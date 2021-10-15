CHURCH HILL — Bryson Rollins accounted for five touchdowns to lead two-time defending state champion Elizabethton to a 49-12 win over Volunteer in a game for second place in Region 1-4A Friday night.
The senior quarterback completed 8 of 13 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 104 yards and two more touchdowns.
Jake Roberts was his favorite target, hauling in four catches for 180 yards — including touchdowns of 31 and 53 yards. Cade Russell was a workhorse with 27 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cyclones piled up 480 yards of offense and 19 first downs. Nate Stephens had a 27-yard scoring catch, while Russell also had an interception.
Garrison Barrett went 18-of-30 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns for Volunteer. Cason Christian had eight receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Peyton Steele had six catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Unicoi County 28, West Greene 10
ERWIN — Nehemiah Edwards had 18 carries for 195 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue Devils clinched a share of the Region 1-3A championship and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with the win over the Buffaloes.
It’s the first championship for Unicoi County since 1991.
After short scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards, Edwards broke loose on an 88-yard sprint for a score.
Quarterback Bryson Peterson connected on 8 of 12 passes for 112 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown to Brayden Hendrickson. Todd Johnson had a 44-yard reception and Lucas Slagle made one for 35 yards.
Jaden Gregg hit on 12 of 22 passing attempts for 150 yards. Ethan Turner finished with 142 of those yards.
Dobyns-Bennett 48, William Blount 21
MARYVILLE — Jake Carson hit 12 of 15 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians defeated the Governors.
Noah Blankenship added 4-of-7 passing effort for 85 yards and two more touchdowns. He also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown.
Hayden Sherer ended with six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Deep threat Jonavan Gillespie had four catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Ben Phillips had three for 69 yards and a touchdown. Colt Wynegar also had a 13-yard touchdown catch.
I’Shawn Graves paced the Indians’ ground attack with 11 rushes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Morristown West 28, Cherokee 14
MORRISTOWN — Hunter Delaney had a pair of touchdown runs and Charlie Byerly had a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown to lift the Hurricanes over the Chiefs.
Malakhi Isom threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Brett Blair for the game’s first score.
The Chiefs responded with a pair of 80-yard drives. Brayden Collins capped off the first drive with a 1-yard TD run and then had a 6-yard run to put Cherokee ahead 14-7 at the half.
The Chiefs couldn’t take advantage after a turnover gave them possession at the Trojans’ 16-yard line. Delaney had a touchdown run to tie and Byerly’s pick-six pushed the Hurricanes ahead.
Delaney finished it off as West clinched its first playoff spot in five years.
Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0
GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils had a 68-0 halftime lead on their way to annihilating the Patriots.
Quarterbacks Brady Quillen and Corbin Cannon combined on 7-for-9 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Keelen Lester had nine rushes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Mason Gudger also rushed for a two touchdowns. Anthony Peterson and Amanuel Dickson also had TD runs.
Mason Laws produced touchdowns on a 59-yard punt return, a 44-yard reception and a 46-yard interception return. Jakobi Gillespie added a punt return for a 47-yard touchdown.
Despite the lopsided score, Sullivan East had 10 first downs — but was hindered by five turnovers.
Hampton 42, Cumberland Gap 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Brody Hicks had a rushing, receiving and kick return for touchdowns as the Bulldogs tamed the Panthers.
Levi Lunsford had two rushing touchdowns for Hampton’s first two scores. Morgan Lyons ran for the other Bulldog score.
Ryan Crumley led the defense in the shutout.
South Greene 43, Johnson County 2
GREENEVILLE — Luke Myers threw four passes, all for touchdowns, and racked up 234 yards to lead the Rebels over the Longhorns.
Hayden Hartman added to Johnson County’s misery with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. The only South Greene blooper was a snap out of the end zone for a Longhorn safety.
Unaka 54, Cosby 12
COSBY — Brayden Powell recovered a fumble and then Landon Ramsey connected on a 69-yard touchdown play with Caleb Lydick and the Rangers rolled over the Eagles.
Jamol Blamo ended with three rushing touchdowns, while Ramsey and brother Devin Ramsey combined for a pair of long TD pass plays.
T.J. Thomas scored on a long run and Johnny Douglas had an interception for the Rangers.