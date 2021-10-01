ROGERSVILLE — David Crockett scored two touchdowns in a span of 37 seconds in a 45-0 rout of Cherokee on Friday night at Big Red Valley.
Quarterback Jake Fox threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in the Crockett victory. Fox hit Brayden Reid for a 30-yard touchdown and the game’s first score. A 21-yard field goal by Chase Schroeck made it a two-possession lead.
It soon fell apart for Cherokee with Crockett’s quick scores.
Brenden Reid then had a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown. After Crockett recovered the ensuing kickoff, Fox ran for a touchdown two plays later and a 24-0 lead.
John Rucker opened the second half with a 98-yard kickoff return for another TD and a 31-0 lead. After a Cherokee snap sailed over the punter’s head, Crockett made the Chiefs pay again.
Fox hit Isaiah Lang for a 28-yard touchdown.
Fox had an 18-yard run for the game’s final touchdown. He went 6-of-9 passing for 100 yards and had 47 rushing yards.
Will Price paced Cherokee with 37 rushing yards.
CAK 26, Daniel Boone 2
Boone got on the scoreboard first with a safety, which appeared to actually be a touchdown on a fumble recovered in the end zone by Will Hamlin.
McRae Guinn scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown to give the Warriors the lead. Thomas Simpson threw an 11-yard scoring pass, with Jack Britton kicking field goals of 26 and 32 yards.
Dario Love scored the last touchdown on a 6-yard run.
Jefferson County 35, Dobyns-Bennett 21
KINGSPORT — Led by quarterback Izaiah Hall and wideout Kade Parker, Jeff County streaked to a 21-point advantage in the first half and hung tight for a victory over the Indians in Region 1-6A play.
They connected on three touchdown passes, while Omarian Mills had touchdown runs of 13 and 4 yards.
The Indians were playing without quarterback Jake Carson and defensive leader Levi Evans due to injuries.
D-B’s Noah Blankenship threw three touchdown passes. Jonavan Gillespie hauled in eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Colt Wynegar had a 39-yard touchdown catch.
Tennessee High 24, Morristown West 21
BRISTOL — LeVon Montgomery had 30 carries for 262 rushing yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Steven Johnson had rushing scores of 9 and 3 yards to lead the Vikings to the hard-fought win over the Trojans.
Noah Tripucka hit Aquilio Romero for a 23-yard passing TD to give West the early lead. Hunter Delaney finished with two rushing touchdowns.
Volunteer 47, Grainger 18
CHURCH HILL — Garrison Barrett passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons flew past the Grizzlies.
Heath Miller was the leading receiver with over 150 yards and two touchdowns. Cason Christian had two touchdown receptions, including a 42-yarder to end the first half.
Jared Counts accounted for over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Dawson Dykes had a fumble recovery and return for the other touchdown.
Unicoi County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12
AFTON — The Blue Devils, the No. 8-ranked team in Class 3A, moved to 7-0 on the season by jumping out to a 20-0 lead and holding on against the Black Knights.
Nehemiah Edwards had two rushing touchdowns. Ty Engle went in one play when starting quarterback Bryson Peterson’s helmet came off and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ty Johnson.
Johnson County 29, Claiborne 26
MOUNTAIN CITY — Connor Simcox threw for 162 yards, including a 65-yard TD pass to Nate Rice and a 30-yard scoring strike to Grinnan Walker.
Cory Neely had a touchdown run in addition to a nice defensive effort consisting of eight tackles and an interception. Trevor Henson led the Longhorn defense with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery. Evan Dollar had nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a big sack late.
Cumberland Gap 36, Happy Valley 12
ELIZABETHTON — Tied 12-all after two quarters, the Panthers pulled away from the Warriors in the second half.
Reagan Ensor hit 8-of-15 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors. Andrew Little finished with six receptions for 102 yards.
Blake Garmon had a 48-yard touchdown catch before taking his turn at quarterback. Pedro Colunga was the leading rusher with 17 carries for 61 yards.
Cloudland 20, West Greene 7
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Seth Birchfield carried a heavy load with 34 rushes for 321 yards and all three touchdowns in the Highlanders’ win over the visiting Buffaloes.
Caleb Sluder added eight carries for 82 yards, while Chase Shell completed 4-of-8 passes for 82 yards. Gage McKinney had two catches for 56 yards and the Cloudland defense came up with two interceptions.
Greeneville 66, Seymour 7
SEYMOUR — Mason Gudger continued to tear up opposing defenses with 11 rushes for 112 yards and four touchdowns.
Starting quarterback Brady Quillen completed 5 of 6 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, while backup Corbin Cannon went 6-of-11 for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaden Stevenson led the receiving corps with three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Adjatay Dabbs had three receptions for 76 yards and a TD, while Jakobi Gillespie had three catches for 47 yards and a TD.