie Bailey recorded 12 to lead Happy Valley.
South Greene 58, Hampton 37
HAMPTON — The Lady Bulldogs held a one-point lead at the half, but the Lady Rebels took over the final two quarters.
Addison Williams had 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half. Emily Cutshall dropped in a dozen points and Hailey Brooks ended with nine.
Taylor Berry and Macy Henry scored 10 points apiece for Hampton.
Cherokee 37, Hancock County 27
ROGERSVILLE — Macy McDavid and Emma Houck each had 10 points as the Lady Chiefs pulled away down the stretch to beat the Lady Indians.
Raegan Collins was the top scorer for Hancock County with 15 points.
Providence Academy 47, Lakeway Christian 38
Addie Wilhoit piled up 23 points to lead the Lady Knights over the Lady Lions.
Kinley Painter totaled nine points, four steals and three assists, while Taylor Price finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
CORRECTION
Volunteer 73, Morris. West 63
MORRISTOWN — Garrison Barrett led four Falcons in double figures with 20 points in Monday night’s road win over the Trojans.
Andrew Knittel finished with 15, followed by Joltin Harrison with 14, Jon Wes Lovelace with 10 and Heath Miller with nine.
Morristown West was led by Luke Yandell with 15 points and Barker Evans with 14.