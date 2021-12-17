MORRISTOWN — Elizabethton stormed out to a 22-point halftime lead and took a 75-66 boys’ basketball win at Morristown West on Friday night.
Bryson Rollins and Jake Roberts showed the same chemistry on the basketball court that has been their calling card on the football field. Each finished with 19 points. Kaleb Hambrick was right behind the lead duo with 18.
Morristown West was led by Tory House with 17 points. Bereket Evans, Luke Yandell and Aquilio Romero each finished with 12.
Hampton 86, Johnson County 68
HAMPTON — Michael Harrison scored 28 points and Isaiah McCoury dished out nine assists as the Bulldogs got the best of the Longhorns in the rivalry game.
Conor Burleson contributed 15 points and Cadon Buckles finished with 13. Dalton Holtsclaw chimed in with nine as Hampton shot nearly 62 percent from the field.
Zach Parsons poured in 27 points to lead Johnson County. Preston Greer came through with 13.
University High 51, Happy Valley 39
The Bucs made the most of their opportunities in the friendly confines of Brooks Gym.
A.J. Murphy hit 9 of 12 free throws and ended with a team-best 15 points. John Carter had 10 points and Jordan Carter ended with eight.
James Murray finished with a game-high 20 points for Happy Valley and Dalton Grindstaff had nine, all on shots behind the 3-point arc.
Cloudland 52, Twin Springs, Va. 50
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Seth Birchfield hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds that gave Cloudland a five-point lead. The Titans came back with a 3-pointer, but Gage McKinney smartly didn’t inbound the ball as time expired.
Caleb Sluder had 15 in the Highlanders’ first win of the season. McKinney scored 11 points and Chase Shell had 10.
Bradley Owens led Twin Springs with 17 points. Connor Lane, who is closing on 1,000 points for his career, finished with 16.
Tri-Cities Christian 67, Castlewood, Va. 42
BLOUNTVILLE — Lofton Looney made 9 of 10 free-throws in a 17-point effort to lead the Eagles over the Blue Devils.
Daniel Owen was right behind him with 16 points. Three others were in double figures — Tyler Jones with 12 points and Abraham Gewelke and Gabe Rosenbalm with 10 each.
Castlewood was led by Brad McCoy and Johnathan Dotson with 11 points apiece.
GIRLS
Bearden 52, Science Hill 43
KNOXVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs emerged victorious over the Lady ’Toppers in a rematch of last season’s sectional matchup.
Avery Treadwell led Bearden with 20 points. Emily Gonzalez came through with 16 points and Jennifer Sullivan finished with 10.
Nae Marion topped the Lady ’Toppers with 10 points and Amaya Redd had eight.
Sullivan East 83, Mountain Mission, Va. 57
BLUFF CITY — Mountain Mission took its only lead of the game at 49-48 halfway through the third quarter before East ended the game on a 35-8 run.
Jenna Hare recorded 28 points to lead the Lady Patriots, who got 21 points from Hayley Grubb and 13 from Abby McCarter.
Mountain Mission was led by Juliana Chacha and Anna Chacha with 14 points each. Consolatte Mbiya ended with 11.
Happy Valley 37, University High 15
The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Bucs 18-2 over the second and third quarters to take Friday’s non-conference win.
Kadie Bailey was a force for Happy Valley with 20 points and Scarlett Zeoli ended with eight.
Priyah Lewis and Catie Leonard each had four points for University High.
Cloudland 59, Twin Springs, Va. 18
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Highlanders gave up just five field goals gainst the Lady Titans.
The top-shelf defensive effort was aided by 18-point performances from Ella Benfield and Izabella Christman. Karah Fields chimed in with 10 points.
Chloe Gilmer led Twin Springs with six points.
Cherokee 47, Glenwood, Ala. 36
ROGERSVILLE — Anna Houck had 16 points and Emma Houck connected for 13 as the Lady Chiefs wrestled away the win from the Lady Gators. Ava Morgan added eight in the Cherokee victory.
Jasmyn Burts had a game-high 23 for the visitors from Alabama.
Castlewood, Va. 39, Tri-Cities Christian 32
BLOUNTVILLE — Montana Sutherland had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals as the Lady Devils got the measure of the Lady Eagles.
Bri Phillips accounted for 13 points and five rebounds, while Bailee Varney had six points and eight rebounds.
Hampton 67, Tennessee High 63
BRISTOL — Madison McClain scored 22 points and Macy Henry was hot on her heels with 20 to lead the Lady Bulldogs over the host Lady Vikings in the Arby’s Ladies Classic.
Piper Helle finished with 11 points and Taylor Berry ended with eight.
Their play helped offset a 27-point night by Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross. Anna Kate Kinch added 14 points for the Lady Vikings.
Ridgeview, Va. 51, Unicoi County 47
BRISTOL — Hailey Sutherland recorded 16 points and Braelynn Strouth accounted for 13 as the Lady Wolfpack scored the close win over the Lady Devils in Friday’s opening game of the Arby’s Lady Classic.
Allie Lingerfelt hit four shots from 3-point range to lead Unicoi County with 12 points. Faith Bennett added nine.