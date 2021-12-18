NICKELSVILLE, Va. — Dawson Wagner came through with an all-around effort as David Crockett captured a 63-55 win at Twin Springs on Saturday.
Wagner paced the Pioneers with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds. Ethan Barnett scored 13 and Jacob Ayers was next in line with a dozen. Gavin Pearce ended with eight points and Gage Peterson pulled down 12 rebounds.
Twin Springs leaders were Connor Lane, who went over 1,000 points for his career, and Bradley Owens with 17 points each. Ryan Horne hit double figures with 11.
Jellico 65, University High 61
Gracin Gerber helped the visiting Blue Devils have the winning formula with 18 points. Chase Shelby offered up 15 points and Garrett McNealy finished with 14.
John Carter posted a game-high 21 points for University High. A.J. Murphy scored 12 and Hank Stott finished with 10 for the Bucs.
Providence Academy 71, ACTS 16
The Knights dominated action, leading to a continuous running clock in the second half.
Andrew Lawrence led the way with 17 points, three assists and three steals. Sam McAllister scored 12 points, followed by Jayme Peay with 10 points.
James Reese accounted for eight points, six assists, six steals and four rebounds.
Sullivan East 89, South Greene 60
ROGERSVILLE — Dylan Bartley, the 2020-21 Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Northeast Tennessee player of the year, scored 31 points in the Patriots’ conquest of the Rebels.
Logan Murray added 15 points to the mix and Ashton Davison came through with eight.
Clint Lamb led the Rebel charge with 14 points. Luke Myers provided a dozen points with nine coming from Cooper Kelly and eight courtesy of T.J. Buckner.
King’s Academy 68, Cherokee 35
ROGERSVILLE — Damjam Simun scored 20 points as the Lions defeated the host Chiefs in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash. Harrison Rollins added 11 points and 10 rebounds in victory.
Cherokee, which was short-handed by the flu and injuries, was led by Colin Ryan with 12 points and six rebounds. Colten McLain netted nine points.
GIRLS
Farragut 61, Science Hill 45
KNOXVILLE — Ace Strickland poured in 25 points as the Lady Admirals downed the Lady ’Toppers. Carly Vining and Ashlyn Sheridan contributed nine points each to the Farragut total.
Katherine Patton was Science Hill’s leading scorer with 11 points. She was trailed by Colleen Coughlin and Lexi Green with nine each.
Volunteer 70, Hancock County 20
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Falcons limited the Lady Indians to six points in the second half for a blowout win.
Kendra Huff had the big offensive output with 25 points. Jacie Begley and Veda Barton each scored 12 points.
Cassi Dalton had five to lead Hancock County.
Jellico 52, University High 34
Catie Leonard paced the Lady Bucs with 14 points and teammate Anna Wells finished with 10.