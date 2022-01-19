Creed Musick and Braydon Blankenship combined for 31 points to lead Daniel Boone to a 55-46 basketball win over former IMAC rival Morristown West on Wednesday night at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Musick had 16 points, five rebounds, four deflections and two steals in an all-around effort for the Trailblazers. Blankenship accounted for 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Luke Jenkins added team highs with seven rebounds and three assists.
The Trojans were led by Rylin King with 11 points and MacLeod Love with 10.
Happy Valley 59, Cloudland 33
ELIZABETHTON — Cole Deakins and Dakota Grindstaff combined for 11 treys to lead the Warriors to the win over their Carter County foes.
Deakins finished with six 3-pointers as part of his game-high 19 points. Grindstaff had five on his way to a 15-point effort.
Landon Babb gave Happy Valley muscle on the inside with 14 points and Colby Chausse finished with nine. The Warrior defense limited Cloudland to 11 points in the first half.
Dylan Shell paced the Highlanders with 18 points.
West Greene 61, Johnson County 55
MOSHEIM — Leyton Frye cooked up a 23-point performance as the Buffaloes beat the Longhorns in the battle of the herds.
Joshi Haase came through with a dozen and Ethan Turner added 10 for West Greene.
Zack Parsons totaled 17 points for Johnson County. Preston Greer reached double figures with 12 points and Dalton Robinson had 10.
GIRLS
Morristown West 49, Daniel Boone 44
Turnovers doomed the Lady ’Blazers in a loss to the Lady Trojans.
Nina Lovelace was the leading scorer for Morristown West with 19 points. Mia Dinkins came through with 11.
Boone’s leading scorer was Kyleigh Bacon with 11 points. Jayden Riddle contributed seven.
Cloudland 43, Happy Valley 23
ELIZABETHTON — The Cloudland defense clamped down again, holding the homestanding Lady Warriors.
Ella Benfield led the Lady Highlanders on the offensive end with 14 points and Izabella Christman scored 10.
Kenzie Ramey was Happy Valley’s leader with eight points and Kadie Bailey scored seven.
West Greene 46, Johnson County 34
MOSHEIM — Taylor Lawson and Tayli Rader each tallied 13 points as the Lady Buffaloes captured the Three Rivers Conference victory over the Lady Longhorns.
Brookanna Hutchins was Johnson County’s only double-digit scorer with 10.