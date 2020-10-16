Daniel Boone annihilated Cocke County in Region 1-5A football action on Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium, winning 59-0.
The Trailblazers led 38-0 at the half and continued to dominate until the final whistle. Brennan Blair had 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Hagen Edwards had touchdown runs of 15 and 6 yards, while Jackson Jenkins hit Daniel Matherly on a 24-yard TD pass play.
Brayden Blankenship had a 17-yard touchdown scamper, while Aiden Riner and Jackson Young scored on TD runs. The Trailblazers were 8-for-8 on extra-points and Ben Shrewsbury connected on a 23-yard field goal.
The Boone defense limited Cocke County to 33 yards on 27 plays including minus-5 rushing yards.
Unicoi County 42 West Greene 21
MOSHEIM—Brock Thompson completed 18 of 23 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils’ rout of the Buffaloes.
Thompson also scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak. He threw touchdown passes of 55 yards to Jordan Bridges and 44 yards to Evan Huff. Nehemiah Edwards added to the offense output with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Caleb Pelaez scored on both sides of the ball with a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown and a rushing TD.
Cloudland 52, Jellico 28
JELLICO—An unstoppable ground game propelled the Highlanders to a victory that clinched them the Region 1-1A title.
Seth Birchfield carried 27 times for 171 yards, Caleb Sluder had 149 yards on 22 rushes and Gage McKinney added 11 carries or 93 yards in the one-sided victory.
Going 3-for-6 for 47 yards, Cloudland quarterback Chase Shell accounted for two touchdowns in his limited opportunities throwing the ball.
Grainger 44 Sullivan Central 12
RUTLEDGE—Dawson Holt had 222 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Grizzlies mauled the Cougars.
Holt also threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Brody Grubb as Grainger finished with 445 yards of offense.
Will Nottingham connected on 19 of 29 throws for 177 yards, including a touchdown to Peyton Greene. Nottingham also had 15 rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Connor Wilson led Central in receiving with six catches for 79 yards and Greene had four receptions for 39 yards. Greene also had 153 return yards including a 78-yard punt return.
Morristown East 49 Volunteer 43
MORRISTOWN—The Falcons overcame a 14- point, fourth-quarter deficit to take a late 43-42 lead, only to see the Hurricanes prevail on Cole Henson’s sixth TD pass of the night with 34.1 seconds to play.
Volunteer was down 35-21 before Andrew Salyers caught a 25-yard scoring toss from Garrison Barrett, then Caleb Scott hit the extra point.
With 1:23 to go, Cameron Johnson ran for a 2-yard touchdown. Rather than try for the tie, the Falcons moved ahead on a conversion pass from RobbieDale Bridgeman to Scott.
Micah Simpson, however, returned the ensuing kickoff to Volunteer’s 42-yard line — giving Morristown East a short field. Henson’s winning pass covered 16 yards to Shaffer Harville, and a Trevor Malone interception sealed the outcome.
Simpson caught three of Henson’s touchdown throws, scoring from 70, 48 and 46 yards away.
Johnson turned in a strong performance, rushing 29 times for 177 yards and four TDs. Barrett had two scoring throws, with the first covering 18 yards to Rayshawn Simmons.