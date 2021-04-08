One night after shutting out one of the top Class AA teams in the area, Dobyns-Bennett took down another small-school power.
The Indians broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning and blasted Elizabethton 11-1 in a baseball game Thursday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
D-B improved to 10-6 while the Cyclones fell to 10-3.
Aiden Byington was sharp on the mound, going all five innings and allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts for the Indians, who beat Greeneville on Wednesday.
Sam Ritz and Tanner Kilgore each totaled two hits and drove in two runs. Isaac Hale had three RBIs while Brady Stump added two hits. Jake Timbes scored three runs.
Daniel Boone 3, Sevier County 2
Kaleb Worley had a memorable game as the Trailblazers took down one of the state’s top teams.
Worley pitched 51/3 dominant innings of relief and also had a game-tying, two-run single in the fourth inning. On the mound, Worley allowed just one hit with 11 punch outs. Gaven Jones added two hits for Boone, which got a go-ahead RBI groundout from Anthony Edwards in the three-run fourth inning.
Boone improved to 10-5 while Sevier County fell to 15-4 on the season.
Greeneville 7, Science Hill 4
A three-run sixth inning was enough to put the Greene Devils over the top.
Ayden Chaney had three hits, with two doubles, and drove in three runs. Will Hurley also had two hits for Greeneville.
Jack Torbett had two hits for the Hilltoppers while Jaxon Diamond drove in a pair of runs.
Cherokee 10, Chuckey-Doak 2
Isaac Williams carried the authoritative stick for the Chiefs in the runaway win.
Williams had three hits, two of them doubles, and drove in a pair of runs. Brady Leroy had a homer and three runs batted in. Jackson Davenport got the win, going the distance on a five-hitter.
Pigeon Forge 6, Unicoi County 4
Riley Franklin struck out 15 batters in a complete-game performance for the Tigers, who improved to 13-1 on the season.
Gavin Sawyer, Brayden Hendrickson and Valentin Batrez each had multiple hits for the Blue Devils.
North Greene 4, Sullivan East 2
Jonah Palmer drove in two runs to help the Huskies earn a non-conference win.
East got two hits each from Seth Chafin and Justice Dillard.
Johnson County 17, Flames 1
Asa Lewis and Stacy Greer each had three hits and two runs batted in as the Longhorns ran away for the win.
Lewis had a homer and Greer tripled. Matt Mowery (2 doubles, 2 RBIs), Ethan Icenhour (2 RBIs), Peyton Pavusek (2 hits), Seth Condor (2 hits) and Dakota Holt (two RBIs) also had standout contributions.
Jackson Earnhardt went the distance on the mound, tossing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Providence 9, Happy Valley 8
Levi Hooven had three hits and two RBIs and the Knights held off the determined Warriors.
Daniel Lawson and Manny Leslie each had two hits while Nathan Eisfelder drove in a pair of runs. Eisfelder also pitched one inning for the save.
For Happy Valley, Lucas Clausse had two hits and two RBIs.
Hampton 17-15, Washburn 3-4
It was a doubleheader sweep for the Bulldogs with McKinley Kuhn finishing the day with six RBIs.
In game one, Conor Jones had two hits and three RBIs while Morgan Lyons (2 hits, 2 RBIs), Parker Henry (2 hits, 2 RBIs), Brody Hicks (3 RBIs) and Kuhn (3 RBIs) also had big games.
In the second contest, Kuhn drove in three more run while Parker Henry also had three RBIs. Lyons went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 8, Cherokee 7
After falling behind because of four homers by the Lady Chiefs, the Falcons scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a thrilling win in the Hawkins County rivalry.
“It was like two different games up until the seventh inning,” said Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler. “We we not focused, but all of sudden the focus came all the way around. We were able to square the ball up because we weren’t chasing high pitches.”
Abbey Cradic cracked a game-tying, three-run homer to center field in the seventh inning. With two outs, the winning run scored on an error.
Kendra Huff totaled four hits and Audrey Evans drove in a pair of runs.
Mackenzie Lawson, Haley Vigil, Madi Jones and Hannah Bates all homered for the Chiefs. Bates had two RBIs.
Vigil had three hits while Jones added two. Pitcher Samantha Tilson took the loss despite 14 strikeouts.
Sullivan East 17, Hampton 0
Jillian Shackelford fired a perfect game with seven strikeouts.
Allie White had diving catches in the fourth and fifth innings to save the perfect game.
Cayden Bawgus homered and drove in four runs to lead a 20-hit assault at the plate. Tori Leonard had two hits and three RBIs while Mia Shaver had two hits and two runs batted in.
Elizabethton 7, Sullivan Central 0
Madisun Pritchard fired a one-hitter with five strikeouts as the Lady Cyclones earned the Three Rivers Conference win.
Pritchard also drove in two runs. Maddie O’Quinn had two hits.
Sullivan South 5, Johnson County 4
The Lady Rebels rallied for two sixth-inning runs to pull out their first Three Rivers win of the season.
Bradlie Warner had two hits while Emma Ellis contributed two RBIs for the Lady Rebels. Madison Chapman went the distance in the circle to get the win.
Hailey Cox homered and drove in two runs for Johnson County. Sydni Potter added two hits while Jenna Horner had two RBIs.
Volunteer 17, Sullivan Central 3
Veda Barton had four hits, including three doubles, and drove in three runs to pace the Lady Falcons in Wednesday’s game.
Kendra Huff added three hits and drove in four runs.
Eastman Invitational Dobyns-Bennett 5, Unaka 3
Emma Allgood had two hits and Hannah Frye drove in two runs to lead the Lady Indians. Julianne Tipton got the win in the circle.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Unicoi County 0
Sophia Dean got the win, tossing a four-inning one-hitter with six strikeouts.
Tipton, Frye and Claudia Maness each drove in two runs while Haigan Depew had two hits.
Greenbrier 8, Unicoi County 5
Gracie Rudd hit two homers and drove in four runs for Greenbrier.
Hannah Shelton and Allison Hensley each had two hits and two RBIs for Unicoi County.
Daniel Boone 10, The King’s Academy 3
Maci Masters went 3 for 4 with a homer and three runs batted in for the Lady Trailblazers.
McKenna Dietz, Savannah Jesse, Audrey Moorhouse and Dannah Persinger each had 2 hits.
Kaleigh Quesinberry got the win.
Daniel Boone 12, Macon East 2
The Lady Trailblazers cranked out five home runs with Kyleigh Bacon hitting two.
Savannah Jesse, Camryn Sarvis and Dannah Persinger also went yard. Bacon and Sarvis each had three hits. Bacon also got the win in the circle as Boone improved to 16-3.
Macon East 8, Science Hill 4
The Lady Hilltoppers surrendered six runs in the final two innings as the lead slipped away with a walk-off grand slam.
Bree Presnell drove in a pair of runs for Science Hill.
Greenbrier 4, Science Hill 1
The Lady Hilltoppers couldn’t string things together offensively in a five-inning game.
Presnell struck out seven batters in four innings.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 9, Sullivan South 0
Rodrigo Nina-Ortiz and Junior Arietta each had two goals as the Indians rolled.
Maddox Devinney, Eric McReynolds, Addison Wolf, Grayton Manning and Brogan McGhee also found the net. Ryan True and Charles Santana delivered the shutout in goal.
Elizabethton 9, Cherokee 1
Sean Smithdeal broke down the defense for three goals to lead the Cyclones.
Skylar Jones totaled two goals for Elizabethton while Nathan Hurley, Dawson O’Quinn, Noah Lambert and Riley Vernon also struck the back of the net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Providence Academy 5, Veritas Christian 0
Merea Stine scored twice to lead the Lady Knights.
Anna Hodge, Ryan Luff and Lali Lemmon had the other goals. Hodge added two assists.
Callie Burchette and Annette Beverly combined for the shutout in goal.