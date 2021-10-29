David Crockett jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead and was able to hold on for a hard-fought 14-7 win over visiting Rich- lands, Virginia, in a nonconference football game Friday night.
Quarterback Jake Fox hit Jordan Williams on a 34-yard pass play and followed up with an 18-yard pass to Brendan Reid before taking it in himself for a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Dom Hopper came up with a big sack in the second quarter and Crockett was able to take advantage of the good field position a few plays later with Reid scoring the next touchdown on a 10-yard run.
The Blue Tornado scored on a quarterback sneak by 6-foot-8 quarterback Gavin Cox right before the half ended, setting up a defensive struggle throughout the final two quarters.
Gabe Ferrell had a forced fumble which the Pioneers recovered to give them early momentum in the third quarter. Isaiah Lang had a tackle for a loss, although the Pioneers missed a chance to go up two scores by fumbling inside the Richlands’ 20.
It didn’t matter in the end as Fox and Reid carried the Pioneers to the victory. Fox ended with over 100 yards rushing and Reid ran for the game-clinching first down.
Unicoi Co. 58, Johnson Co. 21
MOUNTAIN CITY — Nehemiah Edwards rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Caleb Pelaez scored on a 60-yard fumble return as the Blue Devils took an early lead and rolled over the Longhorns to finish unbeaten in Region 1-3A play.
Edwards, whose TD runs were for 12 and 15 yards, passed the 1,000-yard rushing milestone for the season.
Building on the early advantage, Bryson Peterson connected with Brayden Hendrickson on a 37-yard TD pass, while Isaiah Smith and Blake Edney had touchdown runs of six and four yards. Caleb Bennett scored on a 2-yard run and Hunter Clouse had a 60-yard TD from Ty Engle. The other Unicoi County score came as the result of a 65-yard kickoff return by Branson Salts.
Grinnan Walker had touchdown runs of 1 and 12 yards for Johnson County. He also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Josh Stout.
Cloudland 38, North Greene 8
BAILEYTON — The Highlanders called Seth Birchfield’s number 31 times. They enjoyed the dividends.
Birchfield rushed for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Cloudland whipped Region 1-1A foe North Greene to complete a 9-1 regular season.
Caleb Sluder’s 1-yard TD run, coupled with Chase Shell’s conversion pass to Maverick Simerly, had Cloudland up 8-0 at the close of the first quarter. After Shell fired a 20-yard scoring pass to Gage McKinney and Birchfield scored from five yards out, the Highlanders led 22-0 at intermission.
Shell came through with a rushing touchdown, a 26-yard effort, in the third quarter. Birchfield cut loose for a 70-yard score in the fourth, capping Cloudland’s scoring.
Sluder intercepted a pass and Simerly recorded a pair of sacks.
The Huskies, who were outgained 424-122 in total offense, got a short scoring run and 2-point conversion from Tyler Sanches.
Elizabethton 56, Seymour 8
SEYMOUR — Producing four touchdowns, Jake Roberts struck on offense, defense and special teams in a Cyclone romp.
Roberts finished a 28-0 first quarter by returning a punt 29 yards to paydirt, then accounted for the only second-quarter TD by hauling in a 21-yard Bryson Rollins TD toss. In the third period, Roberts scored on a 27-yard interception return before catching another Rollins touchdown pass, this time from 11 yards out.
Rollins completed 9 of 16 passes for 113 yards and three scores, the last a 19-yarder to Teddy Orton. Cade Russell rushed 13 times for 115 yards and a touchdown.
The Cyclones finished with three defensive TDs. Blake Stewart raced 28 yards to the end zone after picking off a pass and Luke Whaley scored on a 3-yard fumble return.
Roberts caught five passes for 64 yards and grabbed two interceptions. Sean Smithdeal went 7 for 7 on extra-point kicks.
Volunteer 35, Sullivan East 13
BLUFF CITY — The Falcons featured a pair of 100-yard rushers in Jared Counts and Dawson Dykes as they turned back Sullivan East to earn the No. 3 playoff seed from Region 1-4A.
A 7-carry, 120-yard performance by Counts was highlighted by a 74-yard touchdown. As for Dykes, he ran 20 times for 112 yards and a TD.
Heath Miller hauled in a pair of Garrison Barrett TD throws, scoring from 38 and 13 yards out. Miller finished with 55 yards on three receptions while Cason Christian caught five balls for 37 yards.
Volunteer generated 369 yards of offense.
Drake Fisher threw two touchdown passes for East — a 6-yarder to Hunter Brown and a 47-yard effort to Brayden Ringley.
Tennessee High 30, Cherokee 10
BRISTOL — The Vikings won the head-to-head battle for Region 1-5A’s final playoff berth, rolling up a 30-0 lead behind three touchdowns from running back Levon Montgomery.
An interception on the first play from scrimmage set the tone for Tennessee High, which led 23-0 at halftime.