WHITESBURG, Ky. — Letcher County rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to defeat David Crockett 26-24 on the gridiron Friday night.
The Cougars scored with 5:34 left in the game to tie at 24-apiece and then converted a two-point conversion.
The Pioneers struck first on a 53-yard pass play from Brendan Reid to Isaiah Lang.
John Rucker came up with his third interception of the season on the ensuing defensive stand. Reid and Rucker then combined on another long pass play, this one for 86 yards and a 14-0 Crockett lead.
Reid then showed the love to his brother, Brayden, who hauled in a spectacular catch and raced 55 yards for a touchdown. The Pioneers took the 21-0 lead into halftime.
The Cougars fought back with a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions. Crockett changed the momentum temporarily with a fake punt, which Brendan Reid converted for a first down.
It led to a 44-yard field goal by Chase Schreoeck and a 24-16 lead. However, the Cougars came up with a safety and later the winning drive.
D-B 37, Volunteer 7
KINGSPORT — I’Shawn Graves rushed 16 times for 88 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Indians to a hard-fought win over the Falcons.
Jake Carson completed 8-of-16 passes for 190 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to Jonavan Gillespie for the game’s first score. Hayden Sherer hauled in five catches for 70 yards, while Andrew Myers added another 43 rushing yards.
Garrison Barrett led a game effort for Volunteer, going 24 of 43 passing for 290 yards. His 36-yard touchdown pass to Heath Miller had the Falcons down just 14-7 at the half.
Seymour 37, Cherokee 14
SEYMOUR — The Chiefs, who led 7-3 late in the first quarter, had four costly turnovers in the loss to the Eagles.
Landon Jackson broke free on a 92-yard run for the Chiefs’ first touchdown. Micah Jones threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Preston McNally for Cherokee’s other score.
Senior running back Brendon Harris led the way for Seymour with 15 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Funck hit on 8 of 17 passes for 126 yards and two TDs.
Pigeon Forge 48, Sull. East 12
PIGEON FORGE — The Tigers’ Tyson McFall had a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown to set the tone for a tough night for the Patriots.
After a long touchdown run by East’s Luke Hare, Pigeon Forge responded with Aiden Howard scoring on a 9-yard run for a 20-6 lead early in the second quarter.
The Tigers scored again before the Patriots’ Dominic Cross returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to trail 27-12 at the half.
After the game was halted by a lightning delay, it was all Pigeon Forge in the second half — including a 1-yard touchdown run by Brady Maples.
VOLLEYBALL
Science Hill 3, Gate City 1
Autumn Holmes tallied 12 kills, seven digs and three aces to lead the Lady ’Toppers to a 23-25, 25-18, 25-11 victory over the Devils on Friday.
Jordan Hallman finished with 11 kills and three blocks, while Kinley Norris accounted for 31 assists, six aces and five digs.
Other leaders included Lexi Kalogeros with 14 digs and three aces, Olivia Kneisley with 12 digs and three aces. Maddie Fuller accounted for five kills, five digs and three aces and Lia Gay also had five kills.
Science Hill 3, Jefferson Co. 2
Autumn Holmes had a double-double of 17 kills and 13 digs as the Lady ’Toppers took a hard-fought 25-17, 25-15, 18-25, 23-25, 15-7 victory over the Lady Patriots on Thursday.
Jordan Hallman finished with 15 kills and three aces, while Lia Gay added another 11 kills. Kinley Norris had a fine all-around effort with 42 assists, six kills and six aces.
Defensive leaders included Lexi Kalogeros with 20 digs, Olivia Kneisley with 18 digs and Maddie Fuller with 13. Kneisley matched Norris on serve with six aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
Providence Academy 4, Cumberland Gap 3
GATLINBURG — Lali Lemmon produced a hat trick, goalkeeper Addi Yelton totaled six saves and Providence Academy edged Cumberland Gap in Friday’s Smoky Mountain Cup activity.
Lemmon’s three goals were complemented by a Maddie Kyker goal and an Edie Jones assist.