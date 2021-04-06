Unicoi County put the potential tying run on second base with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Elizabethton held on to win Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference baseball game in Erwin, 4-3.
Cooper Tipton went 3 for 4 to pace a 12-hit Elizabethton attack. Coming through with two hits apiece were Noah Rosato, Jaden Anderson, Zak Workman and Gage Treadway.
Rosato homered, scored twice and tallied two RBIs. Yielding three runs and recording seven strikeouts, Treadway worked six innings for the decision. Bryson Rollins struck out the side in the seventh to earn a save.
For Unicoi, which was coming off a 4-2 win over the Cyclones on Monday, Valentin Batrez batted 2 for 3 and Travis Whitson swatted a two-run homer.
Whitson also pitched three innings of shutout relief, accumulating eight strikeouts.
Science Hill 11, David Crockett 0
Behind a five-inning no hitter and a pair of hits from Cole Torbett, Science Hill stymied David Crockett at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Torbett struck out six batters, walk- ing three, as the Hilltoppers topped the Pioneers for the second straight day. He also accounted for two runs.
Jaxon Diamond produced four RBIs and Jack Torbett three runs as the joined Ashton Motte in banging out two hits apiece. Conner Hyatt was 1 for 1 with a double, three runs, two RBIs and a pair of walks.
Jake McCallister supplied a double and sacrifice fly.
Sullivan East 10, Happy Valley 0
Luke Hale hurled a five-inning no-hitter in which he accumulated seven strikeouts.
On the other side of the equation, Hale batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs — two coming off a home run. For good measure, he drew a pair of walks.
Dylan Bartley cracked a two-run homer of his own in a 3-for-4, 4-RBI performance. Seth Chafin (2 runs) and Justice Dillard (double) contributed two hits apiece as the Patriots avenged a loss to the Warriors from the day before.
Daniel Boone 5, Cherokee 0
Preston Miller threw 11 strikeouts in a six-hit shutout for the Trail- blazers in the win over the Chiefs.
Miller had 23 first-pitch strikes in the 29 batters he faced and had just one walk. Griffen Jones and Gavin Jones each homered and scored two runs for Boone. Griffen went 3 for 3 at the plate and Anthony Edwards was 2 for 4 with a double.
The Chiefs were led by Peyton Bledsoe with a 2-for-3 effort. Luke Condra had six strikeouts and gave up eight hits, going the distance in the loss.
University High 13, Sullivan North 2
Getting three RBIs from both Connor Horton and Kaleb Meredith, the Buccaneers dusted Sullivan North for the second day in a row.
Horton was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and a pair of walks. Meredith went 2 for 3 and had a sacrifice fly.
Brayden Ryder doubled and scored three times, Daniel Grindstaff tallied two RBIs and the Bucs got on base 14 times on walks (8) and hit-by-pitches (6).
Grindstaff (3 IP, 7 Ks) picked up the pitching win as he and Joseph Arm- strong (4 Ks), who hurled two shutout frames, combined for 11 strikeouts.
North Greene 11, Hampton 0
Cranking out 14 hits in a five-inning affair, the Huskies breezed past the Bulldogs.
Jonah Palmer doubled twice in a 3-for-4 showing while Tucker Owen tripled, double, had two runs and knocked in a pair. Brady Harkleroad (2 runs) and Cayden Foulks joined Owen in the two-hit category.
Foulks handled the pitching chores for North Greene, limiting the Bulldogs to two hits. Garnering eight strikeouts, he issued one walk.
Tennessee High 5, Volunteer 1
Logan Quales threw 10 strikeouts and gave up three hits as the Vikings grounded the Falcons. Garrett Embree proved enough offense with a three-run double.
Sullivan South 9, Johnson County 1
Drew Hoover was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in the Rebels’ league victory against the Longhorns. He also worked his magic on the mound, giving up three hits over six innings before Isaac Haynie closed it out.
Sean Reed also had two hits, including a triple. Eli Jennings drove in two runs and Jackson McGee scored twice after reaching base on a pair of walks.
Peyton Pavusek drove in Matt Mowery for Johnson County’s lone run.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan North 6, University High 5
Izabella Absher came through with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning for the eventual winning run.
Kendall Nash had two hits and three RBIs to pace the Lady Raiders. In the circle, Caden Bayless went the distance, striking out 12 with seven walks and allowing three earned runs.
For UH, Emily Morgan, Ryleigh Owen and Catherine Jordan each totaled two hits.
Johnson Co. 11, Sullivan Central 8
Hannah Fritts and Sydni Potter homered in multi-hit outings as the Lady Longhorns won a back-and-forth game with the Cougars.
Adding a double to a 3-for-3 effort, Fritts was also hit by a pitch. Potter closed at 2 for 4.
Johnson County got a big defensive play when center fielder Hailey Cox threw out Lauren Lane at home plate in the top of the sixth inning.
Lane led Sullivan Central, batting 2 for 4.
Unaka 13, North Greene 3
An eight-run fifth inning turned a tight game into a blowout.
Unaka’s Noelle Collins had two hits, including a homer, and totaled three runs batted in. Alana Parsons also homered, finishing with two hits and two RBIs.
Sadie Shoun had two hits and two RBIs while Kendall Bare, Kailey Wilson and Lyndie Ramsey each added two hits.
Shoun went the distance in the circle, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts.
Daniel Boone 4, Cherokee 2
Emma Robinette homered and drove in three runs as the Lady Trailblazers earned the tough win.
Susie Chatman got the win in relief.
Elizabethton 5, Unicoi County 4
Cheyenne Poiroux hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly to put the Lady Cyclones ahead, and first baseman Kallista Deprimo and shortstop Ember Jensen made it stand up in the bottom of the frame when they turned a bunt attempt into a walk-off double play.
Poiroux had three hits, including a homer. Maddie O’Quinn added two hits.
Samantha Chavez homered, had two hits and drove in three runs for Unicoi. Leah Edney also homered and Caroline Podvin added two hits.
Happy Valley 2, Sullivan South 1
In an extra-inning affair, the Lady Warriors got a walk-off RBI single from Allie Grindstaff in the ninth.
It was a superb effort in the circle for Happy Valley’s Abby Holt. She pitched all nine innings with a whopping 14 strikeouts, walking three and allowing seven hits with zero earned runs.
Olivia Absher scored the winning run and totaled two hits. Maddie Lingerfelt had three hits while Cierra Southerland added two.
Sullivan South’s Madison Chapman also went the distance, allowing nine hits. McKenzie Wallen totaled three hits for the Lady Rebels.
Sullivan East 11, Cloudland 0
Hannah Scott threw a three-hitter while Keelye Fields backed her with two doubles and three RBIs.
Kinzie Brown drove in a pair of runs while Katie Botts totaled two hits for East. Scott struck out five batters.
Tennessee High 16, Hampton 0
Playing for the first time since March 23 because of COVID quarantine, the Lady Vikings made short work of the Lady Bulldogs.
Rylee Fields threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and throwing 26 of her 31 pitches for strikes. She also had two hits and two RBIs as did Grayson Phipps.
SOCCER
Elizabethton 9, Sullivan South 0
Brayden Holley found the net three times to boost the Cyclones.
Holston Howard and Clay Hopland each recorded two goals. Riley Vernon and Sean Smithdeal also scored.
David Crockett 4, Tennessee High 0
The Pioneers earned the district win with a strong performance across the field.
John Plaisted scored twice while Drew Marshall and Austin Sanchez also found the net. Wyatt Thompson had three assists while Marshall added the other one.
Jack Roney delivered the shutout in goal.