David Crockett took control of the Big Seven Conference softball race with a key win over Tennessee High on Tuesday.
Trailing by a run, the Lady Pioneers got a two-run homer off the bat of Kennedy Broyles in the bottom of the fifth inning and rode the momentum to a 5-2 win at Irwin Field in Jonesborough.
Crockett improved to 4-0 in league play while the Lady Vikings slipped to 1-1. Overall, Crockett is 8-2 while Tennessee High is 6-2.
Trailing 2-1 with things getting late, Matty McKee reached base on a hit by pitch. Broyles followed with her shot over the left field fence.
“(Broyles) was due for a good hit,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “She saw a good pitch and drove it about 225 feet. This was a big win for us over a great Tennessee High team.”
With one out, Sydney Hodges singled and Alyssa Suits followed with another blast over the left field fence to make it 5-2.
Broyles was 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Suits finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
McKee was tough in the circle, going the distance while allowed six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Rylee Fields homered for the Lady Vikings.
Volunteer 5, Dobyns-Bennett 0
Emily Wyatt was one out away from a perfect game, but settled for a no-hitter.
An outfield error extended the game by one batter, but Wyatt recorded the final out. She struck out seven batters in the dominant performance.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning. That’s when Volunteer struck for three runs to take command.
Aliyah Crawley added the punctuation mark with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Haley Russell and Veda Barton each had two hits for Volunteer.
Happy Valley 6, Johnson County 4
A three-run, seventh-inning rally lifted the Lady Warriors to the Three Rivers Conference win.
Olivia Absher led off with a double and Cierra Southerland tied the game with an RBI single. Laura Rice broke put Happy Valley ahead with a two-run double.
Absher finished with three hits. Allie Grindstaff added a pair of RBIs.
For Johnson County, Hailey Cox homered and drove in two runs. Faith Walsh had three hits while Emmy Miller and Mattie Jones each added two.
Elizabethton 5, Sullivan South 1
A four-run fifth changed a tie game into the Lady Cyclones’ advantage.
Cheyenne Poiroux drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning with an infield single. Emma Pendagrass added a two-run single for insurance.
Kallista Deprimo went 4 for 4 for Elizabethton. Mollie Johnson added three hits while Pendgrass, Maddie O’Quinn, Poiroux and Madisun Pritchard each had two. The Lady Cyclones finished with 18 hits.
Pritchard was persistent in the circle. She allowed 10 hits, but struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in the complete-game effort.
Bradlie Warner, McKenzie Wallen and Emma Ellis each had two hits for the Lady Rebels.
Sullivan East 11, Sullivan Central 0
Cayden Bawgus homered, her fifth of the season, and the Lady Patriots earned the victory.
Bawgus had two hit and drove in three runs.
Jillian Shackelford was the winning pitcher, tossing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Other offensive standouts for East were Kinzie Brown (3 for 3, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs) and Katie Botts (double, 3 RBIs).
Cloudland 15, Sullivan North 4
Banging out 19 hits, the Lady Highlanders ran away for the Watauga Valley Conference win.
Heaven Caraway (4 for 5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) and Karah Fields combined for eight hits, seven RBIs and six runs for Cloudland. Jasmine Birchfield added three hits and three RBIs. Marlee Hughes and Gracie Freeman each added three hits. Taylor Hicks totaled two hits.
Unaka 16, University High 2
Trinity Bowers went 4 for 4 with four runs and two RBIs to help the Lady Rangers to the blowout win.
Alana Parsons added three hits and three RBIs. Kendall Bare (2 hits, 4 RBIs), Kailey Wilson (2 hits, 2 RBIs), Hailey Gillman (2 RBIs) and Sadie Shoun (2 hits) also produced standout efforts at the plate for the Lady Rangers.
BASEBALL
David Crockett 13, North Greene 3
In a five-inning home win for the Pioneers, Brenden Reid was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs and Garrett Leonard finished 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Going 2 for 2, scoring three times and driving in a pair of runs was Cody Wheeley. Dakota Stout (double), Jacob Ayers (double), Nate Laws, Hayden Osburn and Brayden Reid each contributed 2-for-3 outputs as Crockett stockpiled 19 hits.
Stout produced three RBIs. He and Laws supplied two runs apiece.
Going the whole way for the pitching win was Leonard.
Topping the Huskies was Tucker Owen at 2 for 2.
Sullivan East 9, Sullivan Central 5
With Lucas Eaton going 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs, the visiting Patriots took measure of Sullivan Central.
Luke Hale (double), Justice Dillard (2 RBIs) and Corbin Dickenson collected two hits apiece for the Patriots, who recorded 14 overall and opened the scoring with a six-run third inning. The East lead grew to 8-0 in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Seth Chafin was touched for only one earned run (2 overall) in a four-inning victory. Limiting the Cougars to two hits, he racked up six strikeouts.
Sullivan Central’s Carson Tate batted 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Kirk Dunford (1 for 1) drove in three runs walked twice.
Elizabethton 14, Johnson County 4
Padraig Murphy turned in a 2-for-2 day with two RBIs for the Cyclones, who got rolling with an eight-run first inning at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Jaden Anderson and Gage Treadway each contributed two RBIs and two runs to the victory while Ashton Wilson had a double to go with three runs. Wilson and Anderson each notched a pair of Elizabethton’s nine stolen bases.
The Longhorns were limited to three hits in the five-inning game. Asa Lewis had a hit and drove across two runs.
Tennessee High 12, Cherokee 0
Pitcher Mason Johns batted 2 for 3 and held the Chiefs two hits in a five-inning victory for Tennessee High, which got a 2-for-4, 3-RBI showing from Evan Mutter.
Johns doubled and was also hit by a pitch. From the mound, he registered six strikeouts and walked just one batter.
The Vikings’ Garrett Embree batted 2 for 4 while Brayden Blevins accounted for a double and two RBIs.
Aidan Webb doubled and Trent Price singled for the Chiefs.
ivan North 23, Unaka 7
The Raiders slugged out 19 hits, scoring 17 times in the sixth and seventh innings combined to erase a 7-6 deficit.
Chandler Raleigh got the win in relief, striking out 11 batters in four innings of work. Tyler Depriest, David Howell, Seth Davis, Brayden Ketron and Parker Dean had multiple hits for North.
Lucus Carr had three hits and two RBIs for the Rangers. Brayden Powell, Jaycob Nidiffer and Michael Duvall each added two hits.
BOYS SOCCER
Daniel Boone 1, David Crockett 0
Alan Gerlock scored the game’s only goal in the 48th minute, lifting the Trailblazers to the rivalry win.
Gerlock beat the Pioneers’ goalkeeper to the ball and tapped it into the net from 12 yards out. Isaac Lizotte got the assist on the play.
Chris Litteral was in goal for the shutout. Crockett goalkeeper Jack Roney had five saves.
Bearden 2, Science Hill 0
The Bulldogs scored on a penalty kick late in the first half, and capped the win by scoring again with just under five minutes left in the game.
GIRLS SOCCER
Asheville School 1, Providence Academy 0
Callie Burchette made a whopping 20 saves as the Lady Knights lost a tight-fisted, out-of-state match.
Providence hosts Carolina Day on Thursday.